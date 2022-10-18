Read full article on original website
this person with 18 felonies should never have been out on the streets. ever. it is the judicial system failing the citizens. put him away forever.
Too bad he didn't stay under the tented building long enough for the pesticides to go to work on him 🙄 😕 😒 😑 😐 😅
Police Investigating “Violent” Death Of Elderly Woman Found In St. Petersburg Condo
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found on Thursday. According to investigators, shortly after 1 p.m., police began investigating the suspicious death of a woman found in a condo at the Parkshore Plaza Condo,
Tarpon Springs Man Arrested After Choking Girlfriend, Preventing Her From Dialing 911
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A former Royal Palm Beach man with serial offenses has been charged on three counts after a physical altercation with his live-in girlfriend. On October 16, Tarpon Springs Police arrested Maurice Alexander Lucas, 33, for “Domestic Battery with Strangulation,” “Tampering with
'It was a violent act': Police identify woman killed in St. Pete apartment
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman was found dead in her Parkshore Plaza condo after some friends called to check on her well-being when she didn't show up for lunch, according to police. Officers responded just after 1 p.m. Thursday to the complex at 300 Beach Drive Northeast about...
alachuachronicle.com
Three young teens charged with felonies in battery and arson incidents at Cone Park Library
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Three young teens have been charged with felonies in connection with incidents at the Cone Park Library Branch after a 76-year-old librarian was allegedly punched and kicked by one teen, then two other teens allegedly tried to set the library on fire. Gainesville Police Department officers...
19-year-old killed in Tampa shooting; police investigating
The incident is the latest in a string of shootings involving teenagers in the Tampa area.
70-year-old woman ‘killed violently’ in downtown St. Pete condo, police say
St. Petersburg Police are investigating the "suspicious death" of a woman whose body was found in a condo less than a mile from the St. Pete Pier, according to a Thursday afternoon release.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man arrested for threatening woman with gun
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Leneiall Stanley Sapp, 29, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly threatening to shoot a woman and her children. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a report of an armed disturbance in the Holly Heights area after midnight...
pasconewsonline.com
Pasco County man arrested after disruption of church services
ZEPHRYHILLS, FLA - A Zephyrhills man was arrested Sunday morning after he entered a church causing a disruption during a service. According to a police affidavit, 25-year-old Marvin Hopkins walked into a Zephyrhills church Sunday morning and began making noises, laughing and walking in front of the service. Hopkins reportedly was asked to leave and became aggressive and attacked a victim by punching him in the head. During the scuffle, Hopkins and the victim fell to the ground where the victim sustained minor injuries.
Suspect sought after elderly man robbed, hit on head at Tampa apartment garage, deputies say
Hillsborough County deputies are searching for a man who allegedly robbed an elderly man and struck him on the head.
alachuachronicle.com
The Social releases surveillance video from the October 17 incident that sent an employee to the hospital
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Social has sent Alachua Chronicle surveillance videos from the October 17 incident that resulted in the arrest of Kaleb Wiswall. Wiswall was previously arrested in July for allegedly hitting a bouncer. Felicia Suarez-Rogers, Managing Director of The Social, told us they released the video because...
fox13news.com
Family of UT student shot and killed getting into wrong car after a night out wants gunman’s name
TAMPA, Fla. - The family of a University of Tampa student who was shot and killed on his 19th birthday is frustrated police won't release the shooter’s name to them, citing Marsy's Law, the family's attorney said Thursday. Ralph Fernandez, an attorney in Tampa, is representing the family of...
19-Year-Old Man Dies After Being Shot In Tampa Overnight
TAMPA, Fla. – A 19-year-old man was shot overnight in Tampa and later died from injuries suffered, according to police. Tampa Police Department units responded to a “shots fired” call in the area of 37th St / Wilder. Investigators say when they arrived on
alachuachronicle.com
Newberry man arrested after fleeing officers, crashing into homeowner’s fence
ALACHUA, Fla. – Kobe Deon Delima, 20, of Newberry, was arrested yesterday and charged with aggravated fleeing and hit and run with property damage after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop and crashing into a fence on private property, then fleeing on foot. Two handguns were reportedly found in the car.
Man dies in Bartow after shooting: police
A man died in Bartow after a shooting, according to police.
Tampa Teen Charged, Shooting 17-Year-Old Girl In The Back Over Pot He Purchased With Fake $100 Bill
TAMPA, Fla. – The Tampa Police Department has arrested a juvenile on multiple felony charges following a shooting incident last Friday. Officers were called to the 6200 block of S Manhattan Ave at approximately 8:40 a.m. on October 14, 2022, shortly after two teenage
Suspect arrested in 2020 murder of Winter Haven man
A 37-year-old man from Lake Wales was arrested nearly two years after authorities said he killed a witness who was planning to testify against him in an upcoming attempted murder trial.
Driver under investigation for DUI in Largo crash, police say
LARGO, Fla. — The Largo Police Department responded to a two-car crash that sent one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening. Police said at around 9:15 p.m., a GMC van hauling a trailer was stopped on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 N on the Whitney Road overpass.
Candlelight vigil in Largo to remember victims of drug overdose
]Attendees who have lost a family member or friend to drugs or alcohol are encouraged to bring a picture to place on the memorial wall the night of the vigil.
Police Search for Suspect in Weekend Homicide
Lakeland Police say they are looking for the suspect or suspects who shot to death a 17-year-old male Saturday night. According to an LPD media release, uniformed patrol officers rushed to the Park at Palazzo Apartments on Victoria Manor Drive at 10:17 p.m. after receiving a report about a male victim. They located the critically injured teen victim inside an apartment, began treating the victim until paramedics arrived, and secured the apartment.
wild941.com
Child Fatally Shot At Tampa Restaurant
According to WFLA News Channel 8, A juvenile was shot and killed at a McDonald’s in Tampa. Police said they responded to a call at the location on North Armenia avenue after someone was reported shot Tuesday night. The child sadly died at the scene. There was a heavy police presence at the location for hours. The gender and age of the victim has not been released. There is also no information available on the suspect because the investigation is still ongoing. We will keep you updated as more comes in.
