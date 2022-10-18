ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Lamar Jackson (hip) limited in Baltimore's Wednesday practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (hip) was a limited participant on Wednesday. Jackson's limited practice should keep him on track to play in Week Seven's divisional contest against the Cleveland Browns. In an opportunity against a Browns' team allowing 16.4 FanDuel points allowed per game to quarterbacks, our models project Jackson to score 22.6 FanDuel points.
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad

The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews give Ravens injury concern for Week 7

Both Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews were featured on the Baltimore Ravens injury report ahead of the team’s Week 7 showdown against the Cleveland Browns. Per Adam Schefter, Jackson was a limited participant in Wednesday’s session while Andrews did not participate at all. It’s a concerning sign for the team’s two best offensive weapons as the team looks to bounce back after losing two of their previous three games.
Larry Brown Sports

Ice Cube accuses NBA, ESPN of trying to destroy his league

Ice Cube is going after Adam Silver this time instead of Jerry Heller. Retired former NBA swingman Stephen Jackson took to social media recently with a message of support for the rapper and businessman Ice Cube. Jackson, who is now a head coach in Ice Cube’s BIG3 basketball league, also called on fans to come and attend BIG3 games.
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

