Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Emily Ratajkowski Wears Her Most Daring Dress to Date
After modeling at New York, London, Milan and Paris Fashion Weeks, Emily Ratajkowski is back on home turf—and she’s letting her hair down. The model was all smiles at the W anniversary bash in New York City, where she partied in a bejeweled fishnet dress with blush lingerie beneath. She usually goes for straight hair, but she switched it up and sported voluminous waves, which complemented her dramatic light pink eye shadow.
Brad Pitt Reportedly Has His Eye on This Newly-Single Supermodel & We Never Saw This Couple Coming
After Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up back in 2019, both have been seen attached to some pretty unexpected celebrities. (Yes, we’re talking about those Jolie and The Weeknd rumors, and Pitt being linked to Arrested Development alum Alia Shawkat!) But this new match may be the most unexpected one yet. According to Page Six, Pitt has been out a few times with newly single model Emily Ratajkowski. We know; we didn’t expect that either. Per the new report, they “have been out a few times together,” but “are not officially dating.” Another source said, “People have been speculating about this...
The Transformation Of Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt
There's nothing ordinary about your birth (or the rest of your life, for that matter) when your parents are as famous as Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt and his twin sister Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt were born on July 12, 2008 (per People), and instead of just their parents and close family excitedly waiting for them to enter the world, the global population was just as eager to meet them. Knox and his sister were famous before they ever made the front page, and media outlets have provided detailed information about their birth and lives ever since. According to People, Knox is older than his sister by one minute. He was born at 6:27 p.m., and Pitt cut his and his sister's umbilical cords.
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, Seen For 1st Time Since New Allegations Made Against Brad Pitt By Angelina Jolie
Pax Jolie-Pitt, 18, stepped out in public to walk his dog just a few days after his mom Angelina Jolie, 47, accused his dad Brad Pitt, 58, of being physically violent six years ago. The former couple’s son took his pup for a walk in the Los Feliz neighborhood in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 8. Pax dressed casual in a short-sleeved grey shirt and a pair of black jeans. The teenager also wore black aviator sunglasses, white sneakers, and AirPods in his ears.
This Heartbreaking Email Written By Angelina Jolie to Brad Pitt Speaks Volumes About the Couple’s Current Relationship
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s ongoing legal battle to sell Chateau Miraval Winery has brought a lot of the couple’s trials and tribulations to the surface. A heartbreaking email Jolie sent back in January 2021 has recently resurfaced, going to show that the exes’ current turmoil has been going on much longer than recent headlines would suggest, and that Jolie has had to be tactful in how she approached the separation from her Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-star.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Done With Tyra Banks After Monday Night's Episode
Ever since Tyra Banks took over for Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Dancing With the Stars, viewers have shared their complaints about her. It's safe to say that they're not the biggest fans of Banks even as she's going on her third season as the host of the program. Fans were particularly incensed after Monday night's episode of the dance competition, and they had a lot to say about Banks' hosting skills on Twitter.
Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next
After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All
While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
Shania Twain says a dinner with Oprah Winfrey 'all went sour' over the topic of religion: 'No room for debate'
Shania Twain revealed that a dinner with Oprah Winfrey took an awkward turn over the topic of religion. During an appearance on the "Table Manners" podcast hosted by Jennie and Lennie Ware, the 57-year-old Canada-born country singer recalled that one of her "most memorable dinners" had been with the 68-year-old talk show icon.
Who Is That? Johnny Depp Appears Unrecognizable While Posing With Fans
Johnny Depp, is that you? The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted greeting fans on Saturday, October 8, before he took the stage at the Capitol Theatre with musician Jeff Beck in Port Chester, New York. However, Depp appeared to look a bit different with a clean shaven face and long stringy hair flowing in the breeze. The 59-year-old, who is rumored to be seeing his U.K. attorney Joelle Rich, took time out of his busy day to sign autographs and take photos with fans before making his way into the venue prior to the concert. WHAT DID SHE...
Britney Spears Reveals Disturbing Information In Latest Bizarre Instagram Rant While Putting Jennifer Lopez's Career On Blast
Tell them how you really feel! Britney Spears hit Instagram on Sunday, September 25, with yet another full-forced rant about the horrors she faced throughout her 14-year conservatorship.Besides tearing apart her family, the Princess of Pop compared herself to Jennifer Lopez, stating that the harsh and controlling behavior her family exhibited would never happen to a celebrity like the “On the Floor” singer."After 14 years of telling me no to what I wanted... it's ruined for me... but that wasn't the worst part... the worst part was my family locking me up in that place for 4 months..." wrote Spears...
Adam Levine’s Affair Is Shocking – But Not Because Of His Victoria’s Secret Model Wife
In the latest celebrity scandal to rattle the internet, Instagram influencer and model Sumner Stroh has claimed on TikTok that she and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine had an affair— with the screenshots of him sliding in her Instagram DMs to back it up. ‘Essentially, I was having an...
George Clooney Responds to Brad Pitt Calling Him the Most Handsome Man in the World
George Clooney is nothing if not confident. The 61-year-old actor had the best response when asked about Brad Pitt calling him the most handsome man in the world during an interview with Vogue earlier this month. "Well, he’s right about that," Clooney told Gayle King in a CBS Mornings interview...
Malia Obama is a jean queen! See her best outfits rocking denim
Malia Obama loves denim. The daughter of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama loves rocking jean shorts, pants, shirts, and more. See her best look rocking denim below. ...
Ben Affleck Not Happy With His 3-Month Marriage to Jennifer Lopez? Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Allegedly Required to Change His Style, Ditch Smoking by His Wife
Ben Affleck is allegedly unhappy with how his three-month marriage to Jennifer Lopez has turned out. During a recent outing with his son, Samuel, Affleck reportedly looked as though he was deep in thought and had a hard time smiling. Table of contents. Ben Affleck Is Struggling In His Marriage...
'It's Clear He's Not Happy': J Lo & Ben Affleck Fighting Nonstop, Newlywed Bliss Has Worn Off
It was the fairytale ending Jennifer Lopez had always wanted. In April 2021, fresh off her split from Alex Rodriguez, the star found herself back in the arms of ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Bennifer 2.0 tied the knot twice this year. "Jennifer was walking on air," an insider revealed. Now,...
Breaking His Silence: Brad Pitt Calls Angelina Jolie's 2016 Abuse Allegations 'Completely Untrue'
Brad Pitt is calling out his estranged ex-wife Angelina Jolie after she claimed he physically abused both herself and their children while on a 2016 flight from France to the United States. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's rep has now stated that her allegations are "completely untrue."
Downcast Sarah Jessica Parker Spotted Out For First Time Since Revealing Heartbreaking Death Of Stepfather
A grieving Sarah Jessica Parker was seen stepping out in New York City for the first time since revealing her stepfather had suddenly died. On Thursday, September 29, the day the actress shared the heartbreaking news, the Sex and the City alum was photographed walking the city streets with her head down and sunglasses on. Wearing light grey joggers with a cozy, dark grey sweater and black clogs, Parker strolled down the street with a purse and backpack as oversized headphones covered her ears, silencing the sound of the bustling city.The sighting comes on the heels of a statement from...
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
Angelina Jolie is the latest woman to be compared to Amber Heard by social media creators chasing celebrity scandal
After a legal filing brought forward new details of abuse allegations made by Angelina Jolie against her ex-husband Brad Pitt, Jolie has become the latest celebrity woman to face online attacks in the form of comparison to actor Amber Heard, according to a review of online videos and comments about Jolie conducted by NBC News.
