Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law

NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard

I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
Oklahoma man arrested, accused of selling elephant tusks in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oklahoma man recently booked into the Gregg County Jail is one of three charged with attempting to sell African elephant ivory tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler. David Bartlett, 46,of Dill City, OK. was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday. According...
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
Tractor-trailer rollover causes slow down on HWY-7

STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A tractor-trailer rollover caused a slowdown on HWY-7 at the Duncan Bypass Wednesday morning. According to our crew on scene, the semi-trailer was exiting the Duncan Bypass and heading east on HWY-7 when the rollover occurred. Officials were forced to divert traffic on HWY-7, while...
Blackwood draws 4-year prison term

A Byars man is back behind bars after a McClain County jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday in his trial for first degree manslaughter. James S. Blackwood, 64, was booked into the McClain County Detention Center shortly after midnight this morning. He had been free on $100,000 bond since the...
Burkburnett aggravated assault suspect identified

BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department has released new details into an incident that was initially reported as a shooting on Wednesday. Burkburnett police arrested Ricky Alan Hershman, who has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police initially reported the incident was a shooting, but...
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
