newsymom.com
Beware of Spooky Treats
When a youth or teen has food allergies Halloween can lead to difficult times with all of the treats coming into the home. Everyone loves to enjoy candy and other yummy foods that come with Fall, but there are some things to look out for when a person has a food allergy. Read on to learn more about how to protect youth, tips, and tricks.
Delish
24 Cookie Bar Recipes
It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
30 best pumpkin dessert recipes to bake immediately
It's pumpkin szn, baby! Light up a white pumpkin candle from Bath & Body Works! Arrange velvet pumpkins on your bookshelves! Tell yourself that this is the year you're going to leaf-peep across Vermont and then never do it! Watch Gilmore Girls on repeat until your eyes and ears bleed! Wear flannel!
Recipe: Pecan Pie Bars
If you're anything like me, sweets are a staple in your life. When this time of year rolls around one thing I always seem to crave is pie. This pecan bar recipe takes the classic pecan pie and turns it into bars that are perfect for gatherings. Something about being able to pick it up and bite into it without the use of a fork makes it more satisfying.
Cozy Dinner Party Dessert: Mini Hot Chocolate Fudge Cakes
My grandmother used to make a variation on these cakes served in ramekins right out of the oven. The contrast between the slightly crunchy cake and the warm, gooey hot fudge interior makes it a perfect dessert to serve at dinner parties and holidays. Likewise, the chocolate and the espresso work in tandem to create a dash of dark sweetness coupled with a rich coffee flavor. The cocoa powder adds a deeper chocolatey taste to the mix.
This Is Arizona's Favorite Halloween Candy for 2022
You can't have Halloween without your favorite candy.
Snickerdoodle Oreos With Cinnamon Creme Will Be On Store Shelves Ahead Of The Holidays
We may still be a few months away from the holiday season, but Oreo is launching a new cookie flavor that will give you all the holiday vibes. New limited-edition Oreo Snickerdoodle Sandwich Cookies combine sweetness with cinnamon spice. The cookies feature a snickerdoodle-flavored cookie and cinnamon flavor creme with green and red sugar crystals.
butterwithasideofbread.com
PUMPKIN CREAM CHEESE BARS
Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bars made with crescent dough, cream cheese & spiced pumpkin! Cheesecake pumpkin bars have great Fall flavors & are perfect for brunch or dessert!. These easy pumpkin cheesecake bars are an incredibly tasty and flavorful dessert, perfect for any occasion and any time of day too! This recipe for pumpkin bars is simple to make, some of the ingredients you will already have at home and the rest are inexpensive to buy.
No-bake chocolate candy
It's quite possible that the hardest thing about making this recipe is the time waiting for the chocolate to harden in their molds. This candy is not like the typical chocolate candy bars that are sold in stores. It is homemade chocolate candy, but it will melt if it's not kept in the refrigerator.
Recipe: Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Bites
Pumpkin spice is the flavor of fall and cheesecake is one of the most beloved desserts, so putting them together only makes sense. Plus, transforming the classic cheesecake into bite-sized chocolate-covered pieces only makes it more appealing.
This Is Ohio's Most Popular Halloween Candy
Candystore.com put together a list of the most popular Halloween candy in each state.
Fall Recipes: Caramel Apple Dump Cake
Apple Dump Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream and Caramel SauceElizabeth Lampman / frugalmomeh.com. Are you looking for a quick and easy recipe that screams Fall? How about a Sweet and Crunchy Caramel Apple Dump Cake? You may be asking yourself, what exactly is a Dump Cake?
Easy Rhubarb Cake Recipe
Rhubarb's tart and tangy flavor lends itself to being paired with copious amounts of sugar in dessert recipes — offering a balance of tart and sweet, not unlike lemon and lime. But while rhubarb pies, bars, and crumbles are fairly common summertime desserts, rhubarb cake is a little more novel. But that's exactly why you should add it to your list of recipes worth trying. "This is such a wonderful recipe for rhubarb season," says recipe developer and registered dietitian Jaime Shelbert. "The sweetness of the cake contrasts so nicely with the tartness of the rhubarb. The lemon glaze adds a little something extra special, and its subtleness complements rather than overpowers the rhubarb."
Target’s Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5
Even though it’s only October and we’re anxiously awaiting Halloween, it’s never too early to begin thinking about the upcoming holiday season and decorating to celebrate. After all, there are only 69 days until Christmas, but who’s counting? Luckily, Target just dropped hundreds of holiday decor items that will add instant joy to your home. The decor is so good, it’s already selling out. Get an early start decorating for the holidays, and make sure you fill your cart ASAP! Now is the best time to stock up on holiday decor, and thanks to Target, you can get everything you need...
Allrecipes.com
Easy Pumpkin Spice Truffles
Pulse sandwich cookies in a food processor until they reach a fine, sand-like consistency. Add in cream cheese, pumpkin puree, pumpkin pie spice, and salt. Continue pulsing, scraping down the sides when needed, until a smooth, loose dough is formed. Using a spoon or cookie scoop, measure out about 20...
msn.com
A molten lava cake recipe that's simple, and gluten-free
Baking gluten-free doesn’t have to break the bank. This simple molten lava cake offers a light and fluffy exterior with a deeply rich, fudge-y interior. Paired with whipped or ice cream, the dessert feels fancy without the work of delicate pastry. And the best part, it is best eaten warm from the oven — no need to wait.
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Cheesecake Mousse with Raspberries
A creamy, chocolatey dessert is always a good idea – just like this delicious chocolate cheesecake mousse with raspberries with a great texture and tartness. It is an elegant and very simple treat that you can have as a dessert or even as an energetic breakfast. Here is the recipe:
princesspinkygirl.com
Pecan Pie Brownies
Pecan Pie Brownies take only 10 minutes to prepare using a boxed brownie mix to make the bottom layer plus a handful of simple ingredients for the pecan filling that sits on top. This crunchy, chewy, sweet, and salty treat turns a classic Thanksgiving dessert into the perfect pecan pie...
princesspinkygirl.com
Oreo Truffles Ornaments
This easy Oreo Truffles Ornaments recipe makes the most adorable edible Christmas ornaments out of Oreo cookies, cream cheese, and chocolate candy melts, then dresses them up with mini Reese’s peanut butter cups, sprinkles, and red lace licorice. This no-bake homemade truffle treat is so simple to prepare; they...
Airheads Releases Candy-Flavored Dental Floss For Halloween
Every Halloween there's some wiseacre in the neighborhood who insists on handing out floss, toothbrushes, or some kind of strange healthy gum to candy-seeking trick-or-treaters. It's difficult to tell if these people are passionate about oral health and hygiene, or just like cleaning toilet paper out of their trees and smashed pumpkin bits off their lawns. Whatever their motivation for doing this, it's always a recipe for disappointed kids who went out seeking the best Halloween treats, and ended up being tricked with mouth wellness instead.
