Becoming "Fluent in Finance": Clarkston DECA & Clarkston GEAR UP to Host College FAFSA Night
CLARKSTON - On Wednesday, October 26, Clarkston DECA and Clarkston GEAR UP will host its Becoming "Fluent in Finance" College FAFSA Night! This event, which specifically targets Clarkston seniors and their parents, is designed to inform students of the opportunities available to them through college financial aid. During the college...
University of Idaho Scientist Becomes Idaho's First National Academy of Medicine Inductee
MOSCOW - A University of Idaho researcher who is internationally acclaimed for her work in maternal and infant nutrition has become the university’s first inductee into the renowned National Academy of Medicine. Michelle (Shelley) McGuire, director of the Margaret Ritchie School of Family and Consumer Sciences and a professor...
Staff with Lewis-Clark State's TRR to Host Free Workshop for Aspiring Writers
LEWISTON - Are you an emerging writer or aspiring to be one? On Thursday, November 3, staff with Lewis-Clark State College's literary journal Talking River Review (TRR) will hold their fourth biannual writers’ workshop from 6:30 - 8:30 p.m. in the upstairs lounge of the LC State Student Union Building/Center For Student Leadership.
Largest Freshman Class in Recorded History Contributes to Increased Enrollment at University of Idaho
MOSCOW - The freshman class entering University of Idaho this fall is the largest in the recorded history of the university. First-year student undergraduate enrollment at the U of I this fall is 1,951, which is a 17.8% increase over enrollment of 1,656 in fall 2021. For Fall 2022, overall...
Overall Enrollment at Lewis-Clark State College Up 2% from Fall 2021
LEWISTON - Lewis-Clark State College’s enrollment is on the rise. Propelled by a 13.6% surge in new degree-seeking students, the overall headcount at the college is up 2% compared to last fall. According to census day totals, LC State’s Idaho resident enrollment, which represents 79% of the student body,...
CHS DECA's 'Spike for the Cure' Event Raises Over $5,900
CLARKSTON - Clarkston DECA’s 12th annual 'Spike for the Cure' Volleyball Tournament to show support and raise money for the Gina Quesenberry Foundation took place on Wednesday in Kramer Gymnasium on the campus of Clarkston High School. The Gina Quesenberry Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to provide...
Orofino Police Department to Continue 'Christmas 911' Tradition This Year
OROFINO - The Orofino Police Department has announced they will again be sponsoring and participating in the Christmas 911 program this year. For the last 13 years the department has been providing full Christmas dinners and gifts to families in the area who were experiencing hardship and most likely would not have had much for Christmas. Each year, the department accepts donations from businesses and community members to fund the program.
Voters to Decide Latest Pullman Regional Hospital Expansion Bond, Mail In Ballots Will be Sent Out Friday
PULLMAN - Voters in the City of Pullman will once again decide a facility expansion bond for Pullman Regional Hospital. The mail-in ballots for the November general election in Washington will be sent out on Friday. Proposition 1 is a 27.5 million dollar bond that would pay for most of...
Tickets on Sale Now for Lewiston Rotary Club’s Centennial Gala
Lewiston – The Lewiston Rotary Club is culminating its 100th Anniversary year with a 1920’s gala and tickets are on sale now. To be held at the Lewis-Clark Hotel, which coincidentally is also celebrating its 100 year anniversary this year, the gala will be held on October 22, 2022 starting at 5:00pm. Suggested dress is 1920’s high fashion or semi-formal attire, the cost is $100 per person and everyone is invited.
Moscow's 3rd Thursday Artwalk to start on October 20th
Moscow — The City of Moscow and the Moscow Arts Commission announced the opening event of the 3rd Thursday Artwalk season, to be held from 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 20. 3rd Thursday Artwalk in Moscow features visual, culinary, literary, and performing arts at 8 locations...
Dworshak Dam Releases to Fluctuate Between 1,600 and 3,000 cfs for Turbine Maintenance Testing on October 26-27
AHSAHKA, ID - Between Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27, Dworshak Dam releases will fluctuate due to annual turbine maintenance testing. During the days of testing, flows will fluctuate for several hours between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Fluctuations in flow...
Pullman Utility Customers to See 4.5% Rate Increase to 'Help Offset Costs Caused by Inflation'
PULLMAN - City of Pullman utility customers will see a 4.5% rate increase reflected on their November bill, which includes water, sewer, and stormwater service. The rate increase was approved by the Pullman City Council on September 27 following a recommendation from Public Works staff, who said that the increase is necessary to "help offset rising costs caused by inflation."
Emergency Waste Line Repair on 1200 Block of 21st Street Scheduled for October 18
LEWISTON - The City of Lewiston has hired J Russell Excavation to perform an emergency wastewater line repair on the 1200 block of 21st Street. Work is scheduled to begin Tuesday, October 18 at 9:00 a.m. According to the City, while work is being completed 21st Street will be reduced...
Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted on Nationwide $100,000 Warrant
WHITMAN COUNTY - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37-year-old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
Roadwork on Vassar Meadows Road begins Monday
DEARY - The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Palouse Ranger District has roadwork scheduled beginning October 17 for three places along Vassar Meadows Road (Forest Service Road #3347). A contractor will be replacing cattle guards on Vassar Meadows Road at approximately mile marker 4, mile marker 5.8, and mile marker...
Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
One Person Air Lifted with Serious Injuries Following UTV Crash in Lewis County Friday Afternoon
LEWIS COUNTY - On the evening of Friday, October 14, 2022, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and Nezperce Ambulance were dispatched to the intersection of Russell Ridge Road and Albers Road in Lewis County for a rollover accident involving a UTV. According to a release from the Lewis County...
Two Injured After Wrong-way Driver Causes Head-on Collision on Lewiston Hill
LEWISTON - According to Idaho State Police, at approximately 3:51 a.m. Friday morning, emergency crews responded to a two vehicle, head-on collision on northbound US95 near milepost 314, on the Lewiston Hill. A black, 2013 Chevrolet Impala was traveling northbound on US95. A yellow 2001 Ford Escape was traveling southbound,...
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
