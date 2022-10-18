Read full article on original website
Killingworth Town Meetings October 24 – 28, 2022
For links to the Virtual Town meetings contact: The town of Killingworth 860 663-1765 Please visit http://www.townofkillingworth.com/ for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. Monday, October 24. Killingworth Registrars of Voters Hours 9:45 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Killingworth Board of Selectmen meeting 7:00 p.m (remote...
Special Town Meeting to Fill Haddam Vacancy on RSD 17 Board of Education
(October 22, 2022) — In September, Regional School District 17 Board of Education member Brenda Buzzi announced her resignation because she is moving out of the district. At the Board meeting on October 11, 2022, Board Chair Suzanne Sack acknowledged her resignation and presented a certificate in appreciation for her service.
Letter to the Editor: In Support of Goupil and Cohen for Re-Election
The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received October 21, 2022. Do you remember? Do you remember when our politicians represented our better selves? When they...
Pre-Election Testing October 26, 2022
(October 21, 2022) — The Town of Haddam will hold a Pre-Election Testing of the voting equipment for the upcoming State Election to be held on November 8, 2022. The Registrars of Voters will conduct the Pre-Election Testing of sample ballots in the optical scanners. The pre-test will take place at the Haddam Firehouse Community Hall, 439 Saybrook Road in Higganum at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.
Haddam Town Meetings October 24 – 28, 2022
Please visit www.haddam.org, for the most current information, including cancellations, location changes, time changes. For links to the Virtual Town meetings (remote access only) contact: Town of Haddam 860 345-8531. Wednesday, October 26. The Town of Haddam and Nutmeg Pharmacy will sponsor a Senior Covid-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, October...
St. Peter Church Christmas Fair November 19th
(October 21, 2022) — Please join us for our annual Christmas Fair on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. We will feature a Visa Card Raffle, Bake Shop, Basket Raffle (more than 20 themed baskets), Holly Hutch and Attic (wreaths, ornaments, holiday items, jewelry and holiday tag sale items), Christmas Shop (gently used and new holiday items) and the Holiday Cafe serving lunch from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. The Fair will be held at St. Peter Church, 30 St. Peter Lane in Higganum.
Letter to the Editor: The Rossi Property, To Buy or Not to Buy
The views stated here are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the editors of this newspaper. We welcome supporting or opposing views on any published item. Received October 21, 2022. What feels like years in the making may finally be happening. The purchase of the...
Fall Classes for Children and Teens Begin October 31st at Oddfellows Playhouse
(October 21, 2022) — The second six-week session of Fall Classes at Oddfellows Playhouse in Middletown starts the week of October 31, 2022 and there are lots of opportunities for children and teens, ages 6 – 14 to learn acting, theater, dance and visual arts. Most classes meet one afternoon per week for six weeks. The Fall season culminates in a Share Day on December 10th. Registration is now live, and space is limited in most classes.
60 Years Ago: A Connecticut Native’s Major Role in Averting Nuclear War in the Cuban Missile Crisis
(October 21, 2022) — Sixty years ago this week, the Cuban Missile Crisis played out for thirteen tense days in October of 1962. At Premier Nikita Khrushchev’s urging, the Soviet Union shipped intermediate-range missiles armed with nuclear warheads to Cuba– far more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, still seething at America for sponsoring the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961, welcomed the missiles with open arms. The presence of nuclear missiles just 90 miles from Florida, however, greatly alarmed Americans and brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.
HKHS Boys Soccer Team Says Thank You
(October 21, 2022) —On Saturday, October 15, 2022 the Haddam-Killingworth High School Boys Soccer team held a pumpkin and bake sale fundraiser in both Haddam and Killingworth. We want to thank our Haddam-Killingworth community for supporting the high school Boys Soccer team. Thank you to the entire community for your continuous support of our high school soccer team!
