San Juan County, WA

sanjuanco.com

Real and Personal Property Taxes Due October 31

SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA. October 21, 2022 – San Juan County Treasurer, Rhonda Pederson would like to remind county property owners that the second half property taxes and personal property taxes are due Monday, October 31. Payments received in person, via our secure payment box or postmarked after the...

