Annie Ruth Mitchell
SAINT JO – Annie Ruth Mitchell, 90, passed away on Oct. 13, 2022 in Decatur. A funeral service led by Pastor Mark McBride and Gerre Joiner was on Oct. 17 at the First Baptist Church of Saint Jo. Annie Ruth was born to Claud and Martha McMahan Baker on...
Commissioners meet on Monday
Members of the Montague County Commissioner’s Court will meet at 9 a.m. for an assorted agenda of topics. The roofing estimate for the Montague County jail submitted by Lydick-Hooks Roofing of Wichita Falls will be reviewed. The sheriff’s office also will ask to approve a donation of $10,000 from the Stephen and Mary Birch Foundation.
Bellevue ISD asking voters for $750,000 bond
Bellevue Independent School District approved a $4.5 million bond in November 2019 just as rumblings of a worldwide virus were beginning in America. Little did the district know schools would be shut down five months later in March 2020 just as designs had begun on the new construction. It would...
Nov. 8 early voting opens Monday
Early voting opens Oct. 24 and will run through Nov. 4 for the Nov. 8 general election in Texas. While the national and state ballots have been garnering lots of attention, four entities in Montague County will have elections for school board and city council. All the county government posts on the ballot are running unopposed.
Volleyball Roundup
The Nocona Lady Indians started the second round of district play with a win at Poolville on Tuesday. The Lady Indians won 3-1 against the Lady Monarchs. Nocona came into the match in first place of the district standings after winning against all three of the other teams. Poolville was sitting in second place with its only loss coming against the Lady Indians and knowing this was its last chance to beat Nocona and challenge for the district title most likely.
