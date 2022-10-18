The Nocona Lady Indians started the second round of district play with a win at Poolville on Tuesday. The Lady Indians won 3-1 against the Lady Monarchs. Nocona came into the match in first place of the district standings after winning against all three of the other teams. Poolville was sitting in second place with its only loss coming against the Lady Indians and knowing this was its last chance to beat Nocona and challenge for the district title most likely.

NOCONA, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO