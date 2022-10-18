Read full article on original website
Aviation International News
Portable Headset-mounted PilotVision Display Debuts
First-time exhibitor Vision Products (Booth 4213G) is debuting PilotVision—a headset-mounted augmented reality display—this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. The device costs $27,000 and serves as a portable head-up or head-wearable display. The high-resolution (1920 by 1200 pixels) monocular system provides a 62-degree diagonal field of view with minimal obscuration, offering overlays that show ground speed, altitude, attitude, and terrain information.
Aviation International News
Dolby Atmos Bizav Sound System from DPI, SkyCinema Bows
DPI Labs and SkyCinema Aviation debuted at NBAA-BACE 2022 the world’s first airborne application of the Dolby Atmos immersive audio system, as well as DPI’s newest dotless remote phosphor LED Smartlights. Both the Atmos sound system and LED lighting are on display at the companies’ booth (4895).
Digital Trends
Hurry! Samsung’s excellent 65-inch OLED TV is $1,000 off today
If you’re looking for a new TV, you’re likely looking through several Samsung TV deals since the company has one of the most diverse ranges of TVs within a reasonable budget. Take this 65-inch Samsung S95B OLED 4K Smart TV, which not only has some of the latest tech but is also going for $1,000 off it’s normal $3,000 price at Samsung for a discounted price of $2,000. While that’s still quite expensive, it’s worth it once you look under the hood.
Aviation International News
Avidyne Upgrading Learjet 55C with Dual Atlas FMS
Owners and operators of the Learjet 55C have a new flight management system (FMS) option, the installation of dual Avidyne Atlas units that allow pilots to fly fully-coupled LPV approaches. Florida Jet Center (Booth 3726) worked with Avidyne (Booth 1681) on the project, which required reconfiguration of the center pedestal to accommodate the EFIS mode select controls and the Dzus-mounted Atlas FMSs.
Engadget
Motorola shows off its concept rollable smartphone
We've seen rollable device concepts from companies like Oppo and TCL, and LG was even working on a commercial rollable smartphone until it quit making mobile devices last year. Now, Lenovo is showing off a laptop with a rollout display, while its mobile division Motorola has a roll-out smartphone — and they look like some of the more practical efforts yet.
Aviation International News
Advanced Air Mobility Pioneers Point To Bizav's Future
The business aviation community got a close look at the air mobility change that is coming in the shape of new electric and increasingly autonomous aircraft this week at NBAA-BACE 2022. A higher-profile emerging technologies zone at the show includes several pioneers working to bring eVTOL and eSTOL aircraft to market.
Samsung's 55-inch QD-OLED TV slashed in price by over £1000
Samsung's 55-inch S95B QD-OLED has been discounted by a massive £1300 at Amazon and Box for a saving of more than 50 per cent.
Android Headlines
Samsung Has Begun Work On Its First-Gen Smart Ring
Samsung is reportedly working on a smart ring that will serve as a health and fitness tracker. According to the Korean media, the product doesn’t yet have a name but the company has begun its development. It has reached out to multiple suppliers for sourcing parts and modules for the product.
9to5Mac
Apple debuts all-new iPad 10: Larger display, four colors, landscape front camera, more
The iPad Pro isn’t the only device getting an update today. Apple has also announced an all-new version of its most affordable iPad. The new 10th generation iPad features an all-new design with an A14 Bionic chip inside, alongside USB-C for charging and 5G connectivity for the first time.
notebookcheck.net
Elite XG341C-2K: ViewSonic unveils ultra-wide gaming monitor with 1,400 nits peak brightness and a 200 Hz refresh rate
ViewSonic has introduced the Elite XG341C-2K, a gaming monitor that relies on a 34-inch VA panel with a 21:9 aspect ratio and a 1500R curvature. As such, the ultra-wide monitor has a stretched native resolution compared to its flat counterparts. Specifically, the Elite XG341C-2K operates at 3,440 x 1,440 pixels, which it complements with a 200 Hz refresh rate and 1 ms response times (MPRT).
Aviation International News
Aircraft Broker Guardian Jet Improves Vault Client Portal
Business aircraft broker Guardian Jet is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the launch of its Vault 4.0 client portal. The online aviation asset management data platform, which was originally designed for the company’s employees, has undergone several upgrades since its launch a decade ago and has now become a vital educational resource for Guardian’s customers as well.
Aviation International News
Alto Intros Soundstage Special Edition Audio System
Cabin audio specialist Alto Aviation (Booth 4643) introduced at NBAA-BACE 2022 its Alto Soundstage 25th anniversary Special Edition, an enhanced version of the company’s seat-centric airborne 6.2 home theater experience. The Special Edition includes Alto’s proprietary advanced digital signal processing and 3D digital surround sound, Class-D digital simplifier outputs, and Sinewatch distortion, channeled through six precisely positioned, integrated mid-high loudspeakers, and two 40Hz subwoofers.
Aviation International News
Flydocs Launches New Asset Management Software
Flydocs (Booth 3877) has launched new lease asset management software in cooperation with Lufthansa Technik. The new software is customized to continuously optimize leases and ensure the on-time handover of aircraft back to the lessor. “We have created a flexible solution that is highly customizable, scalable, and affordable to meet...
Aviation International News
VSE Signs On As Embraer Parts Distributor
VSE Aviation’s (Booth 3085) GlobalParts business has signed a two-year deal with Avian Inventory Management to distribute more than 200,000 Embraer parts and stocking units for operators of the Embraer Phenom, Praetor, Legacy, and Lineage models. The new program provides customers with immediate access to stock inventory via Avian’s...
notebookcheck.net
Galaxy M54: Samsung's upcoming mid-ranger could pack some serious firepower
Samsung is no stranger to putting generations-old flagship chips in its mid-rangers. Last year's Galaxy F62 used the now three-year-old Exynos 9825 that powered the Galaxy Note 10 series. The upcoming Galaxy M54 could also follow suit but with a Qualcomm chip this time. According to The Pixel on YouTube,...
This LG Smart Fridge Is the Tesla of Refrigerators
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.I never thought I would be the type of person with a home full of smart appliances and devices—I’ve lived in un-remodeled 1920s apartment buildings for most of my adult life. In fact, my last two refrigerators were the generic, bland, outdated not-quite-white models that were probably made in the 1990s. This all changed when I moved to Texas into a more contemporary home with updated fixtures *and* with a partner who believes basically everything in our home should be Google and Alexa compatible....
Aviation International News
Web Manuals Upgrades App
Web Manuals (Booth 1995) has upgraded its app with the same functionality of its web browser, adding a dark mode for better cockpit viewing at night, as well as zooming and background removal functionality for clearer reading of manuals. Users can see which documents are on each aircraft, in addition...
Aviation International News
Updated Honeywell JetWave Broadband Coming in 2023
Honeywell Aerospace (Booth 2400B, 4100) said the next generation of its JetWave Ka-band satcom system is expected to be certified next year. It features multi-network, multi-constellation capability that will lower the cost and increase the speed of airborne broadband connectivity up to 100 Mbps, according to Honeywell. “Our next generation...
Aviation International News
PlaneSense Selects ForeFlight Flight Planning
Boeing (Booth 2451) is providing its ForeFlight integrated flight planning and electronic flight bag (EFB) app to PlaneSense for its 50-aircraft fleet. ForeFlight’s integrated suite includes Dispatch, the Mobile EFB app, Jeppesen charts and navigation, and ForeFlight Runway Analysis for takeoff and landing performance calculations. “ForeFlight has been a...
