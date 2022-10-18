Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Report Says Germany Risks Wasting Billions on LNG Projects
Germany is at risk of wasting billions of euros on boosting liquefied natural gas imports instead of moving toward sustainable alternatives like energy efficiency, according to a new report. The country faces about 200 billion euros ($196 billion) of additional costs for gas imports by the end of the decade,...
Manchin says OPEC+ decision to cut oil production shows US must emphasize 'energy independence and security'
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said the U.S. needs to refocus on domestic energy security in the wake of the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production on Wednesday.
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Energy experts say Biden plan to refill oil reserve could take years, won't fix policy problems
Energy experts and reps panned President Biden's plan to refill the SPR as not enough to provide true energy security after his releases from the cache.
Biden just put the US in a ‘very precarious position’ with another sale of reserve oil, CEO warns
American Petroleum Institute's Mike Sommers argues Biden tapping into the oil reserve could put the U.S. in a "very precarious situation" with "dramatic geopolitical upheaval."
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
Recent attempts to open new parts of the US to drilling have failed mainly because of the lack of interest from oil companies themselves, rather than Biden's "green" policies.
Phys.org
Green future is cause for worry in S.Africa's coal belt
Miner Thokozani Mtshweni, 37, looks spent as he readies for a 12-hour shift huddled under a carport shelter to avoid the scorching sun. He fixes his belt weighed down by an oxygen tank and gas detecting tools. An hour's drive from Johannesburg, Khutala Colliery is among more than 100 coal...
energynow.ca
Commentary: The Climate Crowd Wants a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty – Deidra Garyk
Forty Canadian self-described non-governmental organizations (NGO’s) sent a letter to Prime Minister Trudeau imploring him to join the Fossil Fuel Non-proliferation Treaty at COP27 in November, demanding action on climate change. (Information about COP27 below) These health, environment, faith, and youth groups oppose fossil fuel expansion, even during a...
Biden slammed for anticipated Strategic Petroleum Reserve release: not ‘a long-term solution’
President Biden is being criticized for what some say is a short-sighted decision to release more oil from the U.S. strategic reserve to lower fuel costs.
marketplace.org
Coal makes a comeback as Europe tries to avoid an energy emergency
In Europe, higher prices for natural gas have helped revive demand for an alternative that had, until recently, fallen out of favor: coal. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, resulting European sanction, and the Kremlin’s decision to cut gas flows to the Continent have prompted a shift back to coal-fired power plants, despite the environmental impacts.
Ofgem calls on consumers to cut gas and electricity use
Energy watchdog urges UK households to save energy ‘where possible’ amid fears of power cuts this winter
Mexico muddies waters on oil hedge to avoid cost hikes from Wall Street, oil majors
MEXICO CITY, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Mexico has been requesting prices for its oil hedging program year round to make it harder for banks and oil majors, which sit on the other side of the mega deal, to hike prices, said Mexican Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio.
POLITICO
Clean energy had a big year. So did coal.
Significantly boosting clean power is key to reducing planet-warming emissions and blunting the worst of climate change. On the plus side for climate action, solar and wind power grew enough this year to offset emissions from an increase in global coal consumption. But that rise in coal — driven by spiking natural gas prices — is a step back from the world’s carbon goals. Meanwhile, tenacious supply chain problems from the early days of Covid-19 are continuing to slow deployment.
energynow.ca
Environmental groups call on feds to not ‘water down’ oil and gas emissions cap
CALGARY — As environmental groups urge the federal government to move quickly with an aggressive cap on emissions from the country's oil and gas sector, the industry itself says such a move could actually slow down the sector's own decarbonization efforts. With world leaders preparing to head to Egypt...
U.S. could sell more oil from emergency reserve this week -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to sell more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month's congressional elections, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Exposing the financial costs of climate change – and denial of the climate crisis
This article originally appeared on Capital & Main. It hasn't been the best season for the invisible hand, the 18th century principle that the market be left to its own devices free of government intervention. In August, President Biden took his right hand and applied his signature to the Inflation...
BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy."
Financial services firm TIAA faces academic backlash over energy holdings
Oct 19 (Reuters) - Climate-minded academics called on a United Nations-backed group to sanction financial services firm TIAA unless it improves its environmental record, highlighting the divide between nonprofits moving away from fossil fuels and big investors sticking with oil and gas stocks.
