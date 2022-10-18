Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail opening another new store location in South CarolinaKristen WaltersColumbia, SC
Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Related
WIS-TV
Soda City Live Spirit Week: Dark Castles Haunted Terror Trail
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All week long leading to Halloween, we have been celebrating spooktacular activities and attractions around the Midlands. For our segment today we focused on “Dark Castles” Haunted Terror Trail located in Elgin, South Carolina. Dark Castles has a trail, haunted house, and more and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Spooky experiments part three - teeth brushing with Sugar Dragons
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is less than a week away and children everywhere will be indulging in sweets and candy galore, but that can’t be good for your teeth!. Dr. Kathie Williams and Kendal Turner with EdVenture Children’s Museum share ways to encourage your little one to keep the plaque away with sugar dragons.
WIS-TV
Riverbanks smashes pumpkins at annual Boo at the Zoo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is getting into the Halloween spirit at their annual Boo at the Zoo. The zoo celebrated Tuesday with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. The organization said the pumpkins are used to provide enrichment and fun for the animals. Notice a...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Hard Hat with Heart Field Day
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you know employees in the construction sector are at a notably higher risk for heart disease and stroke due to environmental and lifestyle factors?. That’s according to the American Heart Association. But a movement Hard Hats with Heart is devoted to bringing awareness and...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Group of individuals travel through neighborhood to check on residents
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Like a good neighbor, a group of canvassers are going door to door, visiting residents to check in on them. “Love your neighbor as yourself”, that’s what Bible says and that’s the motto of the local Midlands group “Community Care Campaign”.
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Hope for Live Pregnancy Center in Camden
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the news of pregnancy may seem like a dream for someone who has planned to be a parent, it may be overwhelming and even heartbreaking for someone who conceived earlier than desired. Luckily there are people and organizations willing to help those who are facing...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Camden Dance Studio now enrolling students
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Children at a local Midlands dance academy not only have an opportunity to grow their dance skills but also get to grow into a family. Dance Extraordinaire has had a place in the Camden community for over 30 years. The program specializes in Tap, Ballet, Jazz,...
WIS-TV
Update on installation of metal detectors
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
Westwood High student arrested for carrying knife on campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. The incident occurred on Oct. 20 in the afternoon. School administrators were alerted that the teen had the knife. The knife was found in the teen’s backpack, where he admitted it was located.
WIS-TV
What to do during an Earthquake
Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for missing teen
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for a missing teen Tuesday. Nicholas Kelleher, 17, was last seen as he was leaving Olympia School during the school day on Oct. 17. Investigators said he is without needed medications. Anyone with information about his...
WIS-TV
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
WIS-TV
Columbia announces hires in addressing homelessness
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced two hires Tuesday that will work on homelessness in the community. Kameisha Heppard is the Director of Homeless Services and Mackin Wall is the Homeless Services Project Manager. Both of them are UofSC alumni. Columbia said Heppard is certified in trauma-informed...
WIS-TV
RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole medications from a Sam’s Club. Officials say the man stole thousands of dollars in medicine on Oct.11 around 7:30 p.m. The man put dozens of...
WIS-TV
Residents react to potential developments coming to Richland Mall Property
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The nearly abandoned Richland Mall may have a new shot at life after the Richland county council approved a tax incentive agreement that could bring more businesses, housing, and a park to the area. Tuesday night, council members voted on a plan to attract businesses to...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER- Warmer temperatures will move in as we approach the weekend.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Daytime highs will reach the 60s Thursday afternoon for the last time this week. Lows will again drop to the 30s Friday morning, but warm up to the low 70s by afternoon. Warmer weather will slowly move in as we approach the weekend. In the tropics,...
WIS-TV
CPD finds missing elderly woman in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said Zelda Bullock was located safely Tuesday. Medical experts are checking as a precaution to make sure she is well. The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly woman. Investigators said 74-year-old Zelda Bullock was...
WIS-TV
Emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to be prepared for earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Stop, drop, and roll is what most Americans know to do to escape a fire. But emergency management officials urge South Carolinians to also know what to do in an earthquake: drop, cover, and hold on. Those three steps were practiced across the world Thursday morning,...
WIS-TV
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
WIS-TV
City of Columbia advises of temporary road closures
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced a road closure on Richland Street, Main Street, and Assembly Street. Columbia Water is working on repairs in those areas so they are closed until further notice. The City urges residents to follow the detour signs and reroute when going...
Comments / 0