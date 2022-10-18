Read full article on original website
Commissioners meet on Monday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. for an assorted agenda of topics. The roofing estimate for the Montague County jail submitted by Lydick-Hooks Roofing of Wichita Falls will be reviewed. The sheriff’s office also will ask to approve a donation of $10,000 from the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation.
Bowie High singer earns All-Region Choir
Ethan Allred, a 15-year-old sophomore at Bowie High School made the All-Region Honor Choir advancing to pre-area. The All-Region Choir will have a concert on Nov. 5 at Texas Woman’s University. Choir Director Melissa Zamzow explained if Allred places high enough at pre-area he will be allowed to audition...
Nov. 8 early voting opens Monday
Early voting opens Oct. 24 and will run through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election in Texas. While the national and state ballots have been garnering lots of attention, four entities in Montague County will have elections for school board and city council. All the county government posts on the ballot are running unopposed.
Bowie ISD facilities committee has its first meeting
Bowie School Trustees heard about the facilities committee’s first meeting in late September and received information on a safety center audit in the district. Monday’s meeting opened with a presentation to the district principals for Principal Appreciation Month. Superintendent Blake Enlow told the board the Texas School Safety...
