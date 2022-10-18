Read full article on original website
Related
inglewoodtoday.com
Baseball Legend Helping to Rebuild Africatown
AfricaTown is considered a dying municipality in Alabama that sits along the Gulf Coast and next to Mobile. At its peak, Africatown had about 12,000 residents. Now, about 1,800 call it home. It is famous – or infamous – for the Clotilda, the last slave ship that landed in the United States in 1860.
defendernetwork.com
Washington Duo to Watch: RB Anthony Brown & QB Kamryn Jackson
Booker T. Washington High School has been on a roll, winning all seven of their first regular season games. And after defeating their most challenging district opponent this past week, the Eagles have positioned themselves as the best in the region. A huge part of Booker T.’s undefeated run is...
WKRG
Alyssa Daffin of Theodore High School
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior Honors Student with a 3.6 GPA, a Member of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Program, The Mobile County Public School Internship Program, The Dental Program with an Internship, and takes Dual Enrollment in Spanish. In addition to her academic accomplishments, Alyssa...
wvtm13.com
High school senior with Down syndrome named homecoming queen in Foley, Alabama
FOLEY, Ala. — Kristen Tucker is kind of a big deal. A senior at Foley High School, Kristen is on top of the world. You see, last Friday, Kristen was named her high school’s homecoming queen after a student vote. And the world is watching. Kristen is a...
Destin Log
Since joining with Destin Fishing Rodeo, Big Mac Classic doubles boat registrations
Since joining forces with the Destin Fishing Rodeo, the Big Mac Classic has doubled in boat registrations, which could mean more dollars for the Ronald McDonald House of Northwest Florida Charities in Pensacola. "Nineteen boats are about the best we've ever done," said Jerry Andrews of RMHC and tournament director...
wuwf.org
A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal
Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
Gulf Shores, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Demopolis High School volleyball team will have a game with Gulf Shores High School on October 19, 2022, 08:15:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
utv44.com
Mobile murder victim Randon Lee to be honored with 'Wall Of Love'
Walls of Love is preparing to erect a memorial wall in memory of TikTok Star Ophelia Nichols son Randon Lee for the Mobile, AL community. The wall will begin being erected at 10 a.m. on October 29, 2022. The wall will be located in front of: Mt. Zion Baptist Church...
Brewton Standard
Provalus expansion in Brewton, Alabama has a positive impact on community
Provalus is an information technology service firm that looks to recruit talent from disadvantaged areas, to tap talent in underserved communities. It began its operations in Brewton, a small rural town in Alabama, in 2017. However, last year saw the expansion of its headquarters into a 55,000 sq-foot building, strengthening its official presence in Escambia County.
Warrington Middle School Dean vying to keep school open
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After years of failing grades, Warrington Middle school will be forced to close if a charter school does not take ownership. Faculty and staff spoke in support of the school at Tuesday’s Escambia County School Board Meeting. Among those, Darreyel Laster, the current Dean of Warrington Middle School. Laster announced […]
A teacher retires, then comes back to the classroom, and students are happy he did
Foley, Ala. (WKRG) — When we walked into Bryan Edwards’s 5th grade class at Foley’s Magnolia School, it was, well, a rather spirited classroom. Edwards is this week’s Golden Apple winner. “They were spirited. We have a little tradition, we do a little dance-off on Fridays just to get some energy up. I’ve made them […]
Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
WPMI
Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson and MCPSS Board President comment on Ladd-Peebles discussions
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — While both the city and the Mobile County Public School System have said there's no current discussions about the MCPSS taking ownership of Ladd, it appears there's a lot more going on behind the scenes. Ladd has event contracts lined up for the next three...
Escambia Co. Public Schools, Parent University awarded $103K from IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Public Schools, in partnership with Parent University, has been awarded $103,820 from IMPACT 100 Pensacola Bay Area. “We are thrilled to be a recipient and so very grateful for the women of Impact 100 Pensacola Bay Area for their support and belief in this amazing program,” said Jo […]
A name, new grave marker for Seminole Doe
The final chapter in a story we have been following since February 2019. That's when we first reported on "Seminole Doe" a 22-year-old Baldwin County Cold Case. Earlier this year he was positively identified but his family wanted to do more.
Crestview girl loses fight to Leukemia
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — 4-year-old Phinley Huisken died Wednesday night, the day before her 5th birthday. Phinley died battling a rare form of Leukemia. WKRG News 5 first introduced Phinley and her cancer-survivor father Travis in May of 2022. Doctors diagnosed Phinley with AML, Leukemia that infects 500 to 700 people every year. The Okaloosa […]
Midwife options coming to Fort Walton-Destin hospital
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new program is using certified nurse midwives in Northwest Florida for childbirth and maternity care. Dr. Melaine Mosier with HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin said the CNM program is one-of-a-kind. “We are the only hospital-based midwifery program, so we can go into the hospital, we can do deliveries, we […]
apr.org
Few options for the addicted along the Gulf coast
Alabama’s Central Data Repository says over sixteen thousand Alabama residents were treated for substance abuse in 2021. Close to two thousand of those were in Baldwin County. Limited resources also make recovery even harder in south Alabama. Most of the leaders in local recovery have been there themselves. “Recovery...
OWA Theater announces new fall entertainment experiences
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA Theater is the place to be this fall for scary fun with 4-D Halloween Movie Nights and comedy shows at the dining and entertainment complex. The fall season will kick off on a spooky note with Halloween 4-D Movie Nights for all the ghouls and ghosts in your family. Enjoy classic horror films in a 4-D experience with fog, lights and your favorite horror villains in person. The experience will have you leaping out of your chair in fright. Tickets are only $5, so purchase yours today. Here’s what’s showing at the OWA Theater this fall:
A guide to the 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is coming to Naval Air Station Pensacola in November. Here is a guide on everything you need to know about this year’s 100 Years of Carrier Aviation show. Event days: Friday, Nov. 11 Saturday, Nov. 12 Event Times 8 a.m. – Gates open to […]
Comments / 0