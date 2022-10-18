Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WCTV
Banana Pudding Cake recipe with Ms. Cherry Rankin
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her Banana Pudding Cake recipe. 1 box yellow cake mix (& ingredients to make cake) 2 boxes (small) instant banana pudding. 4 c milk. 8 oz whipped topping (optional) 20 vanilla wafers, crushed. sliced...
shop-eat-surf.com
REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration
REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
WCTV
Tallahasseans take advantage of cool temperatures with outdoor activities
Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing.
WCTV
Tallahassee host race relations summit
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee hosted its race relations summit at the Tucker Civic Center on Wednesday with open forums on diversity and inclusion. One group break out was focused on the arts and bringing diversity to that aspect of city culture. “We’re all more alike than...
WCTV
67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County
PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.
A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak Tree
In the 1950s, a Florida State University professor named Laura Jepsen took a walk in pastureland by the University in Tallahassee and discovered an ancient live oak on the property. Jepsen couldn't get the tree out of her mind, calling it "a tree to inspire poets." She eventually purchased the pastureland and built a small Tudor-style cottage that would be called Lichgate.
WCTV
Wild Adventures fall events underway, new expansion happening next year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wild Adventures is celebrating Fall with two events, the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, and the Pumpkin Spice Festival. “The park has been transformed with hundreds of carved pumpkins, towering pumpkin statues, and the brand new addition is 18 towering sunflowers made out of pumpkins,” Adam Floyd, the Sales Manager at Wild Adventures said.
WCTV
TLH sees record low temperature for second day in a row
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you feel like the cold mornings this week have been a shock to the system, you’re not imagining things. Low temperatures the past few nights have set records. The city’s official low temperature, recorded at the Tallahassee airport, reached 33 degrees on Wednesday, October...
WCTV
WCTV Community Classroom: Kerrian Washington from Bond Elementary School
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Kerrian Washington, a Bond Elementary School teacher, has found that touching and building are essential for little learners. If you’d like to help Mrs. Washington, please visit this link.
WCTV
Rob’s First Alert Morning Forecast - Thursday, October 20
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the latest on the cold weather and how long it will continue. Watch the attached forecast video for all the details.
mypanhandle.com
Potential record-breaking cold snap for the Panhandle
PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather. An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap. Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the...
WCTV
Tallahassee family represents Palestinian heritage on Family Feud national game show
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - From a board game to the main stage, a Tallahassee family got a dream opportunity to compete on Family Feud, but the Kasems were the first family in the show’s history to wear something a bit unexpected and they captured worldwide attention in the process.
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
WCTV
Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
Gadsden County works to fix internet connectivity issues throughout rural areas. Last month the County launched a survey and high-speed test to determine which areas were affected the most and to better understand what types of problems people are experiencing. Dozens to turn out for Veterans town hall meeting in...
thefamuanonline.com
Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices
As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
WCTV
North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
WCTV
Dailey, Dozier debate less than 3 weeks out from election
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier debated Wednesday afternoon with less than three weeks before the November election. When asked about the tone of the race, Dozier said there should be more of a focus on the issues. Accusing the mayor of...
WCTV
UPDATE: Skeletal remains found off Apalachee are that of missing FSU dad
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Investigators believe the human remains found in a wooded area off Apalachee Parkway are that of a man missing more than a year. A group of people discovered the skeletal remains Monday afternoon in the area near the 2600 block of Apalachee Parkway. Police say preliminary...
Community Pet Pantry running low on pet food...needs community support for help
The pet pantry serves people who often can't afford to buy pet food like seniors on a fixed income and people dealing with medical issues.
WCTV
Leon County Emergency Management undergoing search and rescue training
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, crews rescued hundreds of people trapped after the storm’s strong winds and huge surge. The disaster demonstrated the need for effective search and rescue tactics. Leon County Emergency Management staff are training this week on how to improve their...
Comments / 0