Castle Rock police chief presents at international police chief conferenceHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Euless Police Arrest Man for Making Terroristic Threat against SchoolLarry LeaseEuless, TX
This Week Beto O’Rourke Supports the Asian American Community in East TexasTom HandyHouston, TX
Footage of controversial drag show in Plano goes viralAsh JurbergPlano, TX
City of Dallas Asking for Public Input on Updated Plan for Bicycle NetworkLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Rental ‘Inflation Pandemic’ Prompts Overhaul of Dallas Eviction Ordinance
The rent is too damn high. And renters who can’t make their monthly payments are likely to be evicted, which causes a whole new set of problems contributing to Dallas’s homeless rate. The Dallas City Council heard Wednesday from officials with Child Poverty Action Lab, who said more...
dmagazine.com
Real Estate Projects Can Help Transform an Entire County
Most commercial real estate redevelopment projects are profit-oriented. But every once in a while, I get to work on a project that goes far beyond that; the project becomes transformational. For a number of years, I have been fortunate to work on such a project for Dallas Metrocare Services. The story of how this project will transform the land, clients, staff, and an entire community is a story worth telling.
Dallas Observer
The City of Dallas May Offer Eviction Protections Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic
During the pandemic, Dallasites have had additional protections against evictions through an ordinance passed by City Council in April 2020. But the eviction ordinance was never meant to last indefinitely. It’s tied to the governor’s and the mayor’s COVID-19 disaster declarations. On Sept. 19, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the disaster declaration until Oct. 19.
WFAA
Four zones in Dallas-Fort Worth shift from homeowner to renter majority
DALLAS — this story and more North Texas business news from the Dallas Business Journal. Four ZIP codes in Dallas-Fort Worth have shifted from homeownership to a renter majority in the last decade, according to a new study. More than 43.7 million U.S. households lived in rentals in 2021...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Creating a Stable Table for Food Insecure North Texans
Something good is happening for families that are food insecure across North Texas, thanks in large part to the innovation of a certain organization. Crossroads Community Services Dallas, a nonprofit in the city, serves more than 26,000 people each month and that number continues to grow. In 2020, at the height of the global pandemic, the organization distributed more than 11.8 million pounds of food as so many families found themselves without a paycheck and nowhere to turn.
Dallas Observer
Dallas Is Named US Cheating Capital, and Women Are Helping Each Other Not Get Burned
Sometimes TikTok gets it right. Last year, we reported that local TikTokers had declared Dallas a “dating dumpster.” This was not breaking news to us sad singles still dumpster-diving through the local dating pool in search of a fairly decent, hopefully unbroken, halfway good-looking miracle. And now our...
CW33 NewsFix
North Texas resident $1 million richer after Texas lottery scratch ticket win
DALLAS (KDAF) — Football season is rolling in the right direction for North Texas so far as the Dallas Cowboys have avoided a disappointing start to the season thanks to the defense and great backup quarterback Cooper Rush stepping up and the TCU Horned Frogs have found themselves among the top 10 teams in the country.
dmagazine.com
Dallas’ Difficult Question: What Can It Do To Protect Tenants Facing Eviction?
Since the spring of 2020, Dallas landlords have been subject to a COVID-19 eviction ordinance that gave tenants more time to respond to eviction notices, be that through paying back rent or finding a new place to live. The Apartment Association of Greater Dallas says it’s time to walk back...
dmagazine.com
News Bites: The Grapevine Bar is Moving and Henry’s Majestic Will Temporarily Close
The Grapevine Bar, the well-loved Dallas dive bar on Maple Avenue, intends to move to a new location once its lease ends in 2023. The Dallas Morning News first reported the story Monday. The property was purchased by Dallas real estate company Crow Holdings, which owns industrial, residential, and office...
dmagazine.com
Council Questions the Future of I-345, But Its Destiny May Already Be Decided
The Texas Department of Transportation on Wednesday presented its plan for dealing with Interstate 345 to the full Dallas City Council. The briefing was an important step for the transportation agency, which will soon ask for a resolution in support of its preferred option from Council to better position the project when it comes time to compete against other Texas regions for state highway dollars.
dmagazine.com
Leading Off (10/19/22)
Mayor Johnson Wants Regional Approach for Homelessness. Downtown Dallas Inc.’s annual State of Downtown event brought news of a survey with 1,600 responses. Of those, three-quarters listed the unsheltered as a “significant issue” downtown. Johnson, who was the morning’s guest, said Dallas is investing more in resources for this population and said other cities in Denton and Collin counties need to help. Recently, the counties joined together for a $72 million rapid rehousing initiative that has a goal of housing 2,700 people by next fall.
dmagazine.com
News Story Is Confusing, Misleading About I-345
Yesterday the Texas Department of Transportation briefed the full Dallas City Council about the various options for dealing with I-345. The day prior, the Dallas Morning News had published a poorly reasoned editorial arguing that we should basically keep the elevated highway as it is (shoring it up, removing some on- and off-ramps).
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: October 21-23
Grapevine’s Post Malone comes home (basically) this weekend as part of his tour supporting his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Presumably recovered from injuries sustained when he fell into a hole onstage last month in St. Louis, Friday marks Malone’s first local stop of the Texas leg of his tour—he’ll be in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena next weekend. Get tickets here.
This Collin County suburb was named among best places for families
WYLIE, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. To read the latest in business and real estate news, visit their website. Wylie, Texas, took the No. 2 spot on Fortune Well’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed...
Study names North Texas city as the best city for families with children
Making a move? If you are looking for the best place for your family to settle down then you may want to give this North Texas city a try.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Concrete Work on Future Oak Cliff I-35E Deck Park is Finished
Dallas city leaders will get their first official look on Thursday at the latest stage of development of the Southern Gateway project. The Texas Department of Transportation recently completed the concrete decking that will serve as the foundation of the future Southern Gateway Park that is being built atop Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff.
7 Cities In Collin County Raised Their Police Budget This Year
October opens the new fiscal year and states, and cities across the country are preparing their annual budgets for the upcoming year. This time, this annual process overlaps with the midterm elections in November and government spending tends to be a prominent talking point in the political discourse. In Texas,...
dmagazine.com
Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345
Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
keranews.org
This Dallas Republican fights to save his seat as district and county change
The lone Republican on the Dallas County Commissioners Court, J.J. Koch, is facing a tough re-election fight against a Democrat allied with County Judge Clay Jenkins. The race for District 2 on the court has coattails from the COVID era. Last year, Koch refused to wear a mask when Jenkins...
