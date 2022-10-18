ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Herald & Review

Budzinski, Deering face off in Illinois' 13th Congressional District

SPRINGFIELD — When U.S. Rep. Bill Enyart, D-Belleville, lost his bid for reelection in the 12th Congressional District in 2014, Illinois was left without a Democratic congressperson south of Interstate 72 for the first time since at least World War II. Though the party twice came exasperatingly close —...
ILLINOIS STATE
QuadCities.com

Illinois Congresswoman Bustos: $2.25 Billion From Infrastructure Bill Headed to Illinois

Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) announced that Illinois will receive more than $2.25 billion from the bipartisan infrastructure law to improve roads, bridges and tunnels across the state. “Thanks to President Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure law, we’re making historic investments to build safer, stronger and smarter roadways right here in Illinois,” said...
ILLINOIS STATE
Herald & Review

Illinois no longer requiring masks in health care facilities

Illinois is no longer requiring masking in all health care facilities, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Monday. Pritzker updated an executive order, which will trigger the masking change. The action marks a milestone in the pandemic and is in line with recently released recommendations from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE
The Associated Press

US Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, treated for kidney infection

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, of Iowa, has a kidney infection and is expected to spend Monday night in the hospital, her office said. Hinson was admitted Sunday night to a hospital in Cedar Rapids, her chief of staff, Jimmy Peacock, said Monday. “She is looking forward to being back on the road soon,” Peacock said. In light of Hinson’s medical emergency, a campaign debate she was set to participate in Tuesday night was canceled. Hinson, a Republican, is running for reelection against Democrat Liz Mathis, an Iowa state senator.
IOWA STATE
1470 WMBD

ISU Redbird Arena to become ‘CEFCU Arena’

NORMAL, Ill. – A Peoria-based financial institution wants to make a big donation to its neighbors to the south and east. Agenda documents for Friday’s meeting of the Illinois State University Board of Trustees indicate consideration of a plan to rename ISU’s Redbird Arena “CEFCU Arena.”
NORMAL, IL
Herald & Review

LETTER: Trump is not above the law.

Recently the New York Attorney General released a 200 page document listing numerous civil charges against Donald Trump and his family business. Many of these charges dealt with real estate and tax fraud. Trump is accused of inflating the value of his golf course properties to get a better deal on his taxes. Examples would include inflating the value of land set aside for conservation easements and taking a larger tax deduction than he was entitled to.
GEORGIA STATE
Herald & Review

STU ELLIS: It is time to pay the piper

Economics 101 is a typical college course that teaches students the principles of supply and demand. It is a course that any farmer could teach in any university. And those principles are the primary drivers of the commodity market, which allows U.S. farmers to conveniently communicate with foreign buyers, regardless of their preferred spoken language.
wcbu.org

Bustos presents ICC with $500K check to bolster community revitalization initiative

A half-million-dollar federal grant for the “Peoria Cradle to Career” initiative could lead to more funding toward revitalizing Peoria's south side. U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos presented a ceremonial $500,000 check to Illinois Central College on Thursday to jump start the initiative aimed at addressing critical needs of Peoria's 61605 zip code.
PEORIA, IL

