ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

‘Lost the plot’: Liz Truss’s constituents give damning verdict on premiership so far

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iAIh0_0ie2Cx4T00

People in Liz Truss ’s constituency of South West Norfolk have given damning reviews of their MP’s time as prime minister so far.

After just six weeks in office, Ms Truss’s premiership has been turbulent, with the mini-Budget sending the pound tumbling and a number of Conservative MPs publicly calling for her resignation.

Gordon McInnes, 69, said Ms Truss had “lost the plot.”

“We’re going to suffer for some of the stupid U-turns that have been put upon us now,” the retired school careers adviser said.

Sign up for our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
The Independent

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence.She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.Speaking from a lectern in Downing Street, Ms Truss said she had told the King she was resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party as she recognised she “cannot deliver the mandate” which Tory members gave her little over six weeks ago.She held talks with the chairman of...
The Independent

Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’

Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
The Independent

Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school

Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
The Independent

All the Tory MPs publicly calling for Liz Truss to go as prime minister clings to power

Liz Truss is fighting for her political life as the fallout from her disastrous “mini-Budget” continues.The powerful 1922 Committee of Conservative backbenchers – which organises leadership contests – has already reportedly held secret talks about removing the prime minister.Jeremy Hunt, who Ms Truss appointed as chancellor after dispatching her “friend” Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday, is one of the names being suggested to take over.Others include Rishi Sunak, the former chancellor who lost out to Truss in the last leadership race – Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and defence secretary Ben Wallace.Since Ms Truss failed to win back the support of...
The Independent

Odds for Liz Truss to leave No 10 before the end of the year slashed

Odds on prime minister Liz Truss leaving Downing Street before the end of 2022 were slashed on Friday after she sacked her chancellor and reversed sweeping tax cuts.Waning confidence in Ms Truss’s political and economic credibility follows weeks of financial turmoil as markets were sent reeling by former chancellor Kwasi Kwateng’s so-called mini-Budget.William Hill made the embattled PM just 5/4 to leave her role before 2023 – down from 11/2 on Thursday – following her curt press conference announcing the U-turn on cutting corporation tax.As simmering calls from Tory MPs for her to step down begin to boil over,...
The Independent

Suella Braverman out as home secretary as Liz Truss battles to cling onto power - OLD

Liz Truss’s embattled premiership has been rocked by the departure of Suella Braverman as home secretary.A Home Office source confirmed that Ms Braverman was out after the Prime Minister made a last-minute cancellation of a trip out of Westminster on Wednesday.Ms Braverman is a figure-head of the right in the party and the exit of a former Tory leadership candidate will create further challenges for Ms Truss as she struggles to maintain her grip on power.The Guardian, which first reported her departure, said that former transport secretary Grant Shapps, a major backer of Rishi Sunak for the Tory leadership and...
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: 55% of Tories want PM to resign as popularity nosedives

More than half of Conservative Party members say Liz Truss should resign as a result of the fallout from her disastrous mini-Budget, according to a new poll.In the latest blow to the prime minister's waning authority, some 83 per cent said they thought she was doing a bad job as she fights for her political life.Some 39 per cent of those who voted for Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race said she should quit, compared with 57 per cent who said she should stay in office.Former PM Boris Johnson was the favourite to succeed Ms Truss on 32...
The Independent

Liz Truss meets 1922 Committee chairman after acknowledging ‘difficult day’

Liz Truss has met the senior Conservative responsible for establishing whether she commands the confidence of her MPs as she battles an open revolt after a calamitous 24 hours.Downing Street sources said the Prime Minister invited Sir Graham Brady, the powerful chairman of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, to No 10 in what appeared to be a hastily-arranged meeting on Thursday.The MP entered No 10 after the number of Tory MPs demanding the Prime Minister’s resignation doubled within just a couple of hours to a dozen after chaotic scenes in the Commons that followed the resignation of Suella Braverman as home secretary.Ms Truss acknowledged a “difficult day” in her premiership but wants to push on as Prime Minister, her official spokesman said.
BBC

Tax U-turns were painful, Liz Truss tells Tory MPs

Liz Truss has told right-wing Tory MPs her tax U-turns were "painful," as she continues to try and shore up her support within the party. The PM told Eurosceptic backbenchers she was still committed to boosting growth through economic reforms, No 10 sources said. She has been meeting MPs to...
The Independent

