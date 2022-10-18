ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Soda City Live Spirit Week: Dark Castles Haunted Terror Trail

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - All week long leading to Halloween, we have been celebrating spooktacular activities and attractions around the Midlands. For our segment today we focused on “Dark Castles” Haunted Terror Trail located in Elgin, South Carolina. Dark Castles has a trail, haunted house, and more and...
ELGIN, SC
Soda City Live: Spooky experiments part three - teeth brushing with Sugar Dragons

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Halloween is less than a week away and children everywhere will be indulging in sweets and candy galore, but that can’t be good for your teeth!. Dr. Kathie Williams and Kendal Turner with EdVenture Children’s Museum share ways to encourage your little one to keep the plaque away with sugar dragons.
Riverbanks smashes pumpkins at annual Boo at the Zoo

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is getting into the Halloween spirit at their annual Boo at the Zoo. The zoo celebrated Tuesday with pumpkins of all shapes and sizes. The organization said the pumpkins are used to provide enrichment and fun for the animals. Notice a...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Live: Hard Hat with Heart Field Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Did you know employees in the construction sector are at a notably higher risk for heart disease and stroke due to environmental and lifestyle factors?. That’s according to the American Heart Association. But a movement Hard Hats with Heart is devoted to bringing awareness and...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Live: Hope for Live Pregnancy Center in Camden

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - While the news of pregnancy may seem like a dream for someone who has planned to be a parent, it may be overwhelming and even heartbreaking for someone who conceived earlier than desired. Luckily there are people and organizations willing to help those who are facing...
COLUMBIA, SC
Soda City Live: Camden Dance Studio now enrolling students

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Children at a local Midlands dance academy not only have an opportunity to grow their dance skills but also get to grow into a family. Dance Extraordinaire has had a place in the Camden community for over 30 years. The program specializes in Tap, Ballet, Jazz,...
CAMDEN, SC
Westwood High student arrested for carrying knife on campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - According to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, a student has been charged with bringing a knife to school. The incident occurred on Oct. 20 in the afternoon. School administrators were alerted that the teen had the knife. The knife was found in the teen’s backpack, where he admitted it was located.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
What to do during an Earthquake

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
COLUMBIA, SC
RCSD searching for missing teen

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for a missing teen Tuesday. Nicholas Kelleher, 17, was last seen as he was leaving Olympia School during the school day on Oct. 17. Investigators said he is without needed medications. Anyone with information about his...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RCSD investigates school shooting threat at Columbia High School

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they investigated a school shooting threat at Columbia High School Thursday. A representative at the department said the school was placed into modified lockdown. Investigators were on site for approximately an hour. RCSD said they have not found any credible evidence supporting the threat in their investigation.
COLUMBIA, SC
Columbia announces hires in addressing homelessness

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia announced two hires Tuesday that will work on homelessness in the community. Kameisha Heppard is the Director of Homeless Services and Mackin Wall is the Homeless Services Project Manager. Both of them are UofSC alumni. Columbia said Heppard is certified in trauma-informed...
COLUMBIA, SC
RCSD searching for man who stole medicine from grocery store

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Investigators with the Richland County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who stole medications from a Sam’s Club. Officials say the man stole thousands of dollars in medicine on Oct.11 around 7:30 p.m. The man put dozens of...
COLUMBIA, SC
CPD finds missing elderly woman in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said Zelda Bullock was located safely Tuesday. Medical experts are checking as a precaution to make sure she is well. The Columbia Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing elderly woman. Investigators said 74-year-old Zelda Bullock was...
COLUMBIA, SC
Staff injured at DJJ, SLED deployed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) was called to help at the Department of Juvenile Justice on Broad River Rd. Officials said an incident was underway and multiple agencies responded. A spokesperson for the DJJ confirmed one staff member had been injured in the incident. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
COLUMBIA, SC
City of Columbia advises of temporary road closures

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia has announced a road closure on Richland Street, Main Street, and Assembly Street. Columbia Water is working on repairs in those areas so they are closed until further notice. The City urges residents to follow the detour signs and reroute when going...
COLUMBIA, SC

