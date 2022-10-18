The Purdue Boilermakers are on track to contend for a Big Ten West Division Title. They look as good as they have in years. Their only missteps so far this year come in the form of single-possession losses to two top-25 teams, one of which is still undefeated and could end up winning the ACC. They are still in control of their own destiny. But the Badgers hope to derail the title contenders in Madison this weekend after a deflating loss to the Spartans of Michigan State. So Purdue how you doin’?

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO