Read full article on original website
Related
This $4 Million Palm Springs Retreat Blends Desert Living With Stunning Mountain Vistas
Who says the desert and mountains are mutually exclusive? One newly listed Palm Springs abode shows that you can have the best of both worlds in a single residence. Dubbed Desert Boulders as a nod to its locale, the sprawling modernist gem is sited in the famed SoCal desert town amid a range of nearby mountains. It was originally built in 1947 by renowned local architect Robson Chambers, who also helped design the Palm Springs Visitor Center and City Hall. Today, the enchanting property retains many of its midcentury attributes—think clean lines and concrete flooring throughout. However, it has been...
Storage facility for RVs, classic cars in the works in Thousand Palms
A storage facility for RV or classic car owners is in the works. The proposed facility by Bighorn Motorsport Condos will sit up in Thousand Palms, off of the Bob Hope exit. It won’t be a residential complex, but rather a place for owners of classic cars, RVs or multiple cars to store it or The post Storage facility for RVs, classic cars in the works in Thousand Palms appeared first on KESQ.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Cardenas Markets hosts grand openings for its newly acquired stores
Cardenas Markets will host grand opening festivities this month for their recently acquired and freshly remodeled store locations that operated under the Rio Ranch Market banner. This summer, the leading Hispanic supermarket chain expanded its Southern California footprint with the acquisition of six Rio Ranch Market store locations. One of...
Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network to host free training for Community Disaster Preparation
Registration is open for the Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network's free training seminars for Community Disaster Preparation. The Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network prepares citizens for catastrophic events. The group provides training, education, and networking opportunities to help all local communities become cohesive and self-sufficient, Making sure communities are prepared to meet the challenges of natural and The post Coachella Valley Disaster Preparedness Network to host free training for Community Disaster Preparation appeared first on KESQ.
coachellavalleyweekly.com
RESEARCH BREAKTHROUGH: CANNABIS & AUTISM
This is the last week to enjoy the 15th Annual Concert for Autism presented by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. The Main Event is Saturday, October 22, from 3 p.m. to midnight at the Tack Room Tavern in Indio, CA. Autism (ASD) is a developmental disability that typically appears during the first three years of life. It impacts the normal development of the brain in areas of social interaction and communication skills. A person with ASD may exhibit repeated body movements, unusual responses to people or attachments to objects, resistance to changes in routine, and aggression. ASD is the fastest growing developmental disability in the country.
thepalmspringspost.com
First look at navigation center renderings shows architect planning ‘inviting, welcoming, and secure campus’
Work to build out a campus offering homeless services in the city has reached another milestone in its accelerated timeline. Driving the news: During the past two weeks, community leaders, elected officials, and the public have been getting a preview of the project courtesy of its architect, the city’s economic development director, and others involved in seeing it to fruition, including representatives from Martha’s Village & Kitchen, which will manage the facility.
Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire
Officials with Palm Springs International Airport announced an upcoming job fair. They say they are looking to fill more than 60 positions. Some vacant positions range from airlines to restaurants. Officials also say officials with the Bob Hope USO is also seeking volunteers. The job fair is set for Tuesday, October 25 from 10:00 a.m. The post Job Seekers: Palm Springs International Airport officials are looking to hire appeared first on KESQ.
Families sue SoCal Edison over Fairview Fire in Hemet
Another group of families is suing Southern California Edison Co., alleging the utility’s negligence is linked to the outbreak of the destructive Fairview Fire last month near Hemet in Riverside County. The blaze broke out on Sept. 5, killing two and forcing the evacuations of thousands. “Edison negligently, recklessly...
disneydining.com
After Being Neglected for 30 Years, Walt’s Plane FINALLY Finds a New Home
Walt’s plane may be done taking to the skies, but it has made a comeback with a new home for Disney fans, young and old, to enjoy. What’s so special about a plane, you ask? Purchased by Walter Elias Disney in 1963, Walt’s Grumman Gulfstream G-159 airplane was used to plan Walt Disney World Resort, the World’s Fair of 1964–65, and three decades of other Walt Disney Company projects. The plane was nicknamed “Mickey Mouse One.”
Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert
More affordable housing is coming to the Coachella Valley. Palm Villas is a planned 241-unit affordable apartment complex coming to Palm Desert. It will be located on 10 acres of land on the north side of Gerald Ford Drive, just west of Cook Street. The complex will be developed by Palm Communities, which specialized in The post Affordable apartment complex moving forward in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
thepalmspringspost.com
Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, Vista Chino/Palm Canyon signals are working again
A strongly worded letter from Mayor Lisa Middleton is rumored to be behind the fix at a major Palm Springs intersection. Driving the news: Crews from Caltrans took to the intersection of West Vista Chino and North Palm Canyon Drive Wednesday afternoon and finally performed work the community has been pleading for: They fixed the traffic signals.
theeagle1069.com
Acrisure Arena Looking To Hire, Hosting Job Fairs In October 2022
Want to work at at the new Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert?. The facility needs to hire 1-thousand part-timers over the next couple of months, as it gets ready to open its doors in December with concerts, hockey games and more. Recruiters are hiring nearly 1,000 part-time positions to start...
localemagazine.com
7 Farm-to-Fork Restaurants We Love in Greater Palm Springs
This Culinary Scene Is Full of Fresh Ingredients and Innovative Dishes. The desert is a unique place with an eclectic and sometimes eccentric personality. The thriving culinary scene is much the same–the ingredients at the freshest and most innovative restaurants in the Coachella Valley change with the seasons. With a growing culinary scene focused on locally farmed foods and sustainability, these restaurants are raising the bar for what fresh means. We’ve rounded up our favorite farm-to-fork restaurants to satisfy your belly and nourish your body!
nbcpalmsprings.com
Board Considers Extending Moratorium on Rentals in Idyllwild, Temecula Valley
(CNS) – The Riverside County Board of Supervisors Tuesday scheduled a public hearing for Oct. 25 to consider whether to extend a moratorium on the issuance of new short-term rental permits in the unincorporated Temecula Valley, as well as the mountain communities around Idyllwild. “These are unique communities that...
IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles
The Imperial Irrigation District continues to work to repair power poles in Imperial Valley following Saturday's rain and wind. The storm brought down more than 40 power poles in El Centro and the western parts of Imperial County. On Saturday, a storm brought rain, hail, and strong winds across parts of Southern California, including the The post IID restores energy in Imperial Valley after weekend storm took down more than 40 power poles appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Warmer start to the week with breezy winds joining Tuesday
The Coachella Valley returned to the low 90s this afternoon, seasonably appropriate for the desert this time of year. Mild conditions will be present throughout the evening as temperatures cool into the upper 60s and low-70s early Tuesday morning. The ridge of high pressure over the Western United States will...
kcrw.com
Riverside County race between Calvert and Rollins one to watch
It was January of 1993 when Republican Congressman Ken Calvert first took office; Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” was at the top of the charts, and President Bill Clinton was enjoying his first term in office. Calvert has represented swaths of inland Southern California that...
Golf Digest
Off-roading vandals destroy California golf course for second time in two months
For the second time in as many months, vandals hit the Terra Lago golf course in Indio, California by riding off-road vehicles around the No. 6 hole on the north course. Uprooted grass, dug-in tire marks and scarred greens will cost at least an estimated $5,000 in damage. There aren’t...
z1077fm.com
Yucca Valley Town Council Agenda – Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvement Project contracts to be reviewed
After the town council’s closed meeting, the members will hear the County Sheriff’s Department update report in the presentation of the Spirit of Yucca Valley Awards to Wiefels’ Mortuary. On the agenda is the recommendation to receive and file a review of Measure D on the November 8th general election ballot. Also the council will review the Onaga Trail Pedestrian Improvements Project and award construction and Landscape contracts.
z1077fm.com
Man caught on camera cutting brake lines at 29 Palms Bar
As a man’s brakes were cut on his car during a night out at a Twentynine Palms bar, in an incident related to a past dispute. On Monday, an unidentified man left his vehicle overnight at the Cactus Bar on Adobe Rd. At some point while the car was unattended, Sheriff’s Deputies say that James Neel, a 24 year-old Twentynine Palms resident, is suspected of cutting the brake line on the victim’s vehicle.
Comments / 0