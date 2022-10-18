Ectopic expression of HIV-1 Tat modifies gene expression in cultured B cells: implications for the development of B-cell lymphomas in HIV-1-infected patients

Read full article on original website
Bloodied passengers emerge from nightmare flight of wild turbulence that threw items across aircraft
Severe turbulence during a transatlantic “nightmare” flight sent three people to the hospital. At least 12 passengers aboard Flight 1133, operated by Aerolineas Argentinas, were injured, with one of them breaking their nose with the ceiling of the aircraft, Spanish outlet El Pais reported. The flight on 18 October took off from Madrid and hit extreme turbulence over the Atlantic before landing in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Most of the 297 passengers aboard were asleep and were caught off guard when the chaos broke. Nine people were treated for contusions and three were hospitalised after the flight landed at the Ezeiza...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Spatiotemporal Bayesian estimation of the number of under-reported COVID-19 cases in Victoria Australia
Computational study of potential inhibitors for fat mass and obesity-associated protein from seaweed and plant compounds
Effects of carbodiimide combined with ethanol–wet bonding pretreatment on dentin bonding properties: an in vitro study
