Read full article on original website
Related
3 taken to hospital after crash in Morgan County
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. – Three people were taken to area hospitals following a crash in Morgan County Friday morning. According to Morgan County Sheriff Rich Myers, the single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 67 and Lingle Road. That’s between Gosport and Paragon in the southwest corner of Morgan County. Myers said three male passengers were […]
vincennespbs.org
Funeral set for former council member
A former Knox County Councilman will be laid to rest on Saturday. Mike Thompson passed away on Monday of this week. He served on the council for 22 years. In addition, he was a beloved teacher and coach at South Knox High School. He was there for 39 years teaching...
wamwamfm.com
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana auction business ‘SOLD!’
After driving the backroads and scouring the countryside for years looking for vintage advertising signs and other memorabilia, the owners of Crawfordsville-based Route 32 Auctions and the Indy Advertising Show have changed direction. Kevin and Jill Parker’s businesses are now part of Morphy Auctions, a Pennsylvania-based antiques and collectibles business.
whporadio.com
U.S. 136 in Danville to close Oct. 25 Railroad crossing repairs to last until Oct. 28
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 136 in Danville will be closed Oct. 25-28. The closure is necessary for the Norfolk Southern Railway to repair its crossing between Washington Avenue and College Street in Danville and is expected to last two to three days. A detour will be posted. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. For more information on IDOT projects, click here. For IDOT District 5 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict5 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
MyWabashValley.com
Terre Haute fire ruled as arson
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a “heavily involved” attached garage fire at approximately 2:54 am. The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson, and local firefighters spent over 2 hours on the scene. Located at 2419...
WTHI
It's a dream come true for one Covered Bridge Festival vendor
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - More than a million people are making their way to Parke County this week as the Covered Bridge Festival continues. The festival features hundreds of vendors from across the country, and one of those vendors had a dream of showcasing his creations right at the very heart of the festival.
wamwamfm.com
2 Year Old Suffers Injuries in Bushhog Farm Accident
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a farm accident on Saturday. Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, dispatchers received a call about a 2-year-old male that had been run over by a bushhog at a residence on Country Road 1250 North in Odon. Emergency personnel responded and found the toddler with serious injuries to his legs. He was transported to Daviess Community Hospital and then taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The investigation found the 2-year old was riding with his father on a horse-drawn bushhog when he fell off and his feet were caught. An update on his condition and names were not released.
Deadly crash closes I-69 south of Bloomington
MONROE COUNTY, Ind. – A person died on I-69 south of Bloomington after a Tuesday morning crash involving a passenger vehicle and a semi truck. A witness said the car had hit a deer right before it happened. According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to southbound I-69 near mile marker 111 just […]
WTHI
Vandals wreck West Terre Haute park - here's what they did
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers are cleaning up a Vigo County park after it was vandalized. It happened at South 7th Street Park in West Terre Haute. Vandals left explicit language and drawings on different structures. County employees also found flipped portable bathrooms, signs of a fire and stolen picnic tables.
wamwamfm.com
Next Free Clothing and Household Item Distribution Event
The Helping Hands Ministry’s next event for Westminster Presbyterian’s FREE distribution of clothing and household items will be this Saturday, October 22 from 10 AM to 1 PM, 110 NE 2nd Street in Washington.
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
wgclradio.com
WGCL News — Indiana State Police Are Asking For Help
The Indiana State Police is still looking for information that will help them solve the mystery of the boy in the suitcase. The brightly colored suitcase was discovered in rural Washington County on April 6th. Inside was the body of an African American child believed to be around. 5-years-old. The...
vincennespbs.org
It’s Purple Thursday this week
It’s a national day of action to raise awareness about domestic violence. Hope’s Voice of Knox and Daviess Counties, a local agency providing assistance to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, invites you to show your commitment to promote healthy relationships. You can do that by snapping a...
MyWabashValley.com
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Man Charged in Crash that Killed Oxford, IN Family of Three; Nov 4th Court Date
The Vermilion County State’s Attorney’s Office has confirmed that the man now charged in the deaths of a family of three from Oxford, Indiana; in an October 2nd crash just after midnight at the intersection of Catlin-Indianola Road and County Road 550 in Indianola; has a Vermilion County Court date of Friday, November 4th at 8:30 AM.
Vigo residents speak out against proposed rezoning
PIMENTO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Vicki Scheid first heard about a proposal to rezone 40 acres of land near her property in southern Vigo County, she was concerned. “It’s a great neighborhood,” she said. “And I just can’t imagine putting anything industrial in that and changing it.” Scheid is one of several residents who spoke out […]
Indiana Daily Student
Indiana reported a budget surplus of $6.1 billion in July, but 9 school corporations are seeking referenda. Why?
Residents of nine different Indiana counties will find an extra question on their ballots Nov. 8, as their school corporations seek additional funding through referenda. Among these nine school corporations, the Monroe County Community School Corporation voted June 28 to place a referendum on the 2022 ballot. A referendum allows the public to vote directly on an issue rather than relying on elected officials.
Comments / 0