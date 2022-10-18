Read full article on original website
Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival Rolling Out Sweet Treats On October 29th
Sharon Andres and Mary Bobb-Singleton, from the Grand Coteau Sweet Dough Pie Festival , stopped by News15 at Noon to share about their upcoming festival with over 40 vendors!. WHEN: SATURDAY OCTOBER 29TH, 2022 (RAIN DATE: SATURDAY NOVEMBER 12TH) WHERE: 231 BURLEIGH LANE, GRAND COTEAU, LA. CONTACT: SHARON ANDRES 337.331.6352.
Stand Up Comedian Ryan Rogers talks about defending his title at the Boudin Ball & Bacon Eating Contest
The Boudin Cookoff and Acadiana Bacon Fest is this weekend at Parc International in downtown Lafayette. The eating contest is at 11:15am, and last year's champion Ryan Rogers stopped by News15 to discuss the competition and his stand up comedy event at Cite Des Arts at 7pm, properly titled "Meat Sweats Comedy." Tickets to the comedy show cost $20 and can be purchased at citedesarts.org/tickets.
Gulf Brew 2022 Getting Ready To Take Over Downtown Lafayette Saturday
Rachel Adams and Corinne Sprauge, with Acadiana Center for the Arts, joined News15 at Noon to share the details about the South's oldest craft beer festival. Acadiana Center for the Arts presents Gulf Brew, Louisiana’s oldest craft beer festival, an outdoor street festival along Jefferson Street Downtown Lafayette on October 22, 2022.
Kyviv City Ballet Set To Hit The Stage At The Heymann Performing Arts Center
Jackie Lyle, with Performing Arts Serving Acadiana, joined News15 at Noon to share about the Kyviv City Ballet coming to Lafayette. October 23, 24 Kyiv City Ballet- public and daytime performances. The company was stranded when the war broke out and cannot return to the Ukraine. The French government has allowed them to remain in France and the Theatre Chatelet in Paris has made them artists in residence. They will tour the US this fall and will perform here.
Cruisin Cajun Country's Trunk or Treat Car Show
The classic car show is between 9am and 2pm this Saturday, October 22, 2022, and the trunk or treat portion occurs between noon and 1pm at the Courtesy Automotive Group in Broussard. Go to crusincajuncountry.com to learn more.
Sanctuary Comics & Board Games has opened its doors on Ambassador Caffery
Dan Boudreaux is Lafayette's newest proprietor of board games and comics for area customers. Witness the first customer at his store in this exclusive News15 news report.
Acadiana For Haiti: Fundraiser For Respire Haiti To Continue Their Mission
Josh Anderson, with Respire Haiti, joined News15 at Noon to share about Respire Haiti. Anderson details how the non-profit was started and share how they need the communities help to continue their mission in helping Haitian Orphans. Acadiana For Haiti: Fundraiser For Respire Haiti To Continue Their Mission. Josh Anderson,...
Food Truck Friday Setting Up Under The Moncus Park Oaks With New Menu Items From ABG On Wheels
Mary Allie Hebert with Moncus Park, and Dustin with ABG On Wheels, stopped by News15 at Noon virtually to share about Food Truck Friday and some of the delicious food patrons can expect to eat!. Food Truck Friday Setting Up Under The Moncus Park Oaks With New Menu Items From...
Chilly Again Tonight Before Warmer Weather Returns
It was a frigid start to the day, with widespread temperatures in the 30s this morning. Although Lafayette fell a few degrees shy of reaching record cold temperatures, Abbeville, New Iberia, and Morgan City all created new record low temperatures for today's date. Fortunately, the Canadian airmass that is responsible...
Inspiring the Next Generation of Haitians
Lafayette, La (KADN)- As Haiti continues to struggle with gang violence and inflation, one family is making it their mission to help the people of the third-world country. For two years the Respire Haiti nonprofit has been here in Lafayette connecting the two communities for one greater good. To encourage, educate, and empower vulnerable Haitian children. To continue their work— they need Acadiana's help.
A Cold Start then a Big Warm-Up
After a very cold start to the day, get ready for a big change this afternoon as temperatures climb into the 70s for daytime highs with plentiful sunshine. A southerly wind will bring in higher humidity. Overnight, skies will remain clear. Temperatures will fall into the 50s as humidity levels continue to rise.
Campbell's Grocery store to open in Gueydan
Gueydan, La (KADN)- Soon residents in Gueydan won't have to travel far for groceries after a year without a grocery store, the community can let out a sigh of relief as they'll be able to have fresh produce in arms reach again. Not only is there a grocery store soon...
First Freeze of the Season Possible Tonight
*A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes tonight. Behind the strong cold front yesterday, colder air continues to settle into the area. Today. sunshine will mix with cloud cover as temperatures struggle to reach the mid 60s for highs. Winds will gust at times close to 30 mph. Overnight, clear skies and dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s all across Acadiana. A light freeze is expected north of I-10 and, if winds settle, some patchy frost will be possible. In Lafayette, we could near the record low for the day which is 33 degrees, though we will likely stay well above that.
Freeze Warning Tonight
A strong Canadian airmass has worked all the way to the Gulf Coast and it's going to create to coldest temperatures of the season tonight. In fact, Freeze Warnings have been issued for Evangeline and St. Landry Parishes for tonight with the likelihood of temperatures dropping to or just below the freezing mark in those areas. Record low temperatures will also be possible by Wednesday morning, with widespread lows in the 30s along the I-10 corridor and low 40s closer to the Gulf.
Verifying Voter Security
Lafayette officials are making preparations for the upcoming election, sealing twenty-six early voting machines. There has not been any election tampering locally and Lafayette leaders are assuring the public that it will remain that way.
