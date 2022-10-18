Read full article on original website
Four Men Were Killed And Dismembered After Going Out To “Hit A Lick” On Their Bicycles
Okmulgee police have identified Joe Kennedy, the owner of two scrapyards that the men visited the night they disappeared, as a person of interest in the killings. Kennedy is now missing.
Bus ride turns to horror for little Australian girl after she was bashed by a group of adults in 'cowardly act'
A girl has been taken to hospital with multiple injures after she was allegedly assaulted by a group of adults during a Darwin bus ride. The 12-year-old was travelling on bus number 4 from the inner-city suburb of Parap to Casuarina shopping centre about 6pm on Sunday when the alleged attack occurred.
At least 25 dead in horror plunge as bus carrying wedding party plummets 1,600ft into mountain gorge in India
AT least 25 people were killed after a bus carrying wedding guests plummeted 1600ft into a mountain gorge in India. The large group were travelling back from Laldhang in the Haridwar district before the coach hurtled off the road in Pauri Garhwal. According to officials, at least 45 people were...
Cops were called after a neighbour complained about my ‘obscene’ bush – but Instagram and TikTok fans love it
A CHEEKY gardener has told how cops were called to his home after a neighbour complained about his “obscene” bush. Richard Jackson's x-rated topiary has entertained passers-by for two decades, with Instagram and Tik-Tok fans desperate to feature it on their online profiles. He crafted the cheeky gesture...
60-year-old Woman Stripped, Tied To Tree Over Suspicion Of Being A Witch
A 60-year-old Indian woman accused a trio of stripping her and tying her to a tree after locals suspected her of being a witch. The incident took place in a village located in the Indian state of Jharkhand, police said Thursday. Residents in the woman's village branded her as a witch, leading to her being stripped and tied to a tree as part of the so-called witch-hunting led by a group of people.
'Drive-by pooping' incident sparks inner-city mystery as locals release CCTV images of man who defecated in a laneway before driving off: 'It's beyond my comprehension that someone would be so foul'
A desperate manhunt has been launched to track down a motorist caught with his pants down defecating in an inner-city laneway just metres away from homes. Residents in the Sydney suburb of Stanmore woke up to find an unpleasant and smelly surprise on their doorstep on Tuesday morning. CCTV captured...
Chilling details after daughter ‘propped dead dad’s body in chair for days as she dug grave in illegal Stone Age burial’
A WOMAN propped her dead father's body in a chair for days while she dug his grave for an illegal Stone Age-type burial, investigators say. Eirys Brett reportedly lived an off-the-grid lifestyle and failed to register her father's death with the National Health Service in 2019. Brett, 32, and her...
Retirees stunned after spotting a mysterious giant cat on their office CCTV walking through the sand dunes
A Western Australia couple has reignited the belief that cougars are hiding in the country after capturing a mystery big cat on CCTV. Wayne and Helen Gardiner spotted the feline from their home in Lancelin, about 125km north of Perth, and are determined what they saw was too big to be a feral cat.
Pub landlady stabbed barmaid in front of customers with large fish knife after husband said her name in bed, court hears
A pub landlady on trial for stabbing a teenage waitress yesterday claimed her husband had blurted out the younger woman’s name while they were in bed. Luisa Santos is accused of trying to kill Hannah Pritchett after wrongly suspecting she and her husband Pedro, the pub’s chef, were having an affair.
Horror details after body lays in restaurant for hours surrounded by customers
A WOMAN'S body has been found in a restaurant after laying undiscovered for hours as customers dined nearby. The woman fell unwell and died in the restroom at the Washington DC establishment. A police report said that the restaurant in Largo, Prince George's County, remained in full operation with eating...
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
Family Tortured With Iron Rod, Forced To Eat Human Excreta Over Suspicion Of Witchcraft
A family of four in India, including three women, were tortured with a hot iron rod and forced to eat human excreta over allegations that they practiced witchcraft, reports said. The horrific incident occurred in Aswari village in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand over the weekend. The police arrested...
Couple Accidentally Sent $7M Thought They’d Won a Contest, Court Told
A couple accused of theft after receiving a botched $7 million cryptocurrency refund claim they thought they’d won the cash in a competition, a court in Australia heard. Thevamanogari Manivel and her partner, Jatinder Singh, are accused of theft and other charges after they splurged the cash that was inadvertently wired to them by Crypto.com in May 2021. The site had intended to refund Manivel around $63 but instead sent her the millions due to human error, the court was told. Singh allegedly thought the money was a cash prize after the Crypto.com app sent a notification advertising a competition—but a compliance officer for the company says no such competition or notification ever took place. The pair allegedly used the money to buy four houses, vehicles, art, furniture, and gifts. Most of the money has since been returned but around $2 million remains outstanding. Manivel pleaded not guilty to three charges after being arrested at Melbourne airport in March while allegedly trying to fly to Malaysia on a one-way ticket paid for with $7,000 in cash.Read it at The Guardian
Horror moment woman, 26, is hit by rollercoaster and dragged 30ft leaving her fighting for life
HORRIFIC footage of a woman being hit by a speeding rollercoaster has emerged online - as the victim fights for life in hospital. Shylah Rodden was struck by the ride when she was allegedly trying retrieve a dropped mobile phone - and chilling video of the tragedy has been uploaded to TikTok.
Pinterest apologises after schoolgirl Molly Russell, 14, killed herself after looking at suicide posts online
SOCIAL media giant Pinterest has apologised after tragic schoolgirl Molly Russell killed herself after viewing suicide posts on its website. An executive from the photo sharing platform told an inquest he "deeply regrets" and is "sorry" for disturbing content viewed by the 14-year-old before her death. Judson Hoffman, the company's...
Mystery as man, 21, is found seconds from death on a footpath with serious stab wounds: Neighbours reveal his harrowing calls for help
Mystery continues to surround a man who was found with stab wounds and close to death on a footpath in the early hours of the morning. The man, 21, was found after a resident heard cries for help coming from behind shops on Yooringa Avenue at Norlane in Geelong, Victoria, at 1.50am on Monday.
Cheetah savages ‘careless’ teen in safari park after he walked into enclosure & was saved by ‘hero’ worker
A CHEETAH has savaged a "careless" teen in a safari park after he walked into the enclosure and was saved by a "hero" worker. The absent-minded male student was visiting Beekse Bergen Safari Park in the Netherlands when he and two pals wandered off the walking path intended to keep visitors safe.
Chilling moment helicopter plunges from the sky and ‘death spirals’ into the ground leaving three dead
HORROR video has captured the moment a helicopter went into a tailspin before plunging from the sky. Three people on board were killed when the aircraft from Mexico’s Naval Ministry (Semar) crashed near to a sports field. In footage filmed by an onlooker, the chopper appears to hover for...
Influencer slammed for begging people to help after she ‘accidentally’ buys £88k sofa
YOU might accidentally order a large drink instead of a small when you grab a takeaway, or buy the wrong size dress without realising. But for most of us accidentally splashing out on a £88k sofa is out of the question. TikTok star Quenlin “Queen” Blackwell claims she did...
