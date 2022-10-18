Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – OWA Theater is the place to be this fall for scary fun with 4-D Halloween Movie Nights and comedy shows at the dining and entertainment complex. The fall season will kick off on a spooky note with Halloween 4-D Movie Nights for all the ghouls and ghosts in your family. Enjoy classic horror films in a 4-D experience with fog, lights and your favorite horror villains in person. The experience will have you leaping out of your chair in fright. Tickets are only $5, so purchase yours today. Here’s what’s showing at the OWA Theater this fall:

FOLEY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO