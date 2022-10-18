Read full article on original website
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Sexual Assault L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
Three women accusing That 70's Show actor Danny Masterson of rape blame the Church of Scientology for their silenceCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
Ghost Sightings Reported by Staff at This Old Hollywood Hangout – Including the Story of a Terrifying 1930s GangsterLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
In The Wake Of The Release Of Racist Tape, The Los Angeles City Council Elects A New President.Joseph GodwinLos Angeles, CA
easyreadernews.com
‘Iron sharpens iron’ – Suzanne Hadley runs on her record
Suzanne Hadley ran for elected office for the first time in 2019 and was elected to the Manhattan Beach City Council. She’d walked away from a business career 23 years earlier to be a stay-at-home mom, and she campaigned on that fact. Hadley said that being a mother often...
easyreadernews.com
Gerace suggests technology fix for staffing needs
As the only female candidate for the Hermosa Beach City Council, Rita Gerace said she will bring diversity to an all-male council while prioritizing public safety and streamlining city services. “We need to have diversity on the council,” the 35-year-old candidate said. “Now more than ever, we need to have...
easyreadernews.com
Restoring Manhattan Beach – Stewart Fournier wants to end the divisiveness
Many issues drew Stewart Fournier into the Manhattan Beach City Council race, including public safety, intelligently addressing state housing requirements, and confronting the hate crimes that have occurred on school campuses. But there is one overarching issue that inspired him to run, and that is the political rhetoric and divisiveness that he believes threatens the core of what Manhattan Beach is, or what he likes to call “beach values.”
easyreadernews.com
Letters to the Editor 10-20-22
When Manhattan Beach Mayor Steve Napolitano was stalled in his decision to approve or deny the Highrose/Verandas project, he indicated he was seeking a legal path that would allow a possible denial of the project. Through hard work and determination, a group of residents was able to enlist one of the top Constitutional legal scholars in the United States, Martin H. Redish, the Louis and Harriet Ancel Professor of Law and Public Policy at Northwestern University, who took it upon himself to write a letter to our Mayor and City Council describing a sound legal argument. The crux of the legal argument is: if the city approves the project and ignores California laws intended to keep people safe from environmental and other hazards, the city will recklessly violate the due process rights of Manhattan Beach residents under the 14th amendment of the US Constitution. (To see the full contents of the letter, Chill The Build.com)
easyreadernews.com
‘Make a difference today’ Wysh Weinstein brings her passion for education to MBUSD
Wysh Weinstein’s passion for education was sparked by two educators she encountered early in life. The first was her second grade teacher in Pennsylvania, Mrs. McCracken. She was a teacher who somehow had the ability to have a relationship with every single child in her classroom. She gave each student a sweet nickname. Weinstein was “Boots” because of the cowgirl-style boots she wore to school.
Tensions between Black and Latino residents in L.A. spike in wake of Nury Martinez scandal
Officials in Los Angeles are struggling to contain the fallout stemming from the leaked audio of racist comments made by former city council president Nury Martinez that forced her to resign. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the city council held virtual meetings to try to move forward from the Martinez scandal...
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: Redondo Beach elitism obstructs housing construction
This video has had 175 thousand views in the last three days!. Redondo Beach added only two net new units in the coastal zone in the last housing element cycle and 41 in the last two decades! .. but District 2 City Councilmember Todd Loewenstein says that poor people don’t work hard enough to deserve a water view, and the whole conversation changed on social media. The Redondo Beach Power Plant has been trying to tear down the power plant for decades and elitism is preventing it from happening.
easyreadernews.com
Hermosa View School ribbon cutting
A ribbon cutting celebrating the reopening of Hermosa View School, followed by a State of the Schools address will be held Wednesday, October 26, starting at 4 p.m. The ribbon cutting had been scheduled for early September, but was delayed because of rain. The school reopened Tuesday, September 6 for...
What Happens To LA Council Members’ Pay And Benefits When They Leave Office?
You asked us about how our City Council members’ pay and benefits work if they resign or are recalled. We got the answers.
easyreadernews.com
Greenfellas: How a small group of men aimed to bring retail cannabis to the South Bay
As results came in after presstime for Wednesday’s Redondo Beach special election, it marked the close of a chapter in the saga of a handful of men aiming to bring legal cannabis stores to the South Bay. The face of that effort became Elliot Lewis, CEO of the Long...
easyreadernews.com
Harrington says he’s all business
Kieran Harrington describes himself as the only Hermosa Beach city council candidate who has owned a business, and managed a $50 million budget for senior living facilities. Harrington said he will prioritize fiscal restraint and support small businesses in the city. “With my extensive background in budgeting and development, I’ll...
Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal
(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
easyreadernews.com
Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta puts fun back to contests
Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) and Chris Miller. The Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta, arguably the South Bay’s most fun surf contest, and inarguably the most innovative, emerged from the pandemic last Saturday at 42nd Street in Manhattan Beach. Teams are composed of five surfers, of varying levels. Each team member must catch at least one scorable wave in their 15-minute heat before the next team member paddles out.
An L.A. School That Breaks The School-To-Prison Pipeline
On an unassuming building on Los Angeles’ Slauson Avenue, a signboard reads Islah Academy. Inside is a celebration of the students’ Muslim and Black identities. Posters of Nipsey Hussle, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali decorate the walls; shelves are stocked with books featuring Black lead characters. Sneakers of varying sizes are neatly arranged around the prayer room, where students sit cross-legged alongside community members to listen to the school’s founder, Imam Jihad Saafir, deliver the weekly Friday sermon.
2urbangirls.com
Carlton Square Homeowners Association fed up with trash left by concert, stadium attendees
Inglewood Mayor James Butts is routinely observed taking daily walks around the City which gives him a birds eye view to how the city looks to passerbys. He is however, “Ray Charles” to the trash left behind from attendees leaving SoFi Stadium and the Kia Forum which is part of his normal walking route.
Looking for a job? Here's who is hiring in SoCal amid coronavirus economic slowdown
While the coronavirus has led to shuttered businesses and massive layoffs, here are some of the companies that need more workers.
2 Professors Sue Cal State Over Caste Non-Discrimination Policy
The faculty members say the California State University system singled out people of South Asian and Hindu backgrounds when it added caste to its non-discrimination policy.
easyreadernews.com
Francois cites activist history
Hermosa Beach City council candidate Dean Francois said he has worked for decades to improve the quality of life in Hermosa Beach by controlling development, helping maintain the city’s unique character and protecting the environment. “I helped stop an oversized hotel in Hermosa, kept storm drain pollution off beaches,...
yovenice.com
Dinah’s Family Restaurant Refusing to Leave Historic Building During Construction
Redevelopment leaves future of restaurant uncertain. Dinah’s Family Restaurant has refused to leave their restaurant while the buildings around the historic building are being razed, as reported by Eater Los Angeles. The owners intend on keeping the restaurant open during construction. Eater Los Angeles quotes a representative of the...
