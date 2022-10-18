So they can charge high prices and non working items I just bought a vacuum for thirty dollars got it home and the hair that was wrapped around roller was gross and to top it off the belt was broke had to order a new one on Amazon. Then In Fremont I just purchased a Christmas tree for eight dollars and there was no cord and light bulb was burned out hope I can find a new one so buyer be ware their workers don’t check items out before selling them
I totally understand why stores have raised prices but for thrift stores like Goodwill explain how you raise the price on FREE DONATED ITEMS. Pretty sure they didn't raise the hourly wage...
I don’t shop there. The owner is a millionaire. He takes free stuff and charges ppl for it!!
Related
Walmart makes shock move amid self-checkout controversy leaving customers furious
I’m a bargain hunter – I found a $224 item at Walmart for only $54, how to find hidden items on clearance
These Items May Be Hard To Find In Grocery Stores This Fall— Customers, Take Note
Amazon Raises Hourly Pay for Warehouse and Delivery Workers
Goodwill moves thrift store experience online
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
I found Walmart secret clearance item listed at $897 for just $5 – people always miss out, but it’s easy to find them
Consumers warned Friday is last day paper banknotes can be spent
I used to work at JCPenney – there’s a secret room in stores that most employees don’t know about
I’m a retail expert – the hidden way Walmart is using your picture to warn other stores if you steal from self-checkout
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
Former T.J. Maxx Employees Sent Out Warning to Customers
Americans are running out of money and big companies like Target and Walmart are noticing. It makes a recession more likely.
'A slap in the face': Leaked documents show Amazon warehouse workers are upset over the company's new raises
SNAP Benefits: Can You Use EBT Card/Food Stamps To Purchase Hot Food?
You’ve heard of the ‘banana trick’ – now experts warn the ‘double scan’ could mean trouble for Walmart and Kroger
A 44-year-old mom of 3 made $735,000 last year from a reselling business she launched using just the clothes in her closet
27 Most Lucrative Side Gigs for People Over 50
Walmart’s Black Friday 2022 Deals for Days: What is it? When is it? Can you score early deals?
Amazon Asks for Proof Package Wasn’t Delivered, Dad Responds With Hilarious TikTok
The Penny Hoarder
The Penny Hoarder is one of the nation's largest personal finance websites. We help readers to make smart choices with their money.https://thepennyhoarder.com
Comments / 39