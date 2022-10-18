ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Aviation International News

BAE Develops Flight Controls for Supernal eVTOL

BAE Systems will design and develop the flight control computer for Supernal’s five-passenger eVTOL. On Monday at NBAA-BACE, the aerospace group said it will define the requirements and architecture for a lightweight, fly-by-wire system in partnership with Hyundai Motor Group’s advanced air mobility subsidiary. The flight controls for...
Aviation International News

QTA Nears FAA Nod for HTF7000 Replacement Reverser Doors

Quiet Technology Aerospace (QTA, Booth 4091) reports that it is nearing FAA supplemental type certificate (STC) approval for its replacement thrust reverser door and side beam assemblies for Honeywell HTF7000-series engines on Bombardier Challenger 300, Gulfstream G280, Embraer Legacy 450/500 and Praetors, and Cessna Longitude business jets. The cumulative fleet of those models in service is approximately 1,300 aircraft—and growing.
Aviation International News

Electrical Problem Prompts 787 Emergency Landing

An American Airlines Boeing 787-9 made an emergency landing on Friday after experiencing what is being reported as a significant electrical problem over the North Atlantic. Flight 87, operating from London Heathrow (LHR) to Chicago O’Hare (KORD), successfully diverted to Keflavik, Iceland (KEF). According to data from FlightAware, three...
Flying Magazine

Pilots Need to Follow Instructions

A learner’s unwillingness or inability to follow instructions can carry into the airplane. [Courtesy: Meg Godlewski]. “Write this down,” said the instructor of the private pilot ground school, writing the FAA’s five hazardous attitudes on the classroom white board. “We’re about to talk about these.”
Aviation International News

Potted Planes Still Mean the Pokey

The FAA wants everyone to remember that when it comes to marijuana, the law in the air is different than the law on the ground. It matters not that the U.S. House of Representatives voted earlier this year to decriminalize marijuana, that President Biden is pardoning convictions for federal simple pot possession, or that recreational marijuana use is legal in 10 states and the District of Columbia, decriminalized in 13 others, and up for decriminalization consideration in 14 more. Medical marijuana is legal in 33 states. When it comes to cannabis aboard an aircraft, the official mantra is “just say no,” even if there is a popular new pot strain called “Jet Fuel.”
KFYR-TV

Montana Senators react to latest release of oil from strategic reserves

HELENA, M.T. (KUMV) - Montana’s senators are reacting to President Joe Biden’s latest decision to release up to 15 million barrels of crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) says he is concerned about the depletion of the reserves rather than supporting domestic production....
defensenews.com

US Transportation Command favors buying used sealift ships

WASHINGTON — The head of U.S. Transportation Command is focused on recapitalizing the nation’s sealift fleet with used vessels, rather than designing and building new ones as suggested by a congressional panel. The average ship in the sealift fleet is 46 years old, and Gen. Jacqueline Van Ovost...
Aviation International News

MySky Launches Ops-integrated Aviation Tax Software

Business aviation financial management company MySky (Booth 4462) has launched a new automated tax reporting software called MySky Tax, the company announced Tuesday at NBAA-BACE. The Geneva-based company said its new software solution can be integrated with a customer’s flight operations software, utilizing flight expense data to automatically file tax forms before any invoices are submitted.
Aviation International News

AeroVanti Club Obtains New Financing

AeroVanti Club (Booth 1717) has launched an investment vehicle worth up to $100 million to finance fleet expansion led by Lafayette Aircraft Leasing. The company has received its first new aircraft purchased with that financing, an Embraer Phenom 100, to complement its fleet of Piaggio Avanti P.180 turboprops. AeroVanti Club...
Aviation International News

InSight Upgrade STC for Hawker 800 Adds Skytrac D150 SDU

Southeast Aerospace (SEA, Booth 4491) plans to offer Skytrac Systems’ DL150 satellite data unit (SDU) as an optional addition to its Universal Avionics InSight flight deck upgrade for the Hawker 800 series. The InSight upgrade will incorporate full datacom capabilities with the DL150, an Iridium Next satellite receiver with pole-to-pole coverage that will meet the requirements of future air navigation system (FANS 1/A+) and long-range FANS 1/A+ oceanic connectivity.
Aviation International News

Winglet Tech Expanding STC To Include Citation Sovereign+

Winglet Technology will amend its current Cessna Citation Sovereign winglet supplemental type certificate (STC) to include the Sovereign+, the company (Booth 1828) announced Wednesday at NBAA-BACE 2002. Winglet Technology president Bob Kiser called the amended STC a natural follow on to the original Sovereign STC awarded by the FAA in June 2017 and EASA in April 2020. The company also previously said it would add the Citation Latitude to the STC.
Aviation International News

Fully Outfitted Falcon 6X Lands at BACE

The “extra wide body” Falcon 6X, scheduled to enter service in mid-2023, is now in its final stage of flight trials, Dassault Aviation said Monday at NBAA-BACE 2022. In addition, the French airframer is presenting a fully outfitted 6X on static display this week at the show. According...
Aviation International News

First Production Leonardo AW609 Flies

Leonardo's first production AW609 civil tiltrotor made its first flight on October 13th at the company’s Philadelphia facility. Designated AC5, the aircraft was one of three customer aircraft on the production line and will join the other three prototype AW609s currently in flight test. To date, the AW609 program has logged nearly 1,900 flight hours in the U.S. and Italy. AC5 eventually will be delivered to the Bristow Group.
Aviation International News

BACE Panel Tackles Decarbonization Challenges

The challenges facing aviation’s decarbonization took center stage at the NBAA sustainability lunch on Tuesday at the organization’s annual convention. A panel discussion hosted by journalist Miles O’Brien explored the hurdles and focus areas that will be needed to meet aviation’s stated goals. The industry has been working on improving efficiency for decades and has seemingly solved the easy problems but the remaining 20 percent of improvements needed is the tough part, according to Amanda Simpson, v-p of research and technology at Airbus Americas.
Aviation International News

Textron Powers Up Its Advanced Air Mobility Portfolio

This year Textron Aviation has made a big leap forward in executing its strategic plan for a leadership role in the so-called advanced air mobility (AAM) revolution. Alongside rival Embraer, it is the only other mainstream business aircraft manufacturer to be assembling a credible product portfolio of electric and autonomous aircraft.
Aviation International News

FlyExclusive Orders More Citations, Plans To Go Public

Charter and fractional provider FlyExclusive will bolster its floating aircraft fleet of more than 90 jets with the purchase of 14 midsize Citation XLS Gen2 and super-midsize Longitude business jets from Textron Aviation, the Kinston, North Carolina-based company announced Tuesday at NBAA-BACE 2022. This comes on the heels of plans disclosed Monday by FlyExclusive (Booth 1695, Static AD_405) to go public through a business combination with EG Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) sponsored by EnTrust Global and GMF Capital.
Washington Examiner

US manufacturers call on Congress to fix open border

The nation’s largest manufacturing organization called on Congress to fix the "broken" immigration system and let foreign workers come into the country legally. America has 800,000 manufacturing jobs open, and it’s essential to fill them immediately to remain competitive in the world marketplace, said Jay Timmons, CEO of the National Association of Manufacturing.
