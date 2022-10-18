(October 21, 2022) — Sixty years ago this week, the Cuban Missile Crisis played out for thirteen tense days in October of 1962. At Premier Nikita Khrushchev’s urging, the Soviet Union shipped intermediate-range missiles armed with nuclear warheads to Cuba– far more powerful than the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Cuban dictator Fidel Castro, still seething at America for sponsoring the disastrous Bay of Pigs invasion in 1961, welcomed the missiles with open arms. The presence of nuclear missiles just 90 miles from Florida, however, greatly alarmed Americans and brought the world to the brink of nuclear war.

