As he's want to do, horror master Stephen King has taken to Twitter to sound off on something new that he's been watching and this time he's given it perhaps the highest praise that one can imagine. Dread Central noticed that in a series of tweets this week, King heaped high praise on the Lionsgate horror-thriller Fall, a recent feature that follows two thrill-seekers stuck on a decommissioned TV tower in the desert some 2,000 feet in the air. In his first tweet, King called the film "Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL." He then added, "Wish I'd written it." In a follw-up, The Shining and IT scribe added: "Hint: If you suffer from acrophobia, DON'T WATCH IT."

