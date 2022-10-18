Read full article on original website
Alta Jean (Pugh) Allen, 91, of Cissna Park
Alta Jean (Pugh) Allen, 91, of Cissna Park passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at Heritage Health in Hoopeston, IL. She was born on December 30, 1930, in Indiana, the daughter of Floyd and Rachel (Stuart) Pugh. She married Charles A. Allen at Antioch Church of Christ, Rossville, IL on June 30, 1957, and he preceded her in death on 3/16/2019. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and sister – Juanita Peterson.
Barbara Kay Blackwell, 70, of Hoopeston
Barbara Kay Blackwell, 70, of Hoopeston, IL, passed away at 2:39 P.M. Monday October 17, 2022, at her home. She was born April 7, 1952, in Benton County, IN, the daughter of Raymond and Wilma (Hicks) Langellier. She married Steve Blackwell on June 24, 1970, at the Prairie Green Church of Christ. He survives in Hoopeston.
John Arthur Stevens, 79, of Hoopeston
John Arthur Stevens, 79, of Hoopeston, passed away at 4:28 p.m. Monday, October 17, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, in Urbana. Cremation rites have been accorded and family services will be held at a later date. The family has entrusted the Blurton Funeral Home to assist them in honoring John's life. Condolences may be shared with the family on his everlasting memorial page at: www.BlurtonFuneralHomes.com.
U.S. 136 in Danville to close Oct. 25 Railroad crossing repairs to last until Oct. 28
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that U.S. 136 in Danville will be closed Oct. 25-28. The closure is necessary for the Norfolk Southern Railway to repair its crossing between Washington Avenue and College Street in Danville and is expected to last two to three days. A detour will be posted. Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. To avoid the work area, when feasible, use of alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, refrain from using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 2,500 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Three of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $8.6 billion of improvements statewide on 4,422 miles of highway, 412 bridges, and 621 additional safety improvements. For more information on IDOT projects, click here. For IDOT District 5 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict5 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.
