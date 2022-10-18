WEST ORANGE, NJ — On Friday night, Oct. 14, the Seton Hall Prep football team traveled to Ramsey to take on Don Bosco Prep. The Ironmen defeated the Pirates, 35-21. Don Bosco scored on their first two drives of the game to take a 14-0 lead. On their third possession of the game, the Pirates drove 70 yards in six plays, with junior quarterback Liam Londergan hitting senior Brody Davis with a 17-yard scoring pass, and junior Jack Catchpole Jr. hitting the first of his 3 extra points to cut the Don Bosco lead to 14-7 with :44.9 left in the first quarter.

