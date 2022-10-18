ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments

John Brandon
1d ago

make sure you vote that is your right don't forget the Men and women that died for this country so we could be free.like they say freedom is not free.

ARON
2d ago

FOLKS.....This is why voting is so important. Think about it, no Trump...and 3 Right-wing judges will not have been confirmed. Please Vote!

John Stephens
1d ago

every time I see his face I think of how his sorry wife was in cahoots with the insurrectionists and he should be dragged off the bench!

