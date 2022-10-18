Read full article on original website
Rising crime makes it ‘almost impossible’ to live in their neighborhood anymore
ATLANTA — Residents of historic South Atlanta and Lakewood Heights in southeast Atlanta are saying it has become almost impossible for them to live there. Crime continues to rise, and some residential streets have turned into racetracks and party zones. 11Alive has been following the trends there for months...
Mall at Stonecrest reopens after non-fatal shooting, officials say
A dispute between two men at the Mall at Stonecrest escalated into a shooting Thursday afternoon that resulted in one man suffering a graze wound, DeKalb County police said.
‘Blood everywhere:’ Young Gwinnett mother randomly stabbed by stranger with steak knife
NORCROSS, Ga. — A Gwinnett County family is trying to solve the mystery of why they were randomly attacked by a stranger with a steak knife. The family says they were staying at a Motel 6 in Norcross while their home was being renovated. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
‘You will go to jail’: Atlanta officials warn street racers to stay out of city
Following a chaotic weekend of what police described as “disturbing” behavior from street racers and spectators, the city of Atlanta and its police are sending a stern warning to those engaging in the activity: Think twice before burning rubber or face the consequences.
Oh rats! Atlanta named 1 of the ‘rattiest cities’ in the US
ATLANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca-Cola, lemon pepper wet wings, champion sports teams … and a lot of rats. Atlanta-based company pest control company Orkin ranked the Peach State's capitol as the 14th rattiest city in the nation. That's one spot higher than last year. The company used...
Street racers attack patrol car with South Fulton officer inside, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - South Fulton police are sharing new details on an alleged attack of one of their patrol cars by street racers over the weekend. Officials with the City of South Fulton Police Department say on Saturday night they received multiple 911 calls of people performing reckless stunt driving and blocking part of Camp Creek Parkway near Campbellton Road.
BREAKING: Franklin, Anderson named in slander suits
Attorneys for Clayton County Parks and Recreation employee Brandon Turner have filed separate lawsuits for slander against Clayton County Commissioners Felicia Franklin and Alieka Anderson, alleging the commissioners defamed Turner by falsely calling him a “convicted felon.”. Turner, who is the adult son of Chairman Jeff Turner, was the...
Woman shot multiple times while caught in crossfire of ‘rolling gun battle’ at Atlantic Station
ATLANTA — A woman was shot multiple times near Atlantic Station early Wednesday, according to Atlanta police. Police say they found an SUV stopped at the traffic light at the intersection of 17th and State streets just after midnight, where they found a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat.
Atlanta college student killed by plane propeller while on date
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in Southeast Georgia, authorities said. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the death Sunday night at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said.
Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found
ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
Atlanta rapper Gunna's attorney pushes for another bond hearing
ATLANTA — Attorneys are pushing for Atlanta rapper Gunna to be released on bond for the fourth time ahead of his trial - just five days after a judge denied his previous motion. The music artist, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, has been in the Fulton County Jail...
Child shot in DeKalb County, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A child is recovering after being shot in DeKalb County Tuesday night. DeKalb County Police said this happened around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday on Village Mainstreet. They add that the boy was shot in the hand and is expected to be ok. Right now, detectives are...
Hartsfield-Jackson to relocate cellphone lot
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport will relocate its cellphone lot.
Clayton detainees detail harrowing moments strapped in restraint chair
In April of 2020, Chryshon Hollins got into an argument with his mother over slow wi-fi at their home, and went into a r...
'Kanye West Day' Officially Cancelled: 'To Ye I Say Nay'
The former Atlanta city councilwoman who organized "Kanye West Day" is distancing herself from him. In view of his recent contentious words, she says she would not grant the distinction now. It's such a waste of a gret honor, considering the day was made in recognition of all the great, nice things Kanye achieved in Atlanta.
Argument triggered shootout at DeKalb McDonald’s that left bystander injured
An argument between several men at a DeKalb County McDonald’s erupted into gunfire last week, resulting in the shooting of a bystander and leading to a tense standoff with a second armed bystander before police arrived.
Jail officers say detainees showed no ill will in testimony against embattled Sheriff Victor Hill
ATLANTA — Prosecutors rested their case Wednesday in the federal trial of Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill. He’s accused of violating the civil rights of detainees by putting them in restraint chairs for hours. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was in the courtroom Wednesday as several officers who worked...
Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes
According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
‘I want your supervisor:’ Police arrest burglary suspect in multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a multi-million dollar estate in Atlanta. A woman called 911 to her home on West Paces Ferry Road after she said she heard noises in the house. She locked herself in a bedroom and called police. When they...
Two detainees testify in Clayton Sheriff Victor Hill’s federal trial
Two men told a federal jury Tuesday that they were strapped to Clayton County jail restraint chairs for so long that the...
