Missouri State

Man wanted for questioning in 4 Oklahoma deaths is arrested

OKMULGEE, Okla. (AP) — A man wanted for questioning about the deaths and dismemberment of four men in eastern Oklahoma has been arrested in Florida, police said Tuesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, was arrested Monday in Daytona Beach Shores while driving a stolen vehicle, according to a statement by Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice.
WVa Family Court judge named in Berkeley, Jefferson counties

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts |...
Best Places To Live In South Carolina In 2022

South Carolina is an appealing place to live in the southeast as you can stay near the beach in the Lowcountry or enjoy the tranquility of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Upcountry. The state also has a reasonable cost of living, making it an affordable place for working professionals...
Minnesota gubernatorial candidates go on attack in debate

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican challenger Scott Jensen launched sharp attacks against Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Tuesday night over his handling of the violent unrest that followed the police killing of George Floyd, expressing incredulity when the Democratic incumbent said he was proud of how his administration responded. The...
Oregon organist organizes organ restoration

Booming orchestral music flowed through First United Methodist Church in Corvallis as Craig Hanson played the overture from Andrew Lloyd Webber's "Phantom of the Opera" on a nearly 30-foot, European-style tracker organ. His feet stayed as busy as his hands as he played, wearing special organ shoes with thin soles...
Here's how students in the mid-Willamette Valley are doing in school

Public school districts in the mid-Willamette Valley appear to be tracking with statewide averages in a number of educational trends. The Oregon Department of Education released on Thursday, Oct. 20 the 2021-22 At-A-Glance School and District Profiles, which provide information about student and teacher demographics, readiness and success. Mid-Valley Media received an early copy.
