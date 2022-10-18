ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

CJ Cup in South Carolina picks 2022: It feels like it's Jordan Spieth time at Congaree

The Fall Swing has not been kind to us so far. Key words: so far. We’re not getting discouraged and nor should you, not on a week like this, with six of the top 10 players in the Official World Golf Ranking will descend upon Congaree Golf Club for the CJ Cup in South Carolina. It’s not quite a “divert your full attention away from football” week, but it’s pretty damn close.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South

Let's take a look at the four towns that made the top places to visit in the south.The Crazy Tourist. The "Deep South" has a lot of beautiful, historical, and quaint towns that many people across the world love to visit. While places like Charleston and Myrtle Beach get a lot of attention, there are plenty of other great places to visit where people can have the vacation of a lifetime and most of those places can give you a great experience in just one weekend! Countryliving.com just made a list of the "30 Best Weekend Getaways in the South" and four towns in South Carolina made the list! Let's take a look at who made the cut, as well as take a look at some other great towns that made the cut!
COLUMBIA, SC
Forbes Advisor

Best Places To Live In South Carolina In 2022

South Carolina is an appealing place to live in the southeast as you can stay near the beach in the Lowcountry or enjoy the tranquility of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the Upcountry. The state also has a reasonable cost of living, making it an affordable place for working professionals...
GEORGIA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Eight South Carolina Restaurants Were Named the "Best BBQ Joints in the South"

Eight BBQ restaurants were named among the top 50 BBQ joints in the south.Southern Living. There is an ongoing debate about which restaurants serve the best BBQ in the South. Natives of Texas, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and a plethora of others think they have the best BBQ and no one else comes close. Well, Southern Living wants to put an end to the debate - they just released a list titled, "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints", and eight restaurants from South Carolina made the top 50. Keep reading, I have a feeling you all will be proud of who came in at #1.
HEMINGWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated Walkways

This South Carolina bridge was just named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways.City of North Charleston. South Carolina has a plethora of cities with beautiful architecture as well as breathtaking scenery. One of those cities in the state just got a huge endorsement from a publication and their bridge was named one of the world's most beautiful elevated walkways! The city is none other than North Charleston, and although the city is no stranger to getting worldwide recognition - this is definitely something to be proud of!
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
FOX Carolina

New study ranks top colleges and universities in South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - WalletHub recently named the top 10 colleges and universities in South Carolina based on a study they recently conducted. Officials said the study compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the US and considered factors such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. According...
COLUMBIA, SC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Exclusive: PGA Tour to announce four new 'elevated' events, including WM Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour is set to announce a further four tournaments with elevated status for 2023, Golfweek has learned. The additions will bring to 13 the total number of Tour events designated as “elevated,” meaning the presence of the game’s biggest stars will be guaranteed as they compete for lucrative purses of at least $20 million. The Tour plans to communicate specifics on the events to players later this week.
CONNECTICUT STATE
americasstateparks.org

5 State Parks Near Savannah, Georgia

Georgia has many beautiful state parks that are perfect for a family outing or a day of exploration. Georgia State Parks offer a lot to do for families, couples and for those who like to explore alone. The parks close to the city of Savannah are filled with hiking trails,...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy