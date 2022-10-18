Read full article on original website
sanjuanco.com
San Juan County Conservation Land Bank Seeks Community Input
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA. October, 21, 2022 – Got questions for Your Conservation Land Bank? We want to hear from you! We will host a county wide public meeting on Wednesday – November 9, 2022, from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm. Register here to join the meeting: November...
sanjuanco.com
Real and Personal Property Taxes Due October 31
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA. October 21, 2022 – San Juan County Treasurer, Rhonda Pederson would like to remind county property owners that the second half property taxes and personal property taxes are due Monday, October 31. Payments received in person, via our secure payment box or postmarked after the...