Liz Truss’s history of U-turns as PM steps down after just 45 days in power

Outgoing prime minister Liz Truss, who is resigning after just 45 days in the job, is not the first politician to make an abrupt U-turn – and no doubt she will not be the last. But it is fair to say that her comically short-lived premiership did not get off to the smoothest of starts and never recovered, beginning with widespread criticism of her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called “mini-Budget” drawing an adverse reaction from global markets and ultimately forcing his removal from the Treasury and replacement with Jeremy Hunt. Gone after just seven weeks at the helm, we look...
The Independent

Who’s in, who’s out? Liz Truss’s ever-changing cabinet as PM fights off calls to resign

In the six weeks she has been prime minister, Liz Truss’s premiership has been marred by discontent within her cabinet.With Kwasi Kwarteng’s departure as chancellor after the economic turmoil following mini-Budget, and Suella Braverman’s resignation as home secretary today, 19 October, over sending “an official document” from “personal email,” speculation is mounting over who could stay and who could go at the top of the Conservative Party.The cabinet departures come as six Tory MPs have publicly called on Ms Truss to quit herself. Sign up for our newsletters.
BBC

Pound rises as Liz Truss announces resignation

The pound rose against the dollar and government borrowing costs dipped as the markets reacted to Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation. Sterling hit $1.13 as the Ms Truss made her announcement and rose higher in the afternoon before falling back to $1.12. One analyst said investors were "relieved" by the...
The Independent

Truss faces tough PMQs after junking economic strategy

Liz Truss faces a humiliating clash with Sir Keir Starmer on Wednesday, having been forced to junk her entire economic strategy and with her leadership in peril.She will square off against the Labour leader in Prime Minister’s Questions for the first time since her new Chancellor Jeremy Hunt ripped up her plan for tax cuts and increased public borrowing in a bid to reassure markets in the wake of the mini-budget turmoil.It could come amid more gloomy economic news, with economists predicting that Office for National Statistics data will reveal inflation returned to double-figures in September.The Prime Minister faces disquiet...
The Independent

Jess Phillips attacks Downing Street ‘revolving door of chaos’ after Liz Truss’s resignation

Labour MP Jess Phillips has condemned the turmoil within the Conservative party today following Liz Truss’s resignation as prime minister, likening the Government to a “revolving door of chaos”.Speaking on the BBC’s Question Time, Ms Phillips said it had been “one heck of a week.”Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.“There is an absolute revolving door of chaos. In this year we will have had three prime ministers,” Ms Phillips said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation'Tip of the iceberg': Lettuce that outlived Truss premiership makes victory speechUndercover footage reveals UK pigs kept in cages so small they cannot turn around
The Independent

The full list of MPs calling for Liz Truss to resign

A dozen Conservative MPs have now called for Liz Truss to resign.Thursday morning saw six Tories – Sir Gary Streeter, Sheryll Murray, Miriam Catets, Steve Double, Henry Smith and Matthew Offord – add their voices to calls for the Prime Minister to step down.They joined Crispin Blunt, who became the first Tory MP to publicly call for Ms Truss to resign on October 16, and five others who had already made their declarations before the chaotic scenes in the Commons on Wednesday night.The full list of those who have said the PM should resign is as follows:– Crispin BluntReigate MP...
The Independent

Top Liz Truss aide suspended as No 10 condemns ‘unacceptable briefings’

One of Liz Truss’s top aides has been suspended from his job pending an investigation, it has been reported.Jason Stein is a special advisor to the prime minister and is facing an investigation by the Cabinet Office’s propriety and ethics unit.The move follows anger from some Conservative MPs over briefings by No 10 sources at the weekend.Ex-chancellor Sajid Javid was reported to be incandescent with rage at a briefing to the Sunday Times newspaper that he was incompetent and should not replace Kwasi Kwarteng at the Treasury. Mr Stein is considered an ally of Jeremy Hunt, who ultimately...
BBC

I'll lead Tories into next election, says embattled Liz Truss

Liz Truss has insisted she will lead the Tories into the next general election, despite U-turns leaving her battling to salvage her authority. The PM apologised for making mistakes, after the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt junked almost all of her tax-cutting plans to stabilise market turmoil. She added her month-old...
The Independent

The Independent

888K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy