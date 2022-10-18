Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
Kathy Najimy Explains Why Mary's Crooked Smile Is Backwards in Hocus Pocus 2: 'We Can Justify It'
"It's on the other side mainly because it's so hard for me to do it on the side I did it on 30 years ago," Hocus Pocus 2 star Kathy Najimy said in a recent interview Kathy Najimy is clearing the air about her character's signature quirk in the Hocus Pocus film franchise. In 1993's iconic Hocus Pocus, Najimy's Mary Sanderson has a crooked smile, a detail Najimy, 65, improvised during shooting. In the newly-released sequel, Najimy continues to use the misshapen smile, but this time on the...
TODAY.com
Resurfaced TODAY clip of 'Hocus Pocus 2' star Kathy Najimy goes viral: I didn't want to offend 'real witches'
A resurfaced clip of "Hocus Pocus 2" star Kathy Najimy is going viral, and it hits very close to home. In the clip from 1993 shared widely on TikTok and Instagram, the then 36-year-old actor was promoting the first "Hocus Pocus" on TODAY. The interview took an interesting turn when...
PopSugar
An Unfiltered Review of "Hocus Pocus" — From Someone Who Watched It For the Very First Time
I hope this is a judgment-free zone because, no, in all my 25 years of living, I have not watched "Hocus Pocus" — that is, until now. In my defense, I was born four years after the spooky classic debuted in 1993. Plus, I'm not an avid cable viewer, so I never tuned in to watch it during its many showings on TV. But I'm proud to say I've finally joined the "Hocus Pocus" bandwagon and understand why it's such a beloved Halloween film.
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Jamie Lee Curtis Recalls That Time Eddie Murphy Showed Up Late To The Trading Places Set And What Happened After
Jamie Lee Curtis recalled that time Eddie Murphy showed up late to the Trading Places set and what happened after.
Tom Felton reveals Rupert Grint was ‘fined’ £2,500 for giggling during Harry Potter scenes
Tom Felton revealed the way director Chris Columbus kept the numerous young cast members under control on the set of Harry Potter.Columbus directed the first two film adaptations of JK Rowling’s famous fantasy saga: Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.In his new memoir, Beyond the Wand: The Magic and Mayhem of Growing Up a Wizard, Draco Malfoy star Felton recalled a scene that took place in Professor McGonagall’s (Maggie Smith) classroom involving “a rather ill-mannered baboon”.The scene involved a number of animals in cages and, according to the actor, the baboon...
EW.com
Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek play parents to their real-life kids in sweet Sam & Kate trailer
Art is imitating life in the upcoming film Sam & Kate, which features Oscar winners Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek playing onscreen parents to their real-life children, Jake Hoffman and Schuyler Fisk. The trailer for the film, which you can see exclusively above, introduces us to Sam (Jake), a struggling...
John Wayne’s Only Horror Movie Bored Critics to Tears
Actor John Wayne starred in only 1 horror movie over the course of his long-running career, but it didn't land much of an impact with critics.
12 little-known secrets about Draco Malfoy even die-hard 'Harry Potter' fans may not know
From his strengths as a wizard to his life after Hogwarts, here are some unique fun facts to learn about Draco Malfoy from "Harry Potter."
Everything to Know About Tim Burton’s ‘Addams Family’ Spinoff ‘Wednesday’
They're creepy and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky — and coming to Netflix. Tim Burton is directing a new Addams Family spinoff series about Wednesday Addams, appropriately titled Wednesday. The streaming service announced the series in February 2021 and revealed the first look at the show's artwork, which showed a silhouetted Wednesday playing the cello […]
12tomatoes.com
Get Ready for the Christmas Story Sequel
If you look forward to watching A Christmas Story every year around the holidays -sometimes even more than once a year- then you’re in very good company. The iconic 1983 movie is based on the 1966 book In God We Trust: All Others Pay Cash about a fictional childhood in a made-up town in Indiana. While the stories that Jean Shepherd wrote about in his book weren’t real, they recalled some very nostalgic events for many people. Despite the fact the movie takes place in the late 1930s, there are elements that most American adults could almost claim are plucked from their own childhoods – even today.
These Are The Best And Worst "American Horror Story" Seasons Since The Show Started In 2011
Raise your hand if you love AHS as much as I do.
ComicBook
Stephen King Praises New Horror Movie, "Wish I'd Written It"
As he's want to do, horror master Stephen King has taken to Twitter to sound off on something new that he's been watching and this time he's given it perhaps the highest praise that one can imagine. Dread Central noticed that in a series of tweets this week, King heaped high praise on the Lionsgate horror-thriller Fall, a recent feature that follows two thrill-seekers stuck on a decommissioned TV tower in the desert some 2,000 feet in the air. In his first tweet, King called the film "Tight, terrific, and very, very scary. Reminded me a bit of DUEL." He then added, "Wish I'd written it." In a follw-up, The Shining and IT scribe added: "Hint: If you suffer from acrophobia, DON'T WATCH IT."
'American Horror Story: NYC' is nearly here. This is everything we know so far.
Ryan Murphy is back with "American Horror Story: NYC." Here's everything we know about the 11th season of the franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
Guillermo del Toro continues to champion his entire crew with the ‘Pinocchio’ promo campaign
Ever the out-spoken creative about how the industry is constantly undercutting many of the talented filmmakers working on different technical aspects of a motion picture, Guillermo del Toro is once again pledging support to his Pinocchio crew by crediting them side by side with the cast members during the movie’s promotional tour.
Comments / 0