Rosie Galligan and Connie Powell ran in hat-tricks as England women’s rugby secured top spot in their Women’s Rugby World Cup pool with a crushing 75-0 victory over South Africa.With Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman watching from the stands in Waitakere, second row Galligan and hooker Powell led a 13-try victory that sets up a last-eight appointment Australia.Galligan would have finished with a fourth try had she not failed to ground the ball properly when over the line in the closing stages, but it was a rare error by England, who saw back rows Sadia Kabeya and Poppy Cleall touch down...

27 MINUTES AGO