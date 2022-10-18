ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Comments / 0

Related
fox5atlanta.com

Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US

ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits

Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Child shot in DeKalb County, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
musictimes.com

'Kanye West Day' Officially Cancelled: 'To Ye I Say Nay'

The former Atlanta city councilwoman who organized "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him. In view of his recent contentious words, she says she would not grant the distinction now. It's such a waste of a gret honor, considering the day was made in recognition of all the great, nice things Kanye achieved in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
allongeorgia.com

Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes

According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy