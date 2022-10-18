Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Fires Staffer Who Recorded Video on New York City and MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
A City Hall Staffer Was Fired After Criticizing Mayor Adams And Newcomer MigrantsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Man attacks victim with sword on a subway in lower manhattanMulti Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Bronx Deliveryman Fatally Run Over, Driver IndictedBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Trump Org. Criminal Tax Trial Set to Begin Next WeekTaxBuzzManhattan, NY
Bloomfield College president hosts ACE Women’s Network-NJ event
BLOOMFIELD, NJ — Bloomfield College President Marcheta P. Evans recently hosted board members from the American Council on Education Women’s Network–New Jersey at the college’s Westminster Arts Center. More than 50 higher education leaders from northern and central New Jersey, representing both public and private, and...
Verona High School takes top honors at Marching Mountaineers invitational
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Verona High School took top honors at the West Orange Marching Band Invitational, held Oct. 8 in Suriano Stadium. Bands from across the area participated in different categories based on the size of their school. The West Orange Marching Mountaineers performed in exhibition as hosts of the event, but brought the crowd to its feet in a perfectly executed routine.
Groundbreaking to be held for South Orange Commons project
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Community members are invited to the groundbreaking ceremony for South Orange Commons, located at 41-45 W. 3rd St. in South Orange, on Thursday, Oct. 27, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. The development, which will provide affordable housing for low-income families and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is South Orange’s first 100-percent affordable housing project. The event will include music and light refreshments.
Essex County announces plans to construct modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center
NEWARK, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Oct. 13 that plans to construct a larger, modern Cherry Blossom Welcome Center in Branch Brook Park are underway. The project includes demolishing the existing Cherry Blossom Welcome Center and replacing it with a new, 11,000-square-foot structure. “Every...
Seton Hall Prep cross-country team runs to good effort at SEC meet
WEST ORANGE, NJ — After being rained out on Thursday, Oct. 13, the Super Essex Conference held its conference championship at Branch Brook Park in Newark on Friday, Oct. 14. The Seton Hall Prep varsity team finished in fifth place. Senior co-captain TJ Sparno led the team, finishing in seventh place in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. Also scoring for the team was junior Benjamin Brennan (18:08), sophomore Christian Dolz-Carrizo (18:13), senior co-captain Russell Webb (18:24) and senior Frederick Groppe (19:08).
Columbia HS girls soccer team falls to No. 1 seed Montclair in ECT
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School girls soccer team lost at top-seeded Montclair, 3-1, on Wednesday, Oct. 12, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament. Haley Kampner scored the goal for Columbia. Josie Brophy made nine saves. Columbia moved to 4-6-1 on the season. Montclair...
Columbia HS girls volleyball team upsets Caldwell, advances to county tournament quarterfinals
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The 10th-seeded Columbia High School girls volleyball team upset No. 7 seed Caldwell, 25-19, 22-25, 26-24, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Caldwell. Columbia, which improved to 15-5 on the season, was scheduled to visit No. 2...
Columbia HS football team falls to Union City
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The Columbia High School football team lost to Union City, 26-0, at West Orange High School’s Joe Suriano Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Oct. 15. The Cougars fell to 1-6 on the season, while Union City moved to 6-1. Columbia was coming off its first...
West Orange HS boys soccer team advances to ECT semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Senior Mason Bashkoff and junior Arthur Rosu each had a goal to lead the third-seeded West Orange High School boys soccer team to a 2-1 win over No. 6 seed Columbia High School of Maplewood in the quarterfinals of the Essex County Tournament on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Lincoln Field at WOHS.
Glen Ridg HS boys soccer team posts good ECT run
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The 11th-seeded Glen Ridge High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. The Ridgers defeated No. 22 seed Nutley, 3-0, on Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the play-in round. Oliver Peake scored two goals, and Cole Moshos had one goal. Connor Kaveny, Matthew Koskuba and Aidan Arnett each had one assist, and Nicholas Overholtzer made five saves.
Seton Hall Prep soccer team reaches ECT semifinals
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Seton Hall Prep soccer team won three matches last week, to raise their record to 13-2 on the season. On Tuesday, Oct. 11, the Pirates traveled to the Ironbound section of Newark to take on undefeated East Side at Eddie Moreas Stadium. The Pirates defeated the Red Raiders, 2-1, to clinch their ninth Super Essex Conference–American Division title in the 14 years of the conference’s existence.
West Orange HS boys cross-country team wins SEC–Liberty Division title
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The West Orange High School boys cross-country team, under head coach Jason-Lamont Jackson, finished in first place at the Super Essex Conference–Liberty Division championships on Friday, Oct. 13, at Branch Brook Park. Senior Langston Siguenza won the race in 18:44.50, sophomore Sahli Negassi finished...
Glen Ridge HS football team falls to Verona
GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge High School football team lost to Verona, 18-6, on Friday, Oct. 14, to move to a 2-4 record on the season. The Ridgers will host Shabazz on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 2 p.m.
West Orange HS football team defeats North Bergen
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Rayel Hunter, a junior, rushed for two touchdowns, and senior Amir Stewart passed for 105 yards and a touchdown to lead the West Orange High School football team to a 41-6 win over North Bergen on Friday, Oct. 14, at North Bergen. Jehki Williams, a...
Columbia HS boys soccer team enjoys good ECT run
MAPLEWOOD/SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — The sixth-seeded Columbia High School boys soccer team had a good run in the Essex County Tournament. Senior Jack Niles had two goals, and senior Cyrus Merriweather had one goal and one assist in the 3-0 win over Glen Ridge in the first round on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Underhill Field. Seniors Garrett Dyson and Braden Miller, and junior Noah Davis each had an assist, and senior Sumner Verdun made four saves for the shutout.
Orange HS football team notches third straight victory
ORANGE, NJ — Junior quarterback Maurice Williams completed 13 of 23 passes for 226 yards and four touchdowns, and he rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown on six carries to lead the Orange High School football team to a 41-0 win over William L. Dickinson High School of Jersey City on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Caven Point in Jersey City.
Seton Hall Prep football team falls to Don Bosco Prep
WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday night, Oct. 14, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Ramsey to take on Don Bosco Prep. The Ironmen defeated the Pirates, 35-21. Don Bosco scored on their first two drives of the game to take a 14-0 lead. On their third possession of the game, the Pirates drove 70 yards in six plays, with junior quarterback Liam Londergan hitting senior Brody Davis with a 17-yard scoring pass, and junior Jack Catchpole Jr. hitting the first of his 3 extra points to cut the Don Bosco lead to 14-7 with :44.9 left in the first quarter.
