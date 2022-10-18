ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bears Cornerback cut by Houston Texans

The Houston Texans made some roster moves this week, including one that involved a former Chicago Bears cornerback. The Texans were looking to add help at safety earlier in the week. According to Aaron Wilson with KPRC in Houston, the Texans signed safety C.J. Moore to the team’s practice squad. The Texans cut BoPete Keyes from the practice squad to make room for Moore.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Golden Tate appears to throw shade at former teammate Russell Wilson

Over the first two years of his NFL career in 2012 and 2013, one of Russell Wilson's favorite targets with the Seattle Seahawks was wide receiver Golden Tate. With Tate having last appeared in an NFL game in 2020, the 34-year-old took to Twitter following the Denver Broncos' overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6 to seemingly take a shot at his former signal-caller.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

REPORT: Chicago Bears actively shopping All-Pro defensive star

Following the Chicago Bears’ loss to the Washington Commanders, the team needs to look for ways to unload stars as they continue their rebuild. The Bears’ schedule only gets tougher from here, so playoff hopes are dead at this point. The Bears have a few pieces they could look to trade before the deadline on Nov. 1st. Of course, they mainly involve the defense, as it would be odd for the team to try and trade offensive players to teams in the USFL. A recent report has revealed that the Bears are currently trying to trade a defensive star.
CHICAGO, IL
Athlon Sports

Baltimore Ravens Star Missed Practice On Wednesday

There's suddenly concern that the Baltimore Ravens could be without one of their primary weapons when they host the Cleveland Browns this weekend. Ravens tight end Mark Andrews did not participate in the team's Wednesday practice, according to Jamison Hensley of ESPN. "TE Mark Andrews among the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Ravens Make Six Roster Moves

The team is releasing OLB Brandon Copeland, LB Jeremiah Attaochu, and WR Slade Bolden from the practice squad as well. Ravens fourth-round TE Charlie Kolar is also being cleared to return following abdominal surgery. Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner...
BALTIMORE, MD
Yardbarker

Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett not ready for prime time

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears to be out of his element as a head coach. His team is 2-4 and has looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Calls for HC Nathaniel Hackett's firing grow after Broncos' 2-4 start

After another dreadful performance, Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett appears more and more likely to be packing his bags. His team is 2-4 and has now looked appallingly incompetent in three primetime games. If insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results, Hackett...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Several Braves elect free agency as offseason begins

The Braves season ended abruptly at the hands of one of their division rivals. It was far from how everyone expected it to end, but there is too much young talent on this team to sulk on the past for much longer. It’s on to next season, and the Braves have an eventful winter ahead of them. Their primary focus will be on Dansby Swanson, but several other members of the team are set to hit the open market, including some minor-leaguers that have recently elected free agency.
ATLANTA, GA
NBC Sports

Report: Patriots sign WR/special teamer off Ravens' practice squad

The New England Patriots have found their Cody Davis replacement, it appears. The Patriots are signing wide receiver/special teamer Raleigh Webb to their 53-man roster off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad, ESPN's Field Yates reported Wednesday. News of Webb's signing comes after the Patriots placed Davis -- one of the...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ravens get encouraging Rashod Bateman update after bringing in DeSean Jackson

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot injury) is back at team practice on Wednesday. The return of the second-year wideout comes on the heels of the team also signing veteran speedster DeSean Jackson to their practice squad. Jackson will eventually be elevated to the active roster and begin participating in games as early as Week 7’s home game against the team’s AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. This will be the first we see of Jackson after his brief stints with the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders last year. He has not appeared in more than 10 games in a season since his time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2018.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy