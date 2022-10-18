Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. for an assorted agenda of topics. The roofing estimate for the Montague County jail submitted by Lydick-Hooks Roofing of Wichita Falls will be reviewed. The sheriff’s office also will ask to approve a donation of $10,000 from the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation.

MONTAGUE COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO