When Manhattan Beach Mayor Steve Napolitano was stalled in his decision to approve or deny the Highrose/Verandas project, he indicated he was seeking a legal path that would allow a possible denial of the project. Through hard work and determination, a group of residents was able to enlist one of the top Constitutional legal scholars in the United States, Martin H. Redish, the Louis and Harriet Ancel Professor of Law and Public Policy at Northwestern University, who took it upon himself to write a letter to our Mayor and City Council describing a sound legal argument. The crux of the legal argument is: if the city approves the project and ignores California laws intended to keep people safe from environmental and other hazards, the city will recklessly violate the due process rights of Manhattan Beach residents under the 14th amendment of the US Constitution. (To see the full contents of the letter, Chill The Build.com)

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO