'The Crown''s stars Elizabeth Debicki and Dominic West talk of the "sensitivity" in handling Princess Diana's death

By Stephen Iervolino
 3 days ago
Elizabeth Debicki plays Princess Diana in the upcoming fifth and sixth seasons of The Crown, and the latter -- which is currently being filmed -- takes the time-spanning Emmy-winning drama to the point of Diana's untimely 1997 death and beyond.

In an Entertainment Weekly cover story, the Tenet actress insists show creator Peter Morgan is being careful with the heavy content. "I'll say that Peter and the entire crew of this job do their utmost to really handle everything with such sensitivity and truth and complexity, as do [the] actors," Debicki said. "The amount of research and care and conversations and dialogue that happen over, from a viewer's perspective, something probably that you would never ever notice is just immense. From that very first meeting [with] Peter, I knew that I'd entered into this space where this was taken seriously [in] a deeply caring way. So that's my experience of the show."

Actor Dominic West, who portrays Prince Charles opposite Debicki's Diana, says the filmmakers feel a "heavy responsibility" to do their real-life counterparts justice.

"It's a hell of a season [season 6], because it deals with Diana's death and appalling scenes, like having to break that news to your sons," the actor explained to EW.

Young actor Teddy Hawley plays Charles and Di's son Prince Harry in season 5, opposite Timothee Sambor as his older sibling Prince William.

West explains, "I've got two boys of that age and so it's a heavy, heavy responsibility to get it right and something I think we all take pretty seriously."

Season 5 of The Crown debuts November 9 on Netflix.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TEXAS STATE
Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor hit the road in 'Raymond and Ray'

Digging up the past isn't necessarily a productive step in moving on, but for half brothers Raymond and Ray, played by Ethan Hawke and Ewan McGregor, it's their deceased father's last request. In the new film Raymond and Ray, out Friday on Apple TV+, the estranged siblings embark on an awkward road trip to dig their father's grave. Along the way, they grapple with painful memories caused by his psychological abuse.
In brief: Chelsea Handler to host Critics Choice Awards, and more

The Critics Choice Awards has announced that Chelsea Handler will host this year's ceremony. The event will take place January 15 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, where it will be broadcast live, starting at 7 p.m. Eastern on the CW. Handler will be succeeding Taye Diggs for the 28th annual awards show; Diggs hosted the event for the past four years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Taylor Swift releases new album ‘Midnights’

Taylor Swift fans, new music from your favorite pop diva has arrived. According to The New York Times and People magazine, the 32-year-old music icon’s 10th studio album, “Midnights,” dropped at midnight Friday on major streaming services, at retailers and on the singer’s official website. “‘Midnights’...
Tampa, FL
