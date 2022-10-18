Read full article on original website
Choctaw Stings Lawton, 49-12
The Choctaw Yellowjackets stung the Lawton Wolverines on Friday night, 49-12. The Yellowjackets are now 7-1 on the season. They face Putnam City on October 28. For Lawton, the Wolverines are now 6-3 on the season.
KOCO
Students at two Oklahoma high schools walk out to protest bathroom law
NORMAN, Okla. — Dozens of students at two Oklahoma high schools walked out of class to protest the state’s “bathroom law.”. The high schoolers are angry about a recent punishment of a transgender teen. Students, former students, parents and community members showed up to support one another...
5-Star Oklahoma QB Commit Jackson Arnold Shines on National TV
The future Sooner accounted for 418 yards and five touchdowns against the No. 5-ranked Allen Eagles in Denton Guyer's easy Thursday night victory.
3 indicted, accused of transporting elephant tusks from Oklahoma to Texas for sale
Three men were indicted by an East Texas grand jury and are accused of transporting two African elephant ivory tusks from an Oklahoma residence to Texas for sale.
Inflation Must Have Hit Texas Roadhouse Pretty Hard
I recently returned home from a bit of r&r back to my hometown where I spent most of my time working on my nephew's motorcycles. They're young and just now learning about essential routine maintenance. Tightening chains, oil changes, and how to hilariously patch a hole in a motor with epoxy putty.
This Haunted Oklahoma Restaurant is Known Nationwide for its Food & Frights
This 100-plus-year-old restaurant in Oklahoma is well-known across the Sooner State for its awesome menu of delicious, mouth-watering, homemade country-style cuisine. People come from all over the state, even the Nation to experience these incredible dishes. But it's not just the amazing food that people are interested in!. The Old...
KSLA
Oklahoma man arrested, accused of selling elephant tusks in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An Oklahoma man recently booked into the Gregg County Jail is one of three charged with attempting to sell African elephant ivory tusks to an undercover federal agent in Tyler. David Bartlett, 46,of Dill City, OK. was booked into the Gregg County Jail on Wednesday. According...
32-year-old Oklahoma woman killed in crash
Officials say a 32-year-old Oklahoma woman is dead following an accident in Washita County.
kswo.com
Traffic diverted after Lawton crash
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -Traffic was diverted Friday evening after a two-car crash on Lee Boulevard. It happened just after 7 at southwest Lee and 2nd street. There officials say a car headed east on Lee reared ended another car. Traffic from Lee was diverted to southwest 3rd street as crews...
Head-On Collision Near Lexington Leaves 3 Injured
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to a head-on collision that happened at approximately 7:54 p.m. on State Highway 39 near County Road 156, approximately 6 miles east of Lexington. Troopers on scene said a vehicle driven by 51-year-old Kelley Kennedy was traveling westbound on State Highway 39 when they crossed...
kswo.com
Tractor-trailer rollover causes slow down on HWY-7
STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A tractor-trailer rollover caused a slowdown on HWY-7 at the Duncan Bypass Wednesday morning. According to our crew on scene, the semi-trailer was exiting the Duncan Bypass and heading east on HWY-7 when the rollover occurred. Officials were forced to divert traffic on HWY-7, while...
Fort Sill’s Sounds of Freedom that you Can Actually See and Feel
There are only so many opportunities to do something that you've never done before, so you MUST take advantage of the opportunity!. Our friends at the Oklahoma Department of Veteran Affairs invited Critter, our boss, Dakota, and myself to a live fire demonstration at Fort Sill. Scroll to Check out...
Purcell Register
Blackwood draws 4-year prison term
A Byars man is back behind bars after a McClain County jury returned a guilty verdict Wednesday in his trial for first degree manslaughter. James S. Blackwood, 64, was booked into the McClain County Detention Center shortly after midnight this morning. He had been free on $100,000 bond since the...
newschannel6now.com
Burkburnett aggravated assault suspect identified
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - The Burkburnett Police Department has released new details into an incident that was initially reported as a shooting on Wednesday. Burkburnett police arrested Ricky Alan Hershman, who has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Police initially reported the incident was a shooting, but...
kswo.com
Lawton Man attempts to destroy drug activity evidence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man is charged with trying to destroy evidence of his alleged drug activity. According to court documents, police were executing a search warrant at a home on 14th and Hoover when they spotted Cameron Woods walking out of the building. After spotting Police, Woods...
Cleveland Co. Sheriff’s Office: Two children found in Lexington home during drug bust
Five suspects are sitting in the Cleveland County Detention Center after illegal drugs, guns and stolen property were seized from a Lexington home.
1 Dead After Washita County Crash
A Hydro woman is dead after a crash at approximately 7:56 p.m. on State Highway 152 just east of New Cordell. Troopers said Alexis Murray was driving on OK-152 near North 2260 Road when she rear-ended a tractor. She was pinned in her vehicle for a short amount of time...
Grady Co. court docs: OKCPD officer, wife arrested on drug complaints after both accidentally overdose
An Oklahoma City Police Department Master Sergeant and his wife are facing multiple drug charges after the pair was found unresponsive in a Grady County home in September.
