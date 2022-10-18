Read full article on original website
Golf Digest
CJ Cup in South Carolina picks 2022: It feels like it's Jordan Spieth time at Congaree
The Fall Swing has not been kind to us so far. Key words: so far. We’re not getting discouraged and nor should you, not on a week like this, with six of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will descend upon Congaree Golf Club for the CJ Cup in South Carolina. It’s not quite a “divert your full attention away from football” week, but it’s pretty damn close.
Golf Digest
Jordan Spieth starts his latest PGA Tour season in the most Jordan Spieth way possible
It's been nearly two months since Jordan Spieth last played in a PGA Tour event. It's been nearly a month since we last saw him compete at the Presidents Cup. And yet it didn't even take one hole of the new 2022-23 campaign to see that he's already in mid-season form. At least, from an entertainment perspective.
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South
Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
Most popular golfers will be at RBC Heritage at Sea Pines. Here’s some ticket advice
The elevated status of the Heritage on the PGA Tour is sure to increase demand for tickets.
Best Places To Live In South Carolina In 2022
South Carolina is an appealing place to live in the southeast as you can stay near the beach in the Lowcountry or enjoy the tranquility of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Upcountry. The state also has a reasonable cost of living, making it an affordable place for working professionals...
Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"
Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways
This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
This week's PGA Tour venue has one member and one member only and is using golf as a force for good
RIDGELAND, S.C. – Riding on a shuttle to the CJ Cup in South Carolina, one of the passengers asked aloud, “Is there a golf course around here? Where the hell are we?”. One of them mimicked the dueling banjos from the movie “Deliverance” as a friend chuckled and replied, “If you want to go and hide, this is where you go.”
Golf Channel
Tom Kim picks Rory McIlroy's brain during CJ Cup round, gives Kim sage advice
RIDGELAND, S.C. – Tom Kim will be the first to admit that he asks a lot of questions. “I just always want to get better, whether it’s golf or it’s life,” he said. “I want to develop as a person and as a golfer. It’s just kind of in my DNA.”
Cameron Young earns Arnold Palmer Award, named PGA Tour's Rookie of the Year for 2021-22
Cameron Young came oh-so-close to capturing his first PGA Tour victory during the 2021-22 season. He placed second an astonishing five times, including a runner-up finish at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews. However, he didn’t place second when it came to the Arnold Palmer Award. Young was named...
FOX Carolina
New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
Golf Digest
PGA Tour players get official news of 'elevated' events for '23, but no word on the seasons beyond
The PGA Tour membership was informed officially Wednesday what was reported the day before—that agreements are in place for four additional elevated events on the 2023 schedule: the WM Phoenix Open, RBC Heritage, Wells Fargo Championship and the Travelers Championship. Andy Pazder, chief tournaments and competitions officer for the...
Photos: 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina at Congaree Golf Club
After a week in East Asia for the Zozo Championship, a tournament eventually won by Keegan Bradley, the PGA Tour is back stateside for the 2022 CJ Cup at Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland, South Carolina. World No. 2 Rory McIlroy is the defending champion and betting favorite (+700), although...
Exclusive: PGA Tour to announce four new 'elevated' events, including WM Phoenix Open
The PGA Tour is set to announce a further four tournaments with elevated status for 2023, Golfweek has learned. The additions will bring to 13 the total number of Tour events designated as “elevated,” meaning the presence of the game’s biggest stars will be guaranteed as they compete for lucrative purses of at least $20 million. The Tour plans to communicate specifics on the events to players later this week.
Golf Digest
Phil's comments almost folded LIV before it started, Golf Saudi's attempt to 'rent' Augusta National and other tidbits from the New Yorker-LIV piece
LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman admitted in May that Phil Mickelson’s comments to the Fire Pit Collective delayed the launch of the Saudi-backed circuit. But according to a story from the New Yorker, Mickelson almost torpedoed the entire operation. The article, which is in the latest issue of the...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Savannah, Georgia
Georgia has many beautiful state parks that are perfect for a family outing or a day of exploration. Georgia State Parks offer a lot to do for families, couples and for those who like to explore alone. The parks close to the city of Savannah are filled with hiking trails,...
