Annie Ruth Mitchell
SAINT JO – Annie Ruth Mitchell, 90, passed away on Oct. 13, 2022 in Decatur. A funeral service led by Pastor Mark McBride and Gerre Joiner was on Oct. 17 at the First Baptist Church of Saint Jo. Annie Ruth was born to Claud and Martha McMahan Baker on...
Bellevue ISD asking voters for $750,000 bond
Bellevue Independent School District approved a $4.5 million bond in November 2019 just as rumblings of a worldwide virus were beginning in America. Little did the district know schools would be shut down five months later in March 2020 just as designs had begun on the new construction. It would...
Volleyball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians started the second round of district play with a win at Poolville on Tuesday. The Lady Indians won 3-1 against the Lady Monarchs. Nocona came into the match in first place of the district standings after winning against all three of the other teams. Poolville was sitting in second place with its only loss coming against the Lady Indians and knowing this was its last chance to beat Nocona and challenge for the district title most likely.
Nov. 8 early voting opens Monday
Early voting opens Oct. 24 and will run through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election in Texas. While the national and state ballots have been garnering lots of attention, four entities in Montague County will have elections for school board and city council. All the county government posts on the ballot are running unopposed.
Bowie ISD facilities committee has its first meeting
Bowie School Trustees heard about the facilities committee’s first meeting in late September and received information on a safety center audit in the district. Monday’s meeting opened with a presentation to the district principals for Principal Appreciation Month. Superintendent Blake Enlow told the board the Texas School Safety...
