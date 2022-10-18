Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Budzinski, Deering face off in Illinois' 13th Congressional District
SPRINGFIELD — When U.S. Rep. Bill Enyart, D-Belleville, lost his bid for reelection in the 12th Congressional District in 2014, Illinois was left without a Democratic congressperson south of Interstate 72 for the first time since at least World War II. Though the party twice came exasperatingly close —...
Record-breaking spending underway in testy Senate District 48 race
While many Illinois General Assembly races are either uncontested or not expected to be competitive, one local Senate race has garnered significant financial attention. Both in their first elections, Springfield's own Democratic state Sen. Doris Turner and Republican state Rep. Sandy Hamilton are facing off in the big money 48th Senate District race....
Illinois Congresswoman Bustos: $2.25 Billion From Infrastructure Bill Headed to Illinois
Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that Illinois will receive more than $2.25 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law to improve roads, bridges and tunnels across the state. “Thanks to President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, we’re making historic investments to build safer, stronger and smarter roadways right here in Illinois,” said...
Herald & Review
Illinois no longer requiring masks in health care facilities
Illinois is no longer requiring masking in all health care facilities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Monday. Pritzker updated an executive order, which will trigger the masking change. The action marks a milestone in the pandemic and is in line with recently released recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
Gov. Pritzker's Order on COVID Guidelines Now Includes Change for Masking in Illinois
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker updated an executive order surrounding COVID masking guidelines Friday. The change to the order shifts one part on face coverings, changing the wording to recommend anyone, regardless of vaccination status, follow masking guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Previously, the order stated "any...
Illinois congresswoman stalling Daylight Saving Time bill
The fate of a bill that seven in 10 Americans want to see become law is stalled in a committee chaired by local congresswoman Jan Schakowsky.
Democrats, Republicans see changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address issues raised by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott...
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, released from hospital
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, was released Tuesday morning from a Cedar Rapids hospital where she was being treated for a kidney infection, her office said. Hinson spent two nights in UnityPoint St. Luke’s Hospital after being admitted Sunday evening, according to her...
US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has a kidney infection and is expected to spend Monday night in the hospital, her office said. Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids, her chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, said Monday. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock said. In light of Hinson’s medical emergency, a campaign debate she was set to participate in Tuesday night was canceled. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.
1470 WMBD
ISU Redbird Arena to become ‘CEFCU Arena’
NORMAL, Ill. – A Peoria-based financial institution wants to make a big donation to its neighbors to the south and east. Agenda documents for Friday’s meeting of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees indicate consideration of a plan to rename ISU’s Redbird Arena “CEFCU Arena.”
Herald & Review
LETTER: Trump is not above the law.
Recently the New York Attorney General released a 200 page document listing numerous civil charges against Donald Trump and his family business. Many of these charges dealt with real estate and tax fraud. Trump is accused of inflating the value of his golf course properties to get a better deal on his taxes. Examples would include inflating the value of land set aside for conservation easements and taking a larger tax deduction than he was entitled to.
Herald & Review
STU ELLIS: It is time to pay the piper
Economics 101 is a typical college course that teaches students the principles of supply and demand. It is a course that any farmer could teach in any university. And those principles are the primary drivers of the commodity market, which allows U.S. farmers to conveniently communicate with foreign buyers, regardless of their preferred spoken language.
Herald & Review
Appeals court panel: Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia special grand jury in 2020 election investigation
ATLANTA (AP) — Appeals court panel: Sen. Lindsey Graham must testify before Georgia special grand jury in 2020 election investigation. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
wcbu.org
Bustos presents ICC with $500K check to bolster community revitalization initiative
A half-million-dollar federal grant for the “Peoria Cradle to Career” initiative could lead to more funding toward revitalizing Peoria's south side. U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos presented a ceremonial $500,000 check to Illinois Central College on Thursday to jump start the initiative aimed at addressing critical needs of Peoria's 61605 zip code.
