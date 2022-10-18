Read full article on original website
Man spends $400 at vet to treat his limping dog only to realize that he was simply copying him
People with pets know that sometimes animals will do absolutely absurd things out of their love for you. Billy, an adorable dog from London, proves this point. Russell Jones, Billy's owner, had a plaster cast on after an injury. He shared that he observed his dog limping and thought something was wrong with him. Worried, he took the dog to get him checked out by a vet and also run a couple of tests as well. After spending close to $400 on X-rays and vet bills, the owner learned that his dog was in fact in perfect health. He was only copying him! Jones posted a touching yet humorous video of his dog mirroring his behavior while walking beside him on Facebook in January 2021. In the short video, Jones, whose leg was in a plaster cast, is seen walking the street with his dog Billy. The lurcher is observed imitating his owner's limp by walking with one paw elevated above the ground. “Cost me £300 in vet fees and X-rays, nothing wrong, just sympathy. Love him,” Russell shared in the post's caption.
Tree surgeon reveals shock after discovering a woman was living in a hedge for three years - in a 'home' consisting of tarpaulin, umbrellas and a few blankets
A woman believed to be in her 50s has been discovered living in a hedge for as long as three years - telling a shocked tree surgeon she couldn't bear to be parted from her cat. Gareth Olsen was clearing a field in Chester for a client when he stumbled...
A Woman was Left with “holes in her eyes” after an accident while she was enjoying a holiday in Greece
Nicky suffered a terrible eye injury while windsurfing in Greece(Image: Nicky Shipp) Nicky Shipp was on holiday in Greece when an accident turned her vacation into a nightmare. She had been windsurfing when she fell into the water and hit her head, ripping two holes in her right eye.
Dog's Last Cuddle Before 'Crossing The Rainbow Bridge' Melts Hearts Online
A dog named Bowie has melted hearts on the internet after a video of his last cuddle with his owner before "crossing the rainbow bridge" went viral on social media. The video shared on TikTok on September 28 by the dog's owner, under the username iamrachelmarch, shows the 13-year-old golden cocker spaniel cuddling with his human one last time, resting his head on her shoulder seeking comfort.
Amateur British photographer, 74, is left 'shaking' after capturing jaw-dropping photographs of rare black leopard devouring antelope on a Kenyan safari
An amateur British photographer has captured jaw-dropping pictures of a rare black leopard stalking at night. Steve Darling, 74, was on a Kenyan safari earlier this month when he spotted the big cat as they made their way back to camp. The Shrewsbury snapper said he was 'shaking' after observing...
Giant 6ft tall dog finally finds a new home
A huge 6ft mastiff dog the size of a human who has been in a rescue centre for most of his life has finally found a forever home. The 60kg pup called Basher has always struggled to find an owner because of his massive size. Two-year-old Basher was rescued as...
Is a PANTHER on the loose in the Peak District? Camper says his mobile phone has captured big cat feeding on dead sheep
A teenage camper has captured footage of what he believes is a big cat feeding on a 'dead sheep' in the Peak District, sparking fears that a panther is prowling the British countryside. Josh Williams, 17, had spent the night wild camping with a friend, in the British beauty spot,...
Cat's Reaction to Owner Performing TikTok Dance Has People in Stitches
A black cat's bemused reaction to their owner filming a TikTok dance video has gone viral. Footage showcasing Puma the cat's response to his owner, Mariasha Pinchuk, filming the clip with her friends has been watched more than 14 million times since being posted to social media. In a study...
Dog Mom Forgets to Leave the Light on for Her Pup and the Guilt Is Real
Many pet owners know the struggle of having to do certain things to placate your pets when you leave the house. Some people give their pups a bone to distract them, and others leave music on to give their pets some background noise. One woman forgot to do this for her dog, and the pup was not pleased.
Video of Little Dog Who Was Just Surrendered After Being Adopted During COVID Is Just So Sad
Adopting a pet might be fun and rewarding, but it's a lot of work, too. You're also committing to them for life! A dog or cat won't understand what's going on if they're surrendered to the shelter (especially if they've been there before), and that's what makes situations like this oh-so-heartbreaking.
6 hilarious snaps from the 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards that prove pets are the best
If your idea of relaxing is looking at funny cat photos online, then we’ve got a treat for you. The 2022 Comedy Pet Photography Awards return for another year, celebrating all that’s cute, quirky, funny and adorable about our pets. The awards were set up by a pair...
This heartbroken dog can’t bear to spend another Christmas in kennels and urgently needs a home
This pup survived the heartbreak of his owner leaving him behind due to poor health and a Christmas in lonely kennels. But he so would like to become a part of a loving household before the holiday countdown begins, and has so much canine wisdom and love to give in return.
Golden Retriever's Adorable Reaction to Being Given Pillows to Rest on Is Just Perfect
Nap times are a precious commodity in our household, especially for our fur babies. And we bet it is for you too. Pets love taking naps so much throughout the day that they'll just plop down anywhere. That's why we think it's time to start giving our pets the nap they deserve.
Man Brings Ice Cream to the Oldest Dog in the Animal Shelter and Pleads for Someone to Adopt Her
Every animal deserves a loving home. Even senior dogs like Share, a 13-year-old dog at an animal rescue who just needs love and a stable home. Enter TikTok creator @missiondriven, who wanted to raise awareness for Share's situation and hoped he can find her a fur-ever family. The TikToker started...
You have the eyes of an eagle if you can spot the cat prowling among this mountain of rubbish
IF you can spot the cat hiding in this tricky optical illusion within 20 seconds, you may have the eyes of a hawk. Known for being mischievous, sneaky and always landing on their feet, cats are known to get into some hilarious situations. We're not sure how anyone could find...
Video of Maine Coon Cat Giving the Dog a Massage Is Enough to Make Anyone Envious
Sometimes you really need a massage. But why shell out the big bucks to pay for a professional masseuse when your cat is willing to break up those knots for free? We're being 100 percent serious, just look at a video shared on TikTok by one person who caught their Maine Coon Cat working their magic on the dog's back.
German Shepherd Patiently Waiting to Pick Up His 'Little Human' Is a True Gentleman
When we were kids, the best part of our day would be the end of the school day, not because we didn't like school, but because it meant we could go home and see our dog. We know our dogs looked forward to our reunion as much as we did. One dog is lucky enough to speed up the process by joining his mom in picking up his sibling from school in this cute video.
Cat's Precious Reaction to Reuniting With Mom After a Month Apart Brings Tears to Our Eyes
Going away can be fun, but sometimes coming home is even better. That goes double when you have a cat waiting at home for you. Just like one woman on TikTok who received the warmest welcome home from her cat after a trip. As the video from @brigitte_the_realtor shows, there...
