dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2 players blast seasonal prestige system that makes ranking up “pointless”
Call of Duty players have criticized the decision to stick with a recently established seasonal prestige system in Modern Warfare 2, claiming that it makes ranking up “pointless”. Prestiging has long been a part of Call of Duty multiplayer, with players eager to rank up online as fast...
Gamespot
Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 -- How To Play Early, Pre-Loading, And Launch Times
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's release date is rapidly approaching, but you don't even have to wait that long to play the campaign. It's very easy to do so if you're willing to hand over your money a little early. Here's everything you need to do to play the Modern Warfare 2 campaign via early access before the game's October 28 release date.
When Does Modern Warfare 2 Season 1 Start?
Though Modern Warfare 2 hasn't quite released in full yet, players are still looking ahead to the start of Season 01. Here's what you need to know. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is about to enter its campaign early access period. Kicking off tomorrow, Oct. 20, players who pre-ordered the game gain access to the campaign a week before the full launch on Oct. 28. But, Modern Warfare 2's Season 01 won't be available on the launch date. Instead, it will launch a little bit later alongside Warzone 2.0, DMZ, and Battle Royale modes.
Gamespot
Modern Warfare 2 Spec-Ops Details Finally Revealed | GameSpot News
Modern Warfare 2's Spec Ops mode is a 2-player co-op experience and at launch, Activision says it will initially feature three missions, meaning more missions could potentially arrive at a later date. These will be large-scale missions that take place in Al Mazrah, the new map location for Warzone 2.0.
Modern Warfare 2 Legendary Multiplayer Maps
The full launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is fast approaching, and players will have some "legendary" maps to look forward to. Activision recently discussed plenty of features heading to Modern Warfare 2 at launch, and everything happening leading up to it thanks to its campaign early access. From today, Oct. 20, anyone who digitally preordered or prepurchased Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will receive access to the game's campaign a full week early.
Gamespot
Call Of Duty Won't Be Seen On Game Pass For "A Number Of Years" - Report
Call of Duty games won't be seen on Xbox Game Pass for "a number of years" as "prior agreements" between Sony and Activision will prohibit the franchise from moving to the subscription service if Microsoft's acquisition is approved. In Microsoft's response to the Competition and Markets Authority's decision to enter a second phase of investigation into the proposed $69 billion deal, footnote references to a tweet from Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer were highlighted by the company.
Modern Warfare 2 'Change Activision ID' Error Screen: How to Fix
A "change Activision ID" display name infinite loop issue has emerged in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, plaguing what was supposed to just be the early access launch for its Campaign. For those looking to remedy the issue as soon as possible, here's a breakdown of how to fix...
Gamespot
Resident Evil Village Demo Returns With Third-Person Mode
A demo for Resident Evil Village's third-person mode is now available on Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. In today's Resident Evil Showcase, after showing the features of upcoming DLC, the stream announced that players can now play a Resident Evil Village demo. Though the demo is meant to highlight the new third-person mode, you can play in first-person as well. The demo will be available starting at 4 PM Pacific Time, October 20.
Gamespot
Bungie Could Be Bringing Back Its Old Shooter Series Marathon As A Live-Service Title
According to a new report, Destiny developer Bungie might be bringing back one of its pre-Halo series, Marathon. This comes from Insider Gaming, whose sources claim the Marathon series will be revived with a new game that will apparently be a 3-person squad extraction-based shooter. Sources claim that the game is in a pre-alpha state, and that an announcement could come at any time considering the industry's competition for talent.
Gamespot
Here's Everything Leaving Xbox Game Pass October 2022
We're just over halfway through the month now, which means there's a fresh batch of Xbox Game Pass games, but unfortunately a number of titles will also be leaving the service soon. The first title alphabetically to be leaving Game Pass is Remedy Entertainment's Alan Wake: American Nightmare, the 2012...
Gamespot
PS5 DualSense Edge Controller Launches Worldwide On January 26, 2023
Sony has confirmed that its DualSense Edge wireless controller will officially launch on January 26 with a recommended retail price of $200. The highly customizable controller rolls out worldwide next year, and preorders will kick off from October 25 at select retailers. In case you missed it when it was...
