West Lafayette, IN

Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football offensive grades: Offense sputters after hot start in 34-28 loss to Michigan State Spartans

Quarterback: B- Graham Mertz didn’t have a great game statistically, completing just 14/25 passes for 131 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Mertz started the game strong, completing a nine-yard pass on 2nd & 9 for a first down, as well as an 18-yard connection to Chimere Dike on 3rd & 18 for a long conversion after a sack.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

Wisconsin Football defensive grades: Has the defense taken a step back?

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered another loss, this time in competitive fashion as they were outplayed by the Michigan State Spartans in a 34-28 double-overtime defeat. After a hot start, the Badgers’ offense fizzled, allowing the Spartans to overcome an early deficit and control momentum for the majority of the second half before they pulled away in overtime following a Braelon Allen fumble.
MADISON, WI
Bucky's 5th Quarter

How You Doin’.... Purdue Boilermakers

The Purdue Boilermakers are on track to contend for a Big Ten West Division Title. They look as good as they have in years. Their only missteps so far this year come in the form of single-possession losses to two top-25 teams, one of which is still undefeated and could end up winning the ACC. They are still in control of their own destiny. But the Badgers hope to derail the title contenders in Madison this weekend after a deflating loss to the Spartans of Michigan State. So Purdue how you doin’?
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Two Badger WRS Enter Transfer Portal

MADISON, WI (WSAU) –The Wisconsin football team is losing two more players to the transfer portal after the firing of Paul Chryst. After redshirt freshman WR Markus Allen announced over the weekend that he was leaving, fellow wideout redshirt junior Stephen Bracey announced the same. Allen had seven catches...
MADISON, WI
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Sun Prairie, WI

Sun Prairie is an active and growing city in the northeastern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. It’s a suburb of Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison, and it’s Dane County’s second most populated city. Sun Prairie was incorporated as a town in 1846, as a village in 1868,...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
CBS 58

UW Health doctor answers COVID-19 questions

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Europe starts to see an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, what can the United States expect?. We were joined by Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to gain some insight. For more information, visit UW Health's...
MADISON, WI
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison

MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
MADISON, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash

MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died...
MADISON, WI
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
nbc15.com

Sun Prairie passes ban on retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie City Council passed an ordinance to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits Tuesday night by an 8-0 unanimous decision. “The intent of this ordinance is to protect the health and well-being of animals,” Alderperson Steve Stocker said. The ordinance...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

