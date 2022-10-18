ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

LCCC launching diabetes education program with $106K grant

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Carbon Community College is looking to improve health and wellness in the Allentown community. It has just received a state grant of $106,000 for its new diabetes education program. The college's president, Ann Bieber, made the announcement Thursday at the Donley Center in Allentown. The money...
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

Horsham Might Get Physical Rehab Hospital Amid ‘Dearth’ in Montgomery County

Workspace Property Trust wants to use this vacant building to turn into a rehabilitation center.Image via John George at the Philadelphia Business Journal. A Horsham rehab hospital might be on its way to aiding Montgomery County patients’ physical needs. Florida-based Workspace Property Trust wants to use a vacant building — previously occupied by Philidor, a mail order pharmacy company — according to John George’s account in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Nonprofit donates money for scholarships for local private schools

PEN ARGYL, Pa. - A nonprofit supporting private schools donated scholarship money in our area Thursday. The Bridge Educational Foundation, backed by money from Waste Management, donated $188,000 for scholarships in Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties. The announcement was made at Immaculate Conception School in Pen Argyl. The foundation says...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC

SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
WERNERSVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud

For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
buckscountyherald.com

School board director Brian Reimers denies he’s behind disturbing Twitter posts

Quakertown Community School Board member Brian Reimers has denied being the author of a Twitter account that made disparaging and crude remarks about other directors as well as Superintendent Bill Harner. In a response Sunday, Reimers stated, “I openly share my perspectives at board meetings and online. I have no...
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem pursuing plans for permanent shelter, affordable housing

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been an ongoing crisis for years. Homelessness runs rampant across the U.S., even in our own backyards. "My guess in the Lehigh Valley, we have about 200 chronically homeless individuals," said Abigail Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches. Cities like Bethlehem want to...
BETHLEHEM, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Radial seeks to hire 1.3K for holiday warehouse jobs

Radial Inc. plans to hire 1,300 entry-level Lehigh Valley warehouse workers to support e-commerce during the holiday season. That's a lot of jobs, but last year, Radial sought to hire 4,700 seasonal workers in the area. This year's target is about 28% of the 2021 goal. The company said demand...
FORKS TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

'Non-specific threat' prompts lockdowns at Tamaqua area schools

TAMAQUA, Pa. - Officials in Schuylkill County are clearing up a misunderstanding about schools in the Tamaqua area. An alert from a post-secondary school seems to have caused a panic, and may have given the impression that a serious incident was taking place, county officials said. However that is not...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bethlehem health director not in support of backyard chickens

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem City Council joint committee on Tuesday night advanced a proposed ordinance allowing residents to keep backyard chickens. The revised bill was created "to provide minimum standards...while limiting the adverse effects of the activity on surrounding properties." "These parameters have been very successful in other...
BETHLEHEM, PA