ComicBook
Diablo 4 Gameplay, Details Leak Right After Start of Beta
Blizzard's Diablo 4 beta apparently got underway recently, a detail shared by Diablo fans online in various forums and in social posts. The beta's kickoff hasn't been made into a big to-do by Blizzard, but players have been more than happy to confirm that the beta was indeed underway and then some. Those conversations online unsurprisingly included gameplay leaks, too, to reveal new footage and details from Diablo 4 ahead of the game's 2023 release.
Gamespot
Frostbite Engine Getting Some "Much-Needed Upgrades," Battlefield Dev Says
Battlefield director Marcus Lehto recently told fans that Frostbite would be receiving "needed upgrades." Marcus Lehto took to Twitter to ask Battlefield players whether they would prefer "more maps and more variety from large to small layouts in fewer locations or less variety in layouts but more unique locations?" In response, a fan asked if the next Battlefield would be developed with Frostbite 3, an upgraded version of Frostbite, or a different engine altogether. Letho replied with a tweet simply reading, "Frostbite is getting some much-needed upgrades." Letho, as of yet, has not clarified what changes were needed or are coming.
Gamespot
Overwatch 2 - Torbjorn Hero guide
Torbjorn is one of the many returning heroes in Overwatch 2 and he remains largely unchanged from the original game. Armed with a Rivet Gun and an auto-turret, Torbjorn is great for defending an objective or providing your team with a bit of extra fire power. Torbjorn can also be used to set up a chokepoint in the new Push game mode as well. Here's how to best utilize Torbjorn in Overwatch 2.
Gamespot
New Tales From The Borderlands - First 40 Minutes of Gameplay
Tales From the Borderlands is back! In this clip we are checking out the opening chapter of Gearbox's story-driven take on the Borderlands universe.
Gamespot
Insomniac’s Wolverine Launch Window, According To Microsoft | GameSpot News
As spotted by Tech4Gamers, some recent filings from Microsoft in relation to the UK's Activision Blizzard acquisition investigation claim that Wolverine will release in 2023. In the document, Microsoft noted how PlayStation has a "large portfolio of high-quality exclusive content," arguing that the latter wouldn't be massively affected by the acquisition. Microsoft goes on to note the range of exclusive titles coming to the console, saying, "PlayStation also has a spate of first- and third-party exclusive titles lined up for launch in 2023, including Spider-Man 2, Wolverine, Horizon, Final Fantasy XVI and Forspoken."
dotesports.com
Here are all of the Fortnitemares 2022 quests
Fortnitemares 2022, one of Fortnite‘s highly anticipated events, is now live across all the platforms the battle royale is in alongside the 22.20 update, which introduced several new cosmetics to Fortnite. Fortnitemares is one of the signature events of Fortnite as it returns year after year around Halloween. Along...
Gamespot
God Of War Developers Often Debated Splitting Ragnarok Into Two Games
Some God of War fans were surprised when Sony's Santa Monica Studio revealed that the upcoming Ragnarok will conclude the "norse saga" of the franchise. However, a new behind-the-scenes video reveals that the team behind the game frequently debated whether to make the norse saga a trilogy or not, with director Cory Barlog making the final call.
Gamespot
Fortnitemares 2022 Gameplay Trailer
Hope you’re not too scared to dance because there’s a party going down at Alteration Alter’s with DJ Lyka. Swing by for a full mix made by real-life DJ Sara Landry! Or continue sneaking around the Island to discover the Howler Claws item. Equip this supernatural item to gain canine abilities such as: Wolfscent, Slash, or Airslash.
Gamespot
Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Is Discounted And Comes With Free Game
Last month, Microsoft launched the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core controller. The white pro-style controller with black handles doesn't include the various attachments you get with the regular black Elite Series 2, but it comes in at only $130--if bought at retail price, of course. Right now, you can get the controller for $120 and receive a free game with your purchase. That's quite the deal. Antonline is selling the Elite Series 2 Core controller bundled with Watch Dogs: Legion via its eBay account. Since Antonline is a Microsoft authorized seller, you can rest assured that this deal is legit.
