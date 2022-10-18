ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Big Country News

CHS DECA's 'Spike for the Cure' Event Raises Over $5,900

CLARKSTON - Clarkston DECA’s 12th annual 'Spike for the Cure' Volleyball Tournament to show support and raise money for the Gina Quesenberry Foundation took place on Wednesday in Kramer Gymnasium on the campus of Clarkston High School. The Gina Quesenberry Foundation is a non-profit organization that aims to provide...
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Orofino Police Department to Continue 'Christmas 911' Tradition This Year

OROFINO - The Orofino Police Department has announced they will again be sponsoring and participating in the Christmas 911 program this year. For the last 13 years the department has been providing full Christmas dinners and gifts to families in the area who were experiencing hardship and most likely would not have had much for Christmas. Each year, the department accepts donations from businesses and community members to fund the program.
OROFINO, ID
Big Country News

Tickets on Sale Now for Lewiston Rotary Club’s Centennial Gala

Lewiston – The Lewiston Rotary Club is culminating its 100th Anniversary year with a 1920’s gala and tickets are on sale now. To be held at the Lewis-Clark Hotel, which coincidentally is also celebrating its 100 year anniversary this year, the gala will be held on October 22, 2022 starting at 5:00pm. Suggested dress is 1920’s high fashion or semi-formal attire, the cost is $100 per person and everyone is invited.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Pullman Utility Customers to See 4.5% Rate Increase to 'Help Offset Costs Caused by Inflation'

PULLMAN - City of Pullman utility customers will see a 4.5% rate increase reflected on their November bill, which includes water, sewer, and stormwater service. The rate increase was approved by the Pullman City Council on September 27 following a recommendation from Public Works staff, who said that the increase is necessary to "help offset rising costs caused by inflation."
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted on Nationwide $100,000 Warrant

WHITMAN COUNTY - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37-year-old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Roadwork on Vassar Meadows Road begins Monday

DEARY - The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Palouse Ranger District has roadwork scheduled beginning October 17 for three places along Vassar Meadows Road (Forest Service Road #3347). A contractor will be replacing cattle guards on Vassar Meadows Road at approximately mile marker 4, mile marker 5.8, and mile marker...
POTLATCH, ID
Big Country News

Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County

The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston, ID
The free local news source for the LC Valley, Camas Prairie and Palouse!

