WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown school board expected to vote on firing superintendent
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The superintendent of the Allentown School District may soon be out of a job. A school board member who asked not to be cited tells 69 News they expect to vote Thursday night on firing John Stanford. The member expects the board will vote him out as the result of a lack of confidence.
WFMZ-TV Online
LCCC launching diabetes education program with $106K grant
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh Carbon Community College is looking to improve health and wellness in the Allentown community. It has just received a state grant of $106,000 for its new diabetes education program. The college's president, Ann Bieber, made the announcement Thursday at the Donley Center in Allentown. The money...
What this latest Lehigh Valley-based poll says about the Wild-Scheller race
Abortion rights versus inflation fight: Likely voters have some strong opinions on which candidate for Pennsylvania’s 7th Congressional District aligns most with their views. That’s according to a Muhlenberg College/Morning Call poll released Wednesday. The Institute of Public Opinion at Muhlenberg in Allentown polled likely voters Oct. 12-14...
Horsham Might Get Physical Rehab Hospital Amid ‘Dearth’ in Montgomery County
Workspace Property Trust wants to use this vacant building to turn into a rehabilitation center.Image via John George at the Philadelphia Business Journal. A Horsham rehab hospital might be on its way to aiding Montgomery County patients’ physical needs. Florida-based Workspace Property Trust wants to use a vacant building — previously occupied by Philidor, a mail order pharmacy company — according to John George’s account in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
This Bucks County Catholic School Just Inducted a New Group of Students Into a Major Honors Society
The Catholic school inducted a large group of students to an honors society. A school in Bucks County just inducted a large group of students into one of the most well-respected honors societies around. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School, located at 655 York Road in Warminster, recently inducted a few...
A Lehigh Valley school district is getting electric buses with the help of a $1M grant
A $1 million Pennsylvania grant is helping one Lehigh Valley school district switch some school buses from diesel to electric. The grant for Bethlehem Area School District (BASD) will allow it to purchase electric buses as well as install the chargers needed to keep them running. BASD has 110 buses...
WFMZ-TV Online
Nonprofit donates money for scholarships for local private schools
PEN ARGYL, Pa. - A nonprofit supporting private schools donated scholarship money in our area Thursday. The Bridge Educational Foundation, backed by money from Waste Management, donated $188,000 for scholarships in Lehigh, Monroe and Northampton counties. The announcement was made at Immaculate Conception School in Pen Argyl. The foundation says...
WFMZ-TV Online
Allentown Redevelopment Authority wants to repurpose old Allentown Toy building
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Megan Hart, the Associate Director of the Allentown Redevelopment Authority, has some big plans for the old Allentown Toy building on North 10th Street. The authority bought the property in April for $400,000. "The previous owners approached us, and they were more purpose-minded, and wanted to see...
WFMZ-TV Online
Sheriff, Redner's join effort to close Wernersville CCC
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — The head of security for Redner's, Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht, and Pennsylvania state Sen. Chris Gebhard are joining the push to close the Wernersville Community Corrections Center. "Sheriff Eric Weaknecht has issued a letter of support. I spoke with him," said South Heidelberg...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Philly has spent $205 million on salaries for injured police since 2017. An audit found little is done to prevent fraud
For nearly two decades, top city officials have argued that a generous but loosely-controlled state disability benefit meant for injured Philadelphia police officers has been an easy target for abuse. But an audit of police spending, released Tuesday by City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart, has found that the cost to taxpayers...
The History of Two Abandoned Ghost Towns in Pennsylvania
There are a handful of "ghost towns" in Pennsylvania. The reasoning for the towns being referred to as such isn't too mystical. The state has a lot of industrial history, and with that comes industrial small-towns whose populations come and go.
buckscountyherald.com
School board director Brian Reimers denies he’s behind disturbing Twitter posts
Quakertown Community School Board member Brian Reimers has denied being the author of a Twitter account that made disparaging and crude remarks about other directors as well as Superintendent Bill Harner. In a response Sunday, Reimers stated, “I openly share my perspectives at board meetings and online. I have no...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem pursuing plans for permanent shelter, affordable housing
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been an ongoing crisis for years. Homelessness runs rampant across the U.S., even in our own backyards. "My guess in the Lehigh Valley, we have about 200 chronically homeless individuals," said Abigail Goldfarb, Executive Director of the Lehigh Conference of Churches. Cities like Bethlehem want to...
Super Wawas Getting Some Push Back Amidst Expansion
A Super Wawa store on West Baltimore Pike in Media.Image via Tom Gralish, The Philadelphia Inquirer. Here in Delaware County, Wawa still evokes positive feelings, but that’s not true everywhere, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Pa. Issues Permanent Hands-off for Development of Western Montgomery County Farm
The Pa. Department of Agriculture has allocated $7.5 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit funding to preserve 24 farms in 10 counties from ever being used for residential or commercial purposes. One, the Gregory H. Moser Farm, sits within Montgomery County’s borders.
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley HVAC business buys office/warehouse in Pen Argyl for Expansion
ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania _ Mohammed Yaseen of Forks Township, has purchased a property at 80 Savorcool Avenue in Pen Argyl, and plans to move his business, Lehigh HVAC LLC, in Easton that he co-owns with his brother-in-law Waqas Ahamd. They closed on the 6,000-square-foot property, which had been formally used by Tru Colors Restoration, earlier this month.
WFMZ-TV Online
Radial seeks to hire 1.3K for holiday warehouse jobs
Radial Inc. plans to hire 1,300 entry-level Lehigh Valley warehouse workers to support e-commerce during the holiday season. That's a lot of jobs, but last year, Radial sought to hire 4,700 seasonal workers in the area. This year's target is about 28% of the 2021 goal. The company said demand...
WFMZ-TV Online
'Non-specific threat' prompts lockdowns at Tamaqua area schools
TAMAQUA, Pa. - Officials in Schuylkill County are clearing up a misunderstanding about schools in the Tamaqua area. An alert from a post-secondary school seems to have caused a panic, and may have given the impression that a serious incident was taking place, county officials said. However that is not...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bethlehem health director not in support of backyard chickens
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A Bethlehem City Council joint committee on Tuesday night advanced a proposed ordinance allowing residents to keep backyard chickens. The revised bill was created "to provide minimum standards...while limiting the adverse effects of the activity on surrounding properties." "These parameters have been very successful in other...
Judge tosses lawsuit, lets Lehigh County use election dropboxes as planned
A Lehigh County judge has thrown out a lawsuit that sought in-person monitoring and other changes to ballot drop boxes in the county, saying such measures are too difficult and could cause confusion. Judge Thomas Capehart on Tuesday handed down his opinion on the ongoing suit,which targeted the county Board...
