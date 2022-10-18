ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

easyreadernews.com

Gerace suggests technology fix for staffing needs

As the only female candidate for the Hermosa Beach City Council, Rita Gerace said she will bring diversity to an all-male council while prioritizing public safety and streamlining city services. “We need to have diversity on the council,” the 35-year-old candidate said. “Now more than ever, we need to have...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Restoring Manhattan Beach – Stewart Fournier wants to end the divisiveness

Many issues drew Stewart Fournier into the Manhattan Beach City Council race, including public safety, intelligently addressing state housing requirements, and confronting the hate crimes that have occurred on school campuses. But there is one overarching issue that inspired him to run, and that is the political rhetoric and divisiveness that he believes threatens the core of what Manhattan Beach is, or what he likes to call “beach values.”
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Letters to the Editor 10-20-22

When Manhattan Beach Mayor Steve Napolitano was stalled in his decision to approve or deny the Highrose/Verandas project, he indicated he was seeking a legal path that would allow a possible denial of the project. Through hard work and determination, a group of residents was able to enlist one of the top Constitutional legal scholars in the United States, Martin H. Redish, the Louis and Harriet Ancel Professor of Law and Public Policy at Northwestern University, who took it upon himself to write a letter to our Mayor and City Council describing a sound legal argument. The crux of the legal argument is: if the city approves the project and ignores California laws intended to keep people safe from environmental and other hazards, the city will recklessly violate the due process rights of Manhattan Beach residents under the 14th amendment of the US Constitution. (To see the full contents of the letter, Chill The Build.com)
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

‘Make a difference today’ Wysh Weinstein brings her passion for education to MBUSD

Wysh Weinstein’s passion for education was sparked by two educators she encountered early in life. The first was her second grade teacher in Pennsylvania, Mrs. McCracken. She was a teacher who somehow had the ability to have a relationship with every single child in her classroom. She gave each student a sweet nickname. Weinstein was “Boots” because of the cowgirl-style boots she wore to school.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: Redondo Beach elitism obstructs housing construction

This video has had 175 thousand views in the last three days!. Redondo Beach added only two net new units in the coastal zone in the last housing element cycle and 41 in the last two decades! .. but District 2 City Councilmember Todd Loewenstein says that poor people don’t work hard enough to deserve a water view, and the whole conversation changed on social media. The Redondo Beach Power Plant has been trying to tear down the power plant for decades and elitism is preventing it from happening.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Hermosa View School ribbon cutting

A ribbon cutting celebrating the reopening of Hermosa View School, followed by a State of the Schools address will be held Wednesday, October 26, starting at 4 p.m. The ribbon cutting had been scheduled for early September, but was delayed because of rain. The school reopened Tuesday, September 6 for...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
easyreadernews.com

Harrington says he’s all business

Kieran Harrington describes himself as the only Hermosa Beach city council candidate who has owned a business, and managed a $50 million budget for senior living facilities. Harrington said he will prioritize fiscal restraint and support small businesses in the city. “With my extensive background in budgeting and development, I’ll...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

Former L.A. mayor Antonio Villaraigosa weighs in on city council scandal

(Inside California Politics) — Former Los Angeles mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, California’s current infrastructure czar, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the fall out from discuss the scandal surrounding several Los Angeles leaders. Former Los Angeles city council president Nury Martinez, Council member Kevin De Leon and Council member Gil Cedillo were among […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta puts fun back to contests

Photos by Steve Gaffney (SteveGaffney.com) and Chris Miller. The Jimmy Miller Surf Fiesta, arguably the South Bay’s most fun surf contest, and inarguably the most innovative, emerged from the pandemic last Saturday at 42nd Street in Manhattan Beach. Teams are composed of five surfers, of varying levels. Each team member must catch at least one scorable wave in their 15-minute heat before the next team member paddles out.
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
Next City

An L.A. School That Breaks The School-To-Prison Pipeline

On an unassuming building on Los Angeles’ Slauson Avenue, a signboard reads Islah Academy. Inside is a celebration of the students’ Muslim and Black identities. Posters of Nipsey Hussle, Malcolm X and Muhammad Ali decorate the walls; shelves are stocked with books featuring Black lead characters. Sneakers of varying sizes are neatly arranged around the prayer room, where students sit cross-legged alongside community members to listen to the school’s founder, Imam Jihad Saafir, deliver the weekly Friday sermon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

Francois cites activist history

Hermosa Beach City council candidate Dean Francois said he has worked for decades to improve the quality of life in Hermosa Beach by controlling development, helping maintain the city’s unique character and protecting the environment. “I helped stop an oversized hotel in Hermosa, kept storm drain pollution off beaches,...
HERMOSA BEACH, CA

