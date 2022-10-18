ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry Cavill reportedly back for 'Man of Steel' sequel

By Stephen Iervolino
 4 days ago
(SPOILERS) In what was a long time coming for fans of The Witcher star -- and a no-brainer for those who peeked at the leaked after-credits for Black Adam -- Warner Bros. Discovery apparently wants Henry Cavill back as Superman.

The Hollywood Reporter says a sequel to Zack Snyder's 2013 hit is a go, and the studio is currently shopping for a writer and a director to get Cavill back in the cape.

According to the trade, the studio has an "intense desire" for a follow-up to the film, this as Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been angling for a Black Adam vs. Superman storyline while he's been promoting his own forthcoming film.

On the studio's "wish list" for a Man of Steel 2, according to the trade, is Christopher McQuarrie, who directed Cavill -- and his infamous mustache -- in Mission Impossible: Fallout. However, the trade explains McQuarrie's responsibilities to the M:I franchise could leave him out of the running.

As previously reported, Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to capitalize on its deep bench of heroes as part of a more cohesive universe, a la the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that Johnson has offered his services to "guide" them going forward.

Incidentally, THR also noted that Marvel movie vet James Gunn, the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy's writer-director who saw success with the DC gang with his heralded HBO series Peacemaker and the reboot The Suicide Squad, has also been sitting down with WB, "angling for his own DC project (or two)," not counting the second season of Peacemaker.

As The Rock teased about Black Adam, it indeed looks like, "The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change."

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

