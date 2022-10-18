ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Move the Sticks: Broncos vs. Chargers recap & Top 5 most rugged running backs today

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down the Monday Night Football game between the Broncos and Chargers. Then, the pair give their takes on Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen and Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson and all the success both players are having this season. To wrap up the show, the guys discuss Bucky's list of the top 5 most rugged running backs today.
DENVER, CO
NFL

Offensive Player Rankings, Week 7: Weighing five potential quarterback decisions

Six weeks are in the books, and several teams have already made a change at the quarterback position, whether due to injury or ineptitude. Some backups have flourished after stepping into the spotlight (SEE: New England's Bailey Zappe), while others have floundered (Cleveland's Jacoby Brissett). Today, I'm taking a look...
NFL

NFL Fantasy 2022 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 7: Running backs

You have lineup questions. We have answers. At least we hope. Start 'Em & Sit 'Em has helped fantasy managers for years make those pressing lineup decisions. And you know what is a good decision? Starting Patrick Mahomes. But that's too obvious, so you won't see that here. Instead here are some of the most-pressing questions. And, if you can't find a player you are looking for, please check out latest NFL Fantasy lineup rankings right here.
NFL

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott says he'll start vs. Lions: 'I'm thankful that I'm healthy'

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said he's starting Sunday against the Lions. At least, he thinks he is. Prescott was asked Thursday by media if he planned to return to the lineup Sunday after missing the past five games while rehabbing his surgically repaired right thumb, an injury he suffered in the Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers.
The Independent

Tom Brady apologises after comparing football season to military deployment: ‘A very poor choice of words’

Tom Brady has apologised after comparing leaving his family for a season of football to a military deployment.The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, who is in the midst of his 23rd season with the NFL, made the comparison during the 17 October episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. He told Nets star Kevin Durant that he looks at the football season as “going away on deployment”.“I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military, and it’s like: ‘Man, here I go again,’” Brady...
TAMPA, FL
NFL

Debate between Patriots' Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe not as close as it appears

If Mac Jones can protect himself in and out of the pocket, it would stand to reason he'll return from a high ankle sprain to play on Monday night against the Bears at Gillette Stadium, even if Bill Belichick isn't ready to make any declarations (for those who don't know, the Patriots coach isn't into making declarations about his team/players before he has to).
