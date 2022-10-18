ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

dmagazine.com

Real Estate Projects Can Help Transform an Entire County

Most commercial real estate redevelopment projects are profit-oriented. But every once in a while, I get to work on a project that goes far beyond that; the project becomes transformational. For a number of years, I have been fortunate to work on such a project for Dallas Metrocare Services. The story of how this project will transform the land, clients, staff, and an entire community is a story worth telling.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
Dallas Observer

The City of Dallas May Offer Eviction Protections Beyond COVID-19 Pandemic

During the pandemic, Dallasites have had additional protections against evictions through an ordinance passed by City Council in April 2020. But the eviction ordinance was never meant to last indefinitely. It’s tied to the governor’s and the mayor’s COVID-19 disaster declarations. On Sept. 19, Gov. Greg Abbott extended the disaster declaration until Oct. 19.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Creating a Stable Table for Food Insecure North Texans

Something good is happening for families that are food insecure across North Texas, thanks in large part to the innovation of a certain organization. Crossroads Community Services Dallas, a nonprofit in the city, serves more than 26,000 people each month and that number continues to grow. In 2020, at the height of the global pandemic, the organization distributed more than 11.8 million pounds of food as so many families found themselves without a paycheck and nowhere to turn.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Council Questions the Future of I-345, But Its Destiny May Already Be Decided

The Texas Department of Transportation on Wednesday presented its plan for dealing with Interstate 345 to the full Dallas City Council. The briefing was an important step for the transportation agency, which will soon ask for a resolution in support of its preferred option from Council to better position the project when it comes time to compete against other Texas regions for state highway dollars.
dmagazine.com

Leading Off (10/19/22)

Mayor Johnson Wants Regional Approach for Homelessness. Downtown Dallas Inc.’s annual State of Downtown event brought news of a survey with 1,600 responses. Of those, three-quarters listed the unsheltered as a “significant issue” downtown. Johnson, who was the morning’s guest, said Dallas is investing more in resources for this population and said other cities in Denton and Collin counties need to help. Recently, the counties joined together for a $72 million rapid rehousing initiative that has a goal of housing 2,700 people by next fall.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

News Story Is Confusing, Misleading About I-345

Yesterday the Texas Department of Transportation briefed the full Dallas City Council about the various options for dealing with I-345. The day prior, the Dallas Morning News had published a poorly reasoned editorial arguing that we should basically keep the elevated highway as it is (shoring it up, removing some on- and off-ramps).
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: October 21-23

Grapevine’s Post Malone comes home (basically) this weekend as part of his tour supporting his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache. Presumably recovered from injuries sustained when he fell into a hole onstage last month in St. Louis, Friday marks Malone’s first local stop of the Texas leg of his tour—he’ll be in Fort Worth at Dickies Arena next weekend. Get tickets here.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Concrete Work on Future Oak Cliff I-35E Deck Park is Finished

Dallas city leaders will get their first official look on Thursday at the latest stage of development of the Southern Gateway project. The Texas Department of Transportation recently completed the concrete decking that will serve as the foundation of the future Southern Gateway Park that is being built atop Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

Dallas, Beware the News’ Editorial on I-345

Tomorrow folks from the Texas Department of Transportation are going to brief the Dallas City Council about the options for dealing with I-345. Today, the Dallas Morning News published an editorial titled “Dallas, Beware TxDOT’s Alternative for I-345.” The subhead: “Can our city afford another deck park?”
DALLAS, TX

