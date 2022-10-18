ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

Florida man, 83, who died after enjoying Disney World ride was a veteran, firefighter for decades

ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of an 83-year-old Florida man who died on a ride at Walt Disney World in Orlando says he suffered heart failure. Orange County deputies said Joe Masters and his wife were riding on the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover at Magic Kingdom last month when he reportedly fainted. Disney staff and security responded and began CPR on the victim, before he was taken to Celebration Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
ORLANDO, FL
fox35orlando.com

Popular airline announces 4 new, non-stop destinations from Orlando

If you're looking to escape Orlando at an economical cost, Breeze Airways has adopted four new, non-stop destinations leaving from the Orlando International Airport. The low fare airline which currently has flights to Charleston, South Carolina and Hartford, Connecticut from Orlando has added four new destinations starting at $39 one way.
ORLANDO, FL
What Now Orlando

Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location

What Now Orlando briefly reached out to franchisee Jim Kerr, who states that the team anticipates an opening sometime in February 2023. The post Capital Tacos to Open Clermont Location appeared first on What Now Orlando: The Best Source For Orlando News.
CLERMONT, FL
disneydining.com

Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfanatic.com

Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover

An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

All-New Route from Melbourne Orlando International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul On Sun Country Airlines Set Next February

BREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – The Melbourne Orlando International Airport (MLB) announced the addition of an all-new route to Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota, onboard Sun Country Airlines. Flights to and from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will begin in February 2023 onboard the airline’s fleet of 737s.
MELBOURNE, FL
coolsandiegosights.com

Evidence in Bonita of the Proctor Valley Monster?

The concrete cast of a weird, apparently inhuman footprint is now on display at the Bonita Museum & Cultural Center. Some residents who live in the area claim the cast is “concrete” evidence of the legendary Proctor Valley Monster. Over the years, there have been various reported sightings...
BONITA, CA
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots October 17, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Md Sohal Ahmed. Date of Birth: 08/10/1984. Address Rockledge, Florida. Battery Domestic Viol. Date of Birth: 06/16/1986. Address Melbourne,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
NBC Miami

Central Florida Gas Station Investigated After Drivers Complain of Bad Gas

A gas station in central Florida was told to stop selling gas after at least six customers said contaminated gas did serious damage to their cars. NBC affiliate WESH-TV reports the incidents took place at a Chevron station on East Colonial Drive in Orlando, with drivers purchasing the gas on October 10 and 11. One customer, retired mechanic Greg Schebel, told the station his pickup truck barely made it home.
ORLANDO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy