This is the last week to enjoy the 15th Annual Concert for Autism presented by the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. The Main Event is Saturday, October 22, from 3 p.m. to midnight at the Tack Room Tavern in Indio, CA. Autism (ASD) is a developmental disability that typically appears during the first three years of life. It impacts the normal development of the brain in areas of social interaction and communication skills. A person with ASD may exhibit repeated body movements, unusual responses to people or attachments to objects, resistance to changes in routine, and aggression. ASD is the fastest growing developmental disability in the country.

INDIO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO