Pensacola, FL

inglewoodtoday.com

Baseball Legend Helping to Rebuild Africatown

AfricaTown is considered a dying municipality in Alabama that sits along the Gulf Coast and next to Mobile. At its peak, Africatown had about 12,000 residents. Now, about 1,800 call it home. It is famous – or infamous – for the Clotilda, the last slave ship that landed in the United States in 1860.
MOBILE, AL
defendernetwork.com

Washington Duo to Watch: RB Anthony Brown & QB Kamryn Jackson

Booker T. Washington High School has been on a roll, winning all seven of their first regular season games. And after defeating their most challenging district opponent this past week, the Eagles have positioned themselves as the best in the region. A huge part of Booker T.’s undefeated run is...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG

Alyssa Daffin of Theodore High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — She’s a Senior Honors Student with a 3.6 GPA, a Member of the Junior Reserve Officer Training Program, The Mobile County Public School Internship Program, The Dental Program with an Internship, and takes Dual Enrollment in Spanish. In addition to her academic accomplishments, Alyssa...
wuwf.org

A look at the historic home and shell museum of Dr. Beal

Just north of Highway 98 in Wynnehaven Beach is a relic of historical significance most people overlook. The Beal residence, built in 1910, was once the summer home, office, and shell museum of a well-known Fort Walton Beach man. The building now stands vacant. Dr. James Hartley Beal, born in...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
High School Volleyball PRO

Gulf Shores, October 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Demopolis High School volleyball team will have a game with Gulf Shores High School on October 19, 2022, 08:15:00.
GULF SHORES, AL
Brewton Standard

Provalus expansion in Brewton, Alabama has a positive impact on community

Provalus is an information technology service firm that looks to recruit talent from disadvantaged areas, to tap talent in underserved communities. It began its operations in Brewton, a small rural town in Alabama, in 2017. However, last year saw the expansion of its headquarters into a 55,000 sq-foot building, strengthening its official presence in Escambia County.
BREWTON, AL
WKRG News 5

Warrington Middle School Dean vying to keep school open

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —  After years of failing grades, Warrington Middle school will be forced to close if a charter school does not take ownership. Faculty and staff spoke in support of the school at Tuesday’s Escambia County School Board Meeting. Among those, Darreyel Laster, the current Dean of Warrington Middle School. Laster announced […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Mobile restaurant receives prestigious culinary award

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Hummingbird Way has received The James Beard Smart Catch Leader status for its usage of sustainable seafood. The Hummingbird Way, located on George Street, has many different seafood options on its menu including dishes with oysters, shrimp and other types of seafood. According to the website, the restaurant is known […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Crestview girl loses fight to Leukemia

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — 4-year-old Phinley Huisken died Wednesday night, the day before her 5th birthday. Phinley died battling a rare form of Leukemia. WKRG News 5 first introduced Phinley and her cancer-survivor father Travis in May of 2022. Doctors diagnosed Phinley with AML, Leukemia that infects 500 to 700 people every year. The Okaloosa […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WKRG News 5

Midwife options coming to Fort Walton-Destin hospital

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — A new program is using certified nurse midwives in Northwest Florida for childbirth and maternity care. Dr. Melaine Mosier with HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin said the CNM program is one-of-a-kind. “We are the only hospital-based midwifery program, so we can go into the hospital, we can do deliveries, we […]
DESTIN, FL
apr.org

Few options for the addicted along the Gulf coast

Alabama’s Central Data Repository says over sixteen thousand Alabama residents were treated for substance abuse in 2021. Close to two thousand of those were in Baldwin County. Limited resources also make recovery even harder in south Alabama. Most of the leaders in local recovery have been there themselves. “Recovery...
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

OWA Theater announces new fall entertainment experiences

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA Theater is the place to be this fall for scary fun with 4-D Halloween Movie Nights and comedy shows at the dining and entertainment complex. The fall season will kick off on a spooky note with Halloween 4-D Movie Nights for all the ghouls and ghosts in your family. Enjoy classic horror films in a 4-D experience with fog, lights and your favorite horror villains in person. The experience will have you leaping out of your chair in fright. Tickets are only $5, so purchase yours today. Here’s what’s showing at the OWA Theater this fall:
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

A guide to the 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The 2022 Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is coming to Naval Air Station Pensacola in November. Here is a guide on everything you need to know about this year’s 100 Years of Carrier Aviation show. Event days: Friday, Nov. 11 Saturday, Nov. 12 Event Times 8 a.m. – Gates open to […]
PENSACOLA, FL

