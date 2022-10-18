The ingredients were all there for the perfect University of Wisconsin–Madison Homecoming Parade: an unseasonably warm October night, the musical energy of the UW Marching Band, the imaginative sparkle of the floats, and the smiles and laughter of people crowding State Street. Everyone had a good time on Friday, Oct. 21, including Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin and her husband, Joshua Foa Dienstag, who are taking part in their first Badger Homecoming. The annual parade is one of many Homecoming-week activities sponsored by the Wisconsin Alumni Association and the Wisconsin Union.

MADISON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO