NYPD Bringing “Zombie Warrants” Back From the Dead in Order to Illegally Incarcerate Citizens, Lawsuit Alleges

A Crown Heights technology hub has been unveiled by Digital Girl, Inc., a Brooklyn non-profit organization, to encourage inner city youngsters, particularly young females, to pursue professions in STEM. The new location will assist Digital Girl in serving the neighborhood by giving everyone free access to technology and classes for computer development. The Brooklyn Nets, New York Liberty, and Webull—the official jersey partner of the Nets and Liberty—contributed $250,000 to the project’s completion.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO