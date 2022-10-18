Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
News-Medical.net
Study links pancreatic cancer survival outcomes with arrangement of immune cells in tumors
Researchers from Johns Hopkins Medicine have discovered that the organization of different types of immune cells within pancreatic tumors is associated with how well patients with pancreatic cancer respond to treatment and how long they survive. The new findings, published Sept. 16 in Cancer Research, could eventually lead to new ways of treating pancreatic cancer, which has the highest mortality rate of all major cancers.
News-Medical.net
Study reviews hydroxychloroquine and remdesivir antiviral potency against SARS‐CoV‐2
In a recent study published in the Journal of Heterocyclic Chemistry, researchers outlined the synthesis and the possible mechanism of action (MOA) of two potential severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) repurposing drug candidates. The researchers reviewed remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) as their pharmacokinetics and optimal dosage is already...
News-Medical.net
Scientists identify group of genes shared between COVID-19 and diabetic kidney disease
Scientists have identified five hub genes that might be associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outcomes in patients with diabetic kidney disease. The study is currently available on the bioRxiv* preprint server. Hub genes are those genes that exhibit many interactions with other genes and, thus, play important roles...
technologynetworks.com
Cancer-Seeking Drug Delivery System Could Boost Immunotherapy
Researchers from the University of Rhode Island and Yale University have demonstrated a promising new approach to delivering immunotherapy agents to fight cancer. The approach involves tethering an immunotherapy agent called a STING agonist to an acid-seeking molecule called pHLIP® (pH-low insertion peptide). The pHLIP molecules target the high acidity of cancerous tumors, delivering their immunotherapy cargo directly to cells in the tumor microenvironment. Once delivered, the STING agonists engage the body’s innate immune response to fight the tumor.
pharmatimes.com
ICR’s new study tracks disease progression in children with rare type of cancer
Blood tests could help guide the treatment of children with the cancer rhabdomyosarcoma (RMS), according to a new study led by scientists at the Institute of Cancer Research, London (ICR). The researchers found that using liquid biopsy blood tests could pick up signs that a cancer had returned, assess the...
Phys.org
Unlocking hidden connections between cell death and inflammation
As researchers glean new insights into the dynamic inner world of the human immune system, it has become increasingly clear that mitochondria are critical regulators of how our bodies respond to disease. Beyond their traditional job as "powerhouses of the cell," mitochondria play key roles in the lives—and importantly, deaths—of...
myscience.org
Fatty liver is increasingly the cause of liver cell cancer
MHH research team has published current review on hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) in The Lancet. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is one of the most common cancers worldwide. In Germany, there are currently around 9,000 new HCC diagnoses per year, and almost 8,000 people affected do not survive the disease. Before the tumour develops in the liver, the organ is often already damaged by chronic inflammation. The "traditional" causes of chronic liver damage include, in particular, infections with hepatitis viruses or excessive alcohol consumption. In the meantime, however, obesity and metabolic diseases, which include diabetes mellitus and lead to a so-called fatty liver, are becoming increasingly important.
News-Medical.net
Pathophysiological mechanisms of COVID-19-related endothelial dysfunction and potential therapies
In a recent review published in Life, researchers discussed the pathophysiological mechanisms of endothelial dysfunction associated with severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). They commented on the potential therapeutic strategies to treat endothelial damage and coagulopathy related to COVID-19. Background. Emerging research shows that while severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
News-Medical.net
Study explores the effect of COVID-19 on platelet function
The coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) pandemic that emerged in Wuhan, China, in late December 2019 spread rapidly throughout the world and has caused over 6.5 million deaths. The disease is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), a positive sense RNA virus that can lead to various clinical symptoms causing the hospitalization of many people with pneumonitis. Research has highlighted that COVID-19 patients have a high arterial and venous thrombosis rate involving pulmonary embolism, deep-vein thrombosis, ischemic stroke, and myocardial infarction. In addition, many postmortem examinations indicated the presence of microthrombi in the heart, lungs, brain, liver, and kidney of COVID-19 patients. This suggests that COVID-19 can cause systemic thrombosis, leading to multi-organ failure.
