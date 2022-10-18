Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football offensive grades: Offense sputters after hot start in 34-28 loss to Michigan State Spartans
Quarterback: B- Graham Mertz didn’t have a great game statistically, completing just 14/25 passes for 131 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Mertz started the game strong, completing a nine-yard pass on 2nd & 9 for a first down, as well as an 18-yard connection to Chimere Dike on 3rd & 18 for a long conversion after a sack.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football defensive grades: Has the defense taken a step back?
The Wisconsin Badgers suffered another loss, this time in competitive fashion as they were outplayed by the Michigan State Spartans in a 34-28 double-overtime defeat. After a hot start, the Badgers’ offense fizzled, allowing the Spartans to overcome an early deficit and control momentum for the majority of the second half before they pulled away in overtime following a Braelon Allen fumble.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
How You Doin’.... Purdue Boilermakers
The Purdue Boilermakers are on track to contend for a Big Ten West Division Title. They look as good as they have in years. Their only missteps so far this year come in the form of single-possession losses to two top-25 teams, one of which is still undefeated and could end up winning the ACC. They are still in control of their own destiny. But the Badgers hope to derail the title contenders in Madison this weekend after a deflating loss to the Spartans of Michigan State. So Purdue how you doin’?
Wisconsin confident it can keep winning without Johnny Davis
Wisconsin no longer has a future NBA lottery pick to lead the way as the Badgers attempt to outperform preseason expectations for a second straight year. Johnny Davis has moved on to the Washington Wizards after helping the Badgers win a share of the Big Ten title last season. His exit leaves the Badgers with a giant hole to fill.
saturdaytradition.com
Greg Gard tabs breakout player, standout transfer for Wisconsin hoops entering 2022-23 season
Greg Gard has made several assessments of his Wisconsin team ahead of the upcoming season. Wisconsin is coming off a 25-8 record in the 2021-2022 season and the Badgers reached the 2nd round of the NCAA Tournament. Wisconsin enters this season with an experienced roster and high expectations for another strong season.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin Football: Jim Leonhard wants to know who is in, and who is out in latest presser
Wisconsin football is coming off a tough loss this week at the hands of Michigan State. Once again, poor execution and untimely turnovers hurt the Badgers. Despite the mistakes, Leonhard seems happy with the effort but wants more in execution. Leonhard opened by saying he was happy with the effort,...
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Two Badger WRS Enter Transfer Portal
MADISON, WI (WSAU) –The Wisconsin football team is losing two more players to the transfer portal after the firing of Paul Chryst. After redshirt freshman WR Markus Allen announced over the weekend that he was leaving, fellow wideout redshirt junior Stephen Bracey announced the same. Allen had seven catches...
offtackleempire.com
In Memoriam: Paul Chryst, Wisconsin Badgers Football Coach 2015-2022
I’ve tightened up my turnaround time since the last one of these I did. We are gathered here today to celebrate, commemorate, and commit to the earth the Paul Chryst era of Wisconsin Badgers football. For the first time, I have created a memorial tribute to the tenure of...
Investigation underway after private photos shared of UW volleyball team
The UW-Madison Police Department (UWPD) is investigating after private photos and a video of UW volleyball student-athletes were shared publicly without their consent.
UWPD investigating after photos, video of UW volleyball team members shared without consent
The University of Wisconsin athletic department says it has contacted UW-Madison police to investigate who may have leaked private photos and video of members of the women's volleyball team without their consent.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Sun Prairie, WI
Sun Prairie is an active and growing city in the northeastern part of Dane County, Wisconsin. It’s a suburb of Wisconsin’s capital city, Madison, and it’s Dane County’s second most populated city. Sun Prairie was incorporated as a town in 1846, as a village in 1868,...
wuwm.com
Two electric vehicles among 'Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin' finalists for 2022
Two of the four finalists in this year's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest, run by a state business group, are electric vehicles. They aren't cars you can find at a dealership. Instead, these EVS are made for two very different markets—the very serious world of fire-fighting, and what you might call the market of fun.
One of Illinois’ Best Apple Orchards Gains National Attention From Famous Actress
Today I noticed something pretty awesome on Edwards Apple Orchard's Facebook and now I HAVE to know more!. Yes, they are talking about THAT Melissa Gilbert who is most famous for her role as Laura Ingalls on Little House On the Prairie. So, what the heck was Melissa Gilbert doing...
CBS 58
UW Health doctor answers COVID-19 questions
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As Europe starts to see an uptick in new COVID-19 cases, what can the United States expect?. We were joined by Dr. Jeff Pothoff, Chief Quality Officer at UW Health in Madison on Tuesday, Oct. 18 to gain some insight. For more information, visit UW Health's...
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Wisconsin
A popular grocery store chain recently opened another new store location in Wisconsin. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, the popular supermarket chain Sendik's Food Market opened another new store in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Groundbreaking held for Keifer’s in Madison
MADISON, Ms. (WJTV) – A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new Keifer’s location in Madison. The Greek-style restaurant will be adjacent to St. Dominic’s Medical Facility and across the parkway from Broadmoor Baptist Church. Greyhound searching for new Jackson location. The owners had been...
CBS 58
Police searching for 'armed and dangerous' man involved in robberies at Culver's across SE Wisconsin
MEQUON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man in Southeast Wisconsin is hitting the Culver's drive-thru -- but not for a butter burger or some cheese curds. Police say he is suspected of robbing three separate Culver's locations across a three-week period. The man, who is described in a news release...
WEAU-TV 13
Lawsuit filed against Wisconsin senator in fatal car crash
MADISON, Wis. (AP) --The father of a 5-year-old girl who died in a car crash involving Democratic Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the lawmaker. The lawsuit was filed Friday in Ashland County Circuit Court by Brandon Fink, father of Khaleesi Fink, who died...
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
nbc15.com
Sun Prairie passes ban on retail sales of dogs, cats, and rabbits
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie City Council passed an ordinance to ban the retail sale of dogs, cats and rabbits Tuesday night by an 8-0 unanimous decision. “The intent of this ordinance is to protect the health and well-being of animals,” Alderperson Steve Stocker said. The ordinance...
Comments / 0