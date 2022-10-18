ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

WCTV

Banana Pudding Cake recipe with Ms. Cherry Rankin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Ms. Cherry Rankins joined WCTV’s In The Spotlight segment to share her Banana Pudding Cake recipe. 1 box yellow cake mix (& ingredients to make cake) 2 boxes (small) instant banana pudding. 4 c milk. 8 oz whipped topping (optional) 20 vanilla wafers, crushed. sliced...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
shop-eat-surf.com

REI Co-op Opens in Tallahassee on Nov. 11 with a Three-day Celebration

REI Co-op opens its doors of its new Tallahassee store on Friday, November 11 and invites the community to a three-day celebration filled with outdoor brands, nonprofit partners, afternoon social and more. Located at 1415 Timberlane Road at Market Square and just off I-10 & Thomasville Road, the 22,000 square-foot...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahasseans take advantage of cool temperatures with outdoor activities

Tallahassee, FL - Tallahasseans take advantage of cool temperatures with outdoor activities
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee host race relations summit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The city of Tallahassee hosted its race relations summit at the Tucker Civic Center on Wednesday with open forums on diversity and inclusion. One group break out was focused on the arts and bringing diversity to that aspect of city culture. “We’re all more alike than...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

67th annual Florida Forest Festival taking place in Taylor County

PERRY, Fla. (WCTV) - Festivities for the 67th annual Florida Forest Festival are underway in and around the city of Perry. While the official start date is Saturday, October 22, the county is hosting a carnival, a fun run, a mutt contest, and a firework display in the days leading up to the festival.
TAYLOR COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

A Professor Built This Fairy Tale Cottage in Florida to Compliment a Massive, Ancient Live Oak Tree

In the 1950s, a Florida State University professor named Laura Jepsen took a walk in pastureland by the University in Tallahassee and discovered an ancient live oak on the property. Jepsen couldn't get the tree out of her mind, calling it "a tree to inspire poets." She eventually purchased the pastureland and built a small Tudor-style cottage that would be called Lichgate.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Wild Adventures fall events underway, new expansion happening next year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wild Adventures is celebrating Fall with two events, the Great Pumpkin LumiNights, and the Pumpkin Spice Festival. “The park has been transformed with hundreds of carved pumpkins, towering pumpkin statues, and the brand new addition is 18 towering sunflowers made out of pumpkins,” Adam Floyd, the Sales Manager at Wild Adventures said.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

TLH sees record low temperature for second day in a row

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you feel like the cold mornings this week have been a shock to the system, you’re not imagining things. Low temperatures the past few nights have set records. The city’s official low temperature, recorded at the Tallahassee airport, reached 33 degrees on Wednesday, October...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
mypanhandle.com

Potential record-breaking cold snap for the Panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla. WEATHER (WMBB) — It’s been an interesting past few months for Panhandle weather. An extensively dry fall, a very quiet tropical season, and now an untimely cold snap. Meteorologist Wright Dobbs, with the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said “On average in Tallahassee over the...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Click10.com

Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
FLORIDA STATE
WCTV

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing

Large-scale search planned for where south Georgia father went missing
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Students unhappy with homecoming ticket prices

As homecoming approaches, students start getting exciting about their favorite part of the fall semester. With an overload of activities available to students during homecoming week, and though students are eager to participate, they are beginning to realize what comes with this. As students gear up to buy tickets for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

North Florida pool company owner accused of defrauding homeowners

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a swimming pool company on St. George Island faces charges of defrauding homeowners in Franklin, Leon and Gulf counties. FDLE says 42-year-old Tracy McClain of Altha, who owns Blue Water Pools, was arrested in September. Investigators say McClain took large deposits to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Dailey, Dozier debate less than 3 weeks out from election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier debated Wednesday afternoon with less than three weeks before the November election. When asked about the tone of the race, Dozier said there should be more of a focus on the issues. Accusing the mayor of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County Emergency Management undergoing search and rescue training

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, crews rescued hundreds of people trapped after the storm’s strong winds and huge surge. The disaster demonstrated the need for effective search and rescue tactics. Leon County Emergency Management staff are training this week on how to improve their...
LEON COUNTY, FL

