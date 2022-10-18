Fossil Sirenia from the Pleistocene of Qatar: new questions about the antiquity of sea cows in the Gulf Region

Read full article on original website
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Wreckage of missing airplane carrying German fitness mogul Rainer Schaller reportedly found off the coast of Costa Rica
The McFit founder's airplane went missing on Friday after departing the Mexican city of Palenque. His partner and children were also on the plane.
Analysis: Year post-coup, cracks in Sudan's military junta
It's been nearly a year since a military takeover upended Sudan's transition to democracy
Iran protests spark solidarity rallies in the U.S. and Europe
Chanting crowds marched in the streets of Berlin, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles on Saturday in a show of international support for demonstrators facing a violent government crackdown in Iran.
Xi’s two speeches and U.S. forward policy
With the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China completed, it is appropriate to examine China’s policy regarding Taiwan and America’s response. Two recent speeches by Xi Jinping, president of the People's Republic of China (herein China), will provide the data for my analysis, one from the Boao Forum for Asia, April 21, 2022, and the other at the 20th National Congress, October 16, 2022.
Algeria: Saudi crown prince to skip summit on doctor advice
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s powerful 37-year-old crown prince will not attend an upcoming summit in Algeria after his doctors advised him not to travel, the Algerian presidency said early Sunday. Saudi Arabia offered no immediate acknowledgment of the comments by Algeria about the condition of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has quickly risen to power under his 86-year-old father King Salman. Much of the focus on the Al Saud royal family in recent years has been on King Salman’s health, with analysts suggesting Prince Mohammed could rule the OPEC-leading nation for decades after ascending to the throne. The kingdom’s government did not respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press about the prince, whose health hasn’t previously prevented him from traveling. Statements carried in Arabic and French on the Algeria Press Service referred to a statement from the office of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune about a telephone call between him and Prince Mohammed.
