ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Fans enjoy small crowds at the first round of the CJ Cup

RIDGELAND, Sc. (WTOC) - It was the busiest day of the week so far at the Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland for the first round of the CJ Cup. But it was comfortably un-busy by PGA Tour event standards. You could have gotten into a crowd at the first round...
RIDGELAND, SC
wtoc.com

Jasper Co. businesses reaping benefits of PGA crowds

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - CJ CUP action is officially underway as some of the biggest names in golf are on the course at Congaree. The tournament is expected to bring thousands of fans to Jasper County over the next few days. That applies inside the ropes at Congaree but also outside, as it’s no secret to businesses nearby.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

Preparations underway before the CJ CUP tees off Thursday

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The CJ CUP begins Thursday in Jasper County, S.C. This is the first time this tournament’s been held in the WTOC viewing area, but Lowcountry residents and golf fans are obviously no stranger to PGA TOUR events. The tournament director for the RBC Heritage, that’s heading into its 55th year, said his team helped a bit with setup and connections.
JASPER COUNTY, SC
wtoc.com

RBC Heritage elevated into next tier of PGA events

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage has been elevated to the next tier of PGA events. A few things come with this elevated status. Mainly it means you’re going to see more top players on Hilton Head each year, as top 20 players are required to be at these elevated events if available.
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

INTERVIEW: Amazon Race

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the first time in Amazon Race history, teams travel to the Kingdom of Jordan. Wednesday’s episode comes just after the MEGALEG in Italy. As you know, local Richmond Hill resident, Marcus Craig, and his brother Michael are competing.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
thefabricator.com

Sportsman Boats to open South Carolina plant

Sportsman Boats Manufacturing has announced that its Phenom Yachts subsidiary will build a $12 million factory in Summerville, S.C. The project is expected to create 149 jobs. Operations will begin in early 2023.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
blufftontoday.com

Harrell: Sunset on the May River -- it's worth stopping by

Sunrises can be spectacular, erasing the darkness, the blast of color announcing a new day. But they come so early in the morning. Sunsets are more civilized, a time when we tend to congregate, socialize, sharing a farewell to a day too soon gone. It had been a long day,...
BLUFFTON, SC
wtoc.com

Eat It & Like It

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - You can get a taste of pretty much anything around the coastal empire and in today’s Eat it & Like It we want to fill you in on a couple events that you can enjoy southern favorites and experience cultural dishes. Telling us what’s happening...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Ghost Pirates to operate public skating, youth hockey at Savannah Civic Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Ghost Pirates organization will operate the Martin Luther King Jr. Arena in the Savannah Civic Center the entire 2022-23 season. The team will sometimes practice at the facility, but will also host public skating sessions, youth and adult hockey, and learn-to-skate classes. The Ghost Pirates will also introduce a learn-to-skate program aimed at inner-city children in conjunction with various nonprofit organizations.
SAVANNAH, GA
WYFF4.com

South Carolina lottery player wins $50,000

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a player on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, matched all but one number to win $50,000 off a ticket. The ticket was bought at the Plantation Station at 111 Lighthouse Road. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4)
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
yourislandnews.com

Good and disrespectful

Beaufort’s Kacy Fields taking lack of recognition personally. Two games into his senior season, Kacy Fields broke character. “Don’t mean to be like this but watch how disrespectful I get this season,” Fields posted on Twitter, adding a zipper-face emoji, perhaps to indicate he was done talking. Those 14 words said enough. His play could fill in the rest.
BEAUFORT, SC
WYFF4.com

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Journey to perform in SC, Georgia in 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Legendary rockersJourney are headed to South Carolina and Georgia in 2023. (Video above talks about when Journey was inducted Rock & Roll Hall of Fame) The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band will perform in Savannah, Georgia, on Feb. 8 and in Columbia, South Carolina, on Feb. 10.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy