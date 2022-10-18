Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Fans enjoy small crowds at the first round of the CJ Cup
RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - It was the busiest day of the week so far at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland for the first round of the CJ Cup. But it was comfortably un-busy by PGA Tour event standards. You could have gotten into a crowd at the first round...
wtoc.com
Jasper Co. businesses reaping benefits of PGA crowds
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - CJ CUP action is officially underway as some of the biggest names in golf are on the course at Congaree. The tournament is expected to bring thousands of fans to Jasper County over the next few days. That applies inside the ropes at Congaree but also outside, as it’s no secret to businesses nearby.
wtoc.com
Preparations underway before the CJ CUP tees off Thursday
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The CJ CUP begins Thursday in Jasper County, S.C. This is the first time this tournament’s been held in the WTOC viewing area, but Lowcountry residents and golf fans are obviously no stranger to PGA TOUR events. The tournament director for the RBC Heritage, that’s heading into its 55th year, said his team helped a bit with setup and connections.
Athlete of the Week: Local golf program setting Hilton Head Prep student up for success at The CJ CUP
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – All eyes will be on the Congaree Golf Course this week, with the PGA Tour’s CJ CUP in town and some of the biggest names in the sport headlining this year’s tournament. Jeep Patrick, an amateur golfer at Hilton Head Preparatory School, will be one of many of the people in […]
wtoc.com
RBC Heritage elevated into next tier of PGA events
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage has been elevated to the next tier of PGA events. A few things come with this elevated status. Mainly it means you’re going to see more top players on Hilton Head each year, as top 20 players are required to be at these elevated events if available.
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: Amazon Race
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first time in Amazon Race history, teams travel to the Kingdom of Jordan. Wednesday’s episode comes just after the MEGALEG in Italy. As you know, local Richmond Hill resident, Marcus Craig, and his brother Michael are competing.
thefabricator.com
Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant
Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
WJCL
The CJ Cup: Golfers making their way to Ridgeland ahead of Thursday's opening round
RIDGELAND, S.C. — It's a big week on the links in the Lowcountry. For the first time ever, The CJ Cup will tee off at the Congaree Golf Club this Thursday, Oct. 20. Since 2017, the tournament was held in South Korea until it was moved to the United States in 2020 due to the pandemic.
blufftontoday.com
Harrell: Sunset on the May River -- it's worth stopping by
Sunrises can be spectacular, erasing the darkness, the blast of color announcing a new day. But they come so early in the morning. Sunsets are more civilized, a time when we tend to congregate, socialize, sharing a farewell to a day too soon gone. It had been a long day,...
wtoc.com
Eat It & Like It
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can get a taste of pretty much anything around the coastal empire and in today’s Eat it & Like It we want to fill you in on a couple events that you can enjoy southern favorites and experience cultural dishes. Telling us what’s happening...
16 Things To Do In Savannah Whether It's Your First Or Fifth Visit
Even better if you go before May or in October (because, well, the heat and peak spooky szn).
wtoc.com
End Zone: Scores for Week 10 of high school football
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - High school football scores for Week 10 across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.
wtoc.com
Ghost Pirates to operate public skating, youth hockey at Savannah Civic Center
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates organization will operate the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena in the Savannah Civic Center the entire 2022-23 season. The team will sometimes practice at the facility, but will also host public skating sessions, youth and adult hockey, and learn-to-skate classes. The Ghost Pirates will also introduce a learn-to-skate program aimed at inner-city children in conjunction with various nonprofit organizations.
wtoc.com
Making drinks at the Electric Moon
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - How to make Paint the town pink and Peach tea.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
WJCL
Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for much of Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — For your full Certified Most Accurate Forecast, checkout the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Temperatures across Southeast Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry are set to drop overnight, putting some parts of our area into a freeze warning or frost advisory.
yourislandnews.com
Good and disrespectful
Beaufort’s Kacy Fields taking lack of recognition personally. Two games into his senior season, Kacy Fields broke character. “Don’t mean to be like this but watch how disrespectful I get this season,” Fields posted on Twitter, adding a zipper-face emoji, perhaps to indicate he was done talking. Those 14 words said enough. His play could fill in the rest.
Georgia ghost tour named one of the top 10 in the U.S. for 2022
SAVANNAH — USA Today has ranked America’s best ghost tours in 2022, and a Georgia company made it on the list. The newspaper asked readers to vote on the best tours to get a chilling dose of history in some of American’s oldest cities. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV...
Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House
Driving four miles down an oak-shaded road to the entrance of Montage Palmetto Bluff, the world feels as sweet and slow-moving as a Southern drawl. The post Lowcountry Flavor: Take a seat at the elegant River House appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
WYFF4.com
Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Journey to perform in SC, Georgia in 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Legendary rockersJourney are headed to South Carolina and Georgia in 2023. (Video above talks about when Journey was inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame) The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will perform in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 8 and in Columbia, South Carolina, on Feb. 10.