Study Finds New Gene Linked With Accelerated Colon Cancer Growth
Colon cancer affects over 106,000 people in the United States annually (per the American Cancer Society). While the overall death rate from colon cancer has dropped over the past decade, deaths among people under 55 increased by 1% annually between 2008 and 2017. New research from Mount Sinai's Tisch Cancer Institute could help improve colon cancer treatments and survival rates. According to Science Daily, the study published in Nature Communications found a new gene linked with accelerated colon cancer growth. For the first time, researchers were able to link external inflammation around cancer tumors to malignancy and the rate of tumor growth.
peerj.com
Computational study of potential inhibitors for fat mass and obesity-associated protein from seaweed and plant compounds
Fat mass and obesity-associated protein, Anti-obesity, Seaweed compounds, Molecular dynamics simulation, Virtual screening, Fucosterol, Sesquiterpene. This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
neurology.org
Myelin Oligodendrocyte Glycoprotein Antibody-Associated Disease Presenting as Intracranial Hypertension
The production of autoantibodies against myelin oligodendrocyte glycoprotein (MOG) can cause a spectrum of autoimmune disorders, including optic neuritis, transverse myelitis, brainstem encephalitis, and acute disseminated encephalomyelitis. In this study, we present the case of a 19-year-old woman with an unusual clinical presentation of intracranial hypertension (IH) and bilateral papilledema. The patient presented with symptoms of increased intracranial pressure, which followed a relapsing, remitting course over several months. Serial CSF studies showed an increased opening pressure during clinical relapses. The CSF and serum tested positive for MOG immunoglobulin G antibodies. Contrast-enhanced MRI of the brain showed mild meningeal enhancement in the left parietal region with subtle underlying cortical hyperintensities, indicating possible fluid-attenuated inversion recovery variable unilateral enhancement of the leptomeninges. The patient responded well to immunosuppressive therapy using rituximab. The presentation of MOG antibody-associated disease (MOGAD) as IH without optic neuritis is rare. This report presents the first description of a relapsing remitting course presenting each time with only symptoms of raised intracranial pressure, without developing any typical clinical manifestations of MOGAD.
News-Medical.net
Study indicates that the major determinants of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenicity reside outside of the spike protein
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers at Boston University made a chimeric recombinant severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) encoding the spike (S) glycoprotein gene of Omicron in the backbone of an ancestral SARS-CoV-2 isolate. Background. Omicron BA.1 is now the predominant SARS-CoV-2 variant of...
News-Medical.net
Exploring epigenetic modifications and the use of vitamin D therapy in COVID-19
In a recent review published in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences, researchers examined the role of epigenetic modifications of the host cell gene expression in determining the pathophysiology of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). They explored using vitamin D as a therapeutic agent against coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).
A new approach combines biotechnology and immunotherapy to destroy cancer cells
A research team led by scientists at Perlmutter Cancer Center at NYU Langone Health has devised a new strategy to kill cancer cells. The team engineered “bi-specific” antibodies that can bind to cancer-related peptides and “recruit” the “killer cells” of the immune system to destroy treatment-resistant cancer cells.
technologynetworks.com
Tumor Mutations Influence Sensitivity to Radiotherapy
A new Northwestern Medicine study identifies common and rare gene mutations that impact radiation resistance and sensitivity, an important step toward providing more individualized and effective radiotherapy for patients with cancer. Radiotherapy continues to be delivered using generic schedules and doses, unlike newer targeted drug therapy that are guided by...
ajmc.com
Review Explores Potential Treatments for Prurigo Nodularis
A recent review found that new methods of treatment for prurigo nodularis had promising results, including approaches that target interleukin 31 and its receptor. A review published in Dermatology and Therapy highlighted the various treatments that are demonstrating promise in treating prurigo nodularis (PN), particularly in targeting interleukin-31 (IL-31) and its receptor IL-31RA to diminish skin lesions.
targetedonc.com
Jankowitz Discusses Use of Sacituzumab Govitecan in Metastatic TNBC
During a Targeted Oncology case-based roundtable event, Rachel C. Jankowitz, MD, discusses the result of treatment with sacituzumab govitecan in the ASCENT trial of patients with triple-negative breast cancer. Targeted OncologyTM: When is sacituzumab govitecan (Trodelvy) used in TNBC? Which data support this?. JANKOWITZ: Sacituzumab govitecan is incorporated into the...
targetedonc.com
FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to TT-101 for Advanced HCC
TTI-101, an oral, small molecule, STAT3 inhibitor, has been granted fast track designation by the FDA for patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. The FDA has granted a fast track designation to TTI-101 as a treatment for patients with relapsed/refractory locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc.1.
