Related
Elaine Chao tells Jan. 6 committee why she resigned from the Trump administration
At Thursday's hearing, the House Jan. 6 committee played taped testimony from several Trump administration officials including former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao explaining why they resigned after the attack on the Capitol. Watch that portion of the hearing.
Aviation International News
BAE Develops Flight Controls for Supernal eVTOL
BAE Systems will design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal’s five-passenger eVTOL. On Monday at NBAA-BACE, the aerospace group said it will define the requirements and architecture for a lightweight, fly-by-wire system in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group’s advanced air mobility subsidiary. The flight controls for...
Aviation International News
QTA Nears FAA Nod for HTF7000 Replacement Reverser Doors
Quiet Technology Aerospace (QTA, Booth 4091) reports that it is nearing FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for its replacement thrust reverser door and side beam assemblies for Honeywell HTF7000-series engines on Bombardier Challenger 300, Gulfstream G280, Embraer Legacy 450/500 and Praetors, and Cessna Longitude business jets. The cumulative fleet of those models in service is approximately 1,300 aircraft—and growing.
The U.S. Said It’d Give Billions to Chipmakers Like Intel. Now Come the Layoffs
Reported job cuts come at an awkward time for Intel, given that the company lobbied heavily for the subsidies in the CHIPS Act.
Aviation International News
Electrical Problem Prompts 787 Emergency Landing
An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 made an emergency landing on Friday after experiencing what is being reported as a significant electrical problem over the North Atlantic. Flight 87, operating from London Heathrow (LHR) to Chicago O’Hare (KORD), successfully diverted to Keflavik, Iceland (KEF). According to data from FlightAware, three...
Flying Magazine
Pilots Need to Follow Instructions
A learner’s unwillingness or inability to follow instructions can carry into the airplane. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. “Write this down,” said the instructor of the private pilot ground school, writing the FAA’s five hazardous attitudes on the classroom white board. “We’re about to talk about these.”
Aviation International News
Potted Planes Still Mean the Pokey
The FAA wants everyone to remember that when it comes to marijuana, the law in the air is different than the law on the ground. It matters not that the U.S. House of Representatives voted earlier this year to decriminalize marijuana, that President Biden is pardoning convictions for federal simple pot possession, or that recreational marijuana use is legal in 10 states and the District of Columbia, decriminalized in 13 others, and up for decriminalization consideration in 14 more. Medical marijuana is legal in 33 states. When it comes to cannabis aboard an aircraft, the official mantra is “just say no,” even if there is a popular new pot strain called “Jet Fuel.”
KFYR-TV
Montana Senators react to latest release of oil from strategic reserves
HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s senators are reacting to President Joe Biden’s latest decision to release up to 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says he is concerned about the depletion of the reserves rather than supporting domestic production....
defensenews.com
US Transportation Command favors buying used sealift ships
WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Transportation Command is focused on recapitalizing the nation’s sealift fleet with used vessels, rather than designing and building new ones as suggested by a congressional panel. The average ship in the sealift fleet is 46 years old, and Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost...
Aviation International News
MySky Launches Ops-integrated Aviation Tax Software
Business aviation financial management company MySky (Booth 4462) has launched a new automated tax reporting software called MySky Tax, the company announced Tuesday at NBAA-BACE. The Geneva-based company said its new software solution can be integrated with a customer’s flight operations software, utilizing flight expense data to automatically file tax forms before any invoices are submitted.
Aviation International News
AeroVanti Club Obtains New Financing
AeroVanti Club (Booth 1717) has launched an investment vehicle worth up to $100 million to finance fleet expansion led by Lafayette Aircraft Leasing. The company has received its first new aircraft purchased with that financing, an Embraer Phenom 100, to complement its fleet of Piaggio Avanti P.180 turboprops. AeroVanti Club...
Aviation International News
InSight Upgrade STC for Hawker 800 Adds Skytrac D150 SDU
Southeast Aerospace (SEA, Booth 4491) plans to offer Skytrac Systems’ DL150 satellite data unit (SDU) as an optional addition to its Universal Avionics InSight flight deck upgrade for the Hawker 800 series. The InSight upgrade will incorporate full datacom capabilities with the DL150, an Iridium Next satellite receiver with pole-to-pole coverage that will meet the requirements of future air navigation system (FANS 1/A+) and long-range FANS 1/A+ oceanic connectivity.
Aviation International News
Winglet Tech Expanding STC To Include Citation Sovereign+
Winglet Technology will amend its current Cessna Citation Sovereign winglet supplemental type certificate (STC) to include the Sovereign+, the company (Booth 1828) announced Wednesday at NBAA-BACE 2002. Winglet Technology president Bob Kiser called the amended STC a natural follow on to the original Sovereign STC awarded by the FAA in June 2017 and EASA in April 2020. The company also previously said it would add the Citation Latitude to the STC.
Aviation International News
Fully Outfitted Falcon 6X Lands at BACE
The “extra wide body” Falcon 6X, scheduled to enter service in mid-2023, is now in its final stage of flight trials, Dassault Aviation said Monday at NBAA-BACE 2022. In addition, the French airframer is presenting a fully outfitted 6X on static display this week at the show. According...
Aviation International News
First Production Leonardo AW609 Flies
Leonardo's first production AW609 civil tiltrotor made its first flight on October 13th at the company’s Philadelphia facility. Designated AC5, the aircraft was one of three customer aircraft on the production line and will join the other three prototype AW609s currently in flight test. To date, the AW609 program has logged nearly 1,900 flight hours in the U.S. and Italy. AC5 eventually will be delivered to the Bristow Group.
Aviation International News
BACE Panel Tackles Decarbonization Challenges
The challenges facing aviation’s decarbonization took center stage at the NBAA sustainability lunch on Tuesday at the organization’s annual convention. A panel discussion hosted by journalist Miles O’Brien explored the hurdles and focus areas that will be needed to meet aviation’s stated goals. The industry has been working on improving efficiency for decades and has seemingly solved the easy problems but the remaining 20 percent of improvements needed is the tough part, according to Amanda Simpson, v-p of research and technology at Airbus Americas.
Aviation International News
Textron Powers Up Its Advanced Air Mobility Portfolio
This year Textron Aviation has made a big leap forward in executing its strategic plan for a leadership role in the so-called advanced air mobility (AAM) revolution. Alongside rival Embraer, it is the only other mainstream business aircraft manufacturer to be assembling a credible product portfolio of electric and autonomous aircraft.
Aviation International News
FlyExclusive Orders More Citations, Plans To Go Public
Charter and fractional provider FlyExclusive will bolster its floating aircraft fleet of more than 90 jets with the purchase of 14 midsize Citation XLS Gen2 and super-midsize Longitude business jets from Textron Aviation, the Kinston, North Carolina-based company announced Tuesday at NBAA-BACE 2022. This comes on the heels of plans disclosed Monday by FlyExclusive (Booth 1695, Static AD_405) to go public through a business combination with EG Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by EnTrust Global and GMF Capital.
Somebody in the Shipping Industry Wants Opponents of the Jones Act Charged with Treason
Is it treason to encourage lawmakers to strike down a century-old protectionist shipping law that shields a small number of U.S. businesses and workers from competition at the expense of American consumers? Of course not, but apparently, at least one member of a maritime shipping advisory panel thinks it is.
Washington Examiner
US manufacturers call on Congress to fix open border
The nation’s largest manufacturing organization called on Congress to fix the "broken" immigration system and let foreign workers come into the country legally. America has 800,000 manufacturing jobs open, and it’s essential to fill them immediately to remain competitive in the world marketplace, said Jay Timmons, CEO of the National Association of Manufacturing.
