Battlefield director Marcus Lehto recently told fans that Frostbite would be receiving "needed upgrades." Marcus Lehto took to Twitter to ask Battlefield players whether they would prefer "more maps and more variety from large to small layouts in fewer locations or less variety in layouts but more unique locations?" In response, a fan asked if the next Battlefield would be developed with Frostbite 3, an upgraded version of Frostbite, or a different engine altogether. Letho replied with a tweet simply reading, "Frostbite is getting some much-needed upgrades." Letho, as of yet, has not clarified what changes were needed or are coming.

6 HOURS AGO