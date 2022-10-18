A neighborhood meeting in Lake Las Vegas was forced to reschedule after the developer of a new real estate property underestimated the number of people who would show up. The Raintree Investment Corporation invited residents to the Lake Las Vegas Sports Club to discuss the development of a number of residential homes off the Lake Las Vegas Parkway. The meeting was intended to provide locals with more information about the project, but they were unprepared for the amount of people who showed up. The crowd overflowed, making it difficult for participants to hear the developer speak. Whoops!

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 8 HOURS AGO