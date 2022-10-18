ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Penny Hoarder

Linda Parker
3d ago

So they can charge high prices and non working items I just bought a vacuum for thirty dollars got it home and the hair that was wrapped around roller was gross and to top it off the belt was broke had to order a new one on Amazon. Then In Fremont I just purchased a Christmas tree for eight dollars and there was no cord and light bulb was burned out hope I can find a new one so buyer be ware their workers don’t check items out before selling them

Michelle Hutcherson
2d ago

I totally understand why stores have raised prices but for thrift stores like Goodwill explain how you raise the price on FREE DONATED ITEMS. Pretty sure they didn't raise the hourly wage...

Jamie Harrison
2d ago

I don’t shop there. The owner is a millionaire. He takes free stuff and charges ppl for it!!

